Arsenal v Crystal Palace Player Ratings – Saliba impressive on debut
Aaron made two excellent saves after a shaky start. Could have been a contender for MOTM. Considering he started as a right back he kept the line pretty well, but fully deserved his booking. Saliba 8. Brilliant debut for the young Frenchman. What will Arteta do when Tomiyasu is fit?
Yankees 3B Matt Carpenter exits game with fractured left foot
New York Yankees third baseman Matt Carpenter exited Monday night's game against the Seattle Mariners with a fractured left foot after fouling a ball off himself in the top of the first inning. Carpenter, who was New York's designated hitter, was eventually replaced by pinch hitter Tim Locastro in the...
Former Celtics All-Star Antoine Walker On The 2022 NBA Finals: "If You Go Back And Watch The Film, Boston Gave The Warriors That Championship.”
It has been weeks now since the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, but Celtics Nation is still thinking about the series that cost them the title. After a stunning performance in the second half of the season, the Cs made a run to the Finals before being crushed by the powerful and experienced Golden State Warriors.
Watch: Former Cavs guard throws punch during pro-am game
This past weekend saw some malice at the pro-am. Ex-Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin participated in a pro-am game in Atlanta on Sunday. At one point in the contest, Goodwin lost his cool and threw a punch at Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland. The punch did not connect however, and the two were quickly separated. Here is the video (with Goodwin wearing the dark No. 0 jersey).
