Man in construction zone crash near Wallace hopes ITD will make adjustments

Read on www.khq.com
Ryan
2d ago
passing in a no pass zone means your in the wrong buddy nobody but you. and passing with a trailer in a no passing zone is even better.
Reply
7
Roni Hall
2d ago
Double Yellow line means NO passing on either side. He was negligent, impatient and could have costs his family's lives.
Reply
6
lemmad55
3d ago
Sounds like the driver is blaming others for his lack of knowledge of Idaho's driving laws.
Reply(1)
8
Related
KXLY
Idaho Department of Lands responding to wildfire near Priest Lake
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Idaho Department of Lands is currently responding to a wildfire near Priest Lake in Bonner County. The fire is estimated to be about 15 acres. The fire is at the Lion Creek drainage, east of Priest Lake State Park. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office says...
KHQ Right Now
Maple St. and Northwest Blvd. is closed off due to fatal crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - North Maple Street is blocked at Northwest Boulevard due to a fatal crash involving a car and a motorcycle. Officials told KHQ the motorcyclist died and a passenger on the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with possibly life threatening injuries. Major Crimes will be investigating. Last...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Fire Department responds to brush turned structure fire near Pittsburg and Riverside
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department (SVD) is responding to a reported structure fire near Pittsburg and Riverside. Crews on scene told KHQ it started as a brush fire, but turned into a structure fire that burned about a third of a shed and damaged the outside if a window storage building.
KHQ Right Now
Washington State Patrol emphasizes patrols for WSU move-in
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol will be ramping up patrols starting August 9 as Washington State University students return to Pullman for fall semester. Troopers in Whitman, Adams, Grant, and Kittitas counties will be focusing on speeding, distracted/impaired driving and other collision-causing violations during the emphasis. Speeding still...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonidaho.com
Injury Crash US2@27, Sandpoint, Idaho
Idaho State Police are investigating a two vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 10:50 am, August 6, 2022 on US 2 near mile post 27 just west of Sandpoint. The driver of a 2005 Honda Pilot was stopped westbound on US2 at Westwood Dr to turn southbound when the driver of a 1982...
Here’s an update on gas prices across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — As temperatures remain higher in the Inland Northwest, you might be tempted to drive out to the lake or pool to beat the heat. Before you plan your trip, here is an update on gas prices across different places in the Inland Northwest. According to AAA,...
KHQ Right Now
Woman searches for owners of dog found near Williams Lake Fire, covered in retardant
CHENEY, Wash. - Fire crews are still working diligently to knock down the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney that sprang up suddenly Wednesday afternoon. As of Sunday morning, Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD3) reported the affected acreage remains unchanged at just over 1,800 acres, with around 300 personnel working to contain and mop-up the wildfire.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Power out in Hayden area; KEC expects outage to be resolved by 10 p.m.
A large power outage in the Hayden area is affecting Kootenai Electric Cooperative customers. The company says on its website that customers should be prepared to be without power for several more hours. The outage was caused by a car that crashed around 3 p.m. into a pole near the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Fire Department understaffed, overworked during wildfire season
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters in Spokane have were been busy all-day Monday with a series of small brush fires that just won't quit. "We can't predict the fires, where they'll occur but we certainly know that with the high heat winds and incoming dry lightning we're assured to have a busy next 24 to 48 hours," Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said.
KHQ Right Now
Police standoff in Logan neighborhood on Sunday resolves peacefully
SPOKANE, Wash. - A police standoff in the Logan neighborhood came to a peaceful end around 5 p.m. Sunday evening. Spokane police say they were called out to an apartment complex on the corner of N. Lee and E. South Riverton after reports came in of shots fired. The standoff...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley deputies stop convicted felon with PIT maneuver, find a gun and fentanyl
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies say they used a PIT maneuver to stop a convicted felon trying to escape from them and found a gun and fentanyl in his car. Deputies say 36-year-old Bryan D. Bewick was arrested after leading them on a high speed chase where they used spike strips and ultimately a PIT maneuver to stop him.
KHQ Right Now
Neighbor helps stop spread of Spangle wheat field fire with tractor
SPANGLE, Wash. - John Spano was doing some yard work at his home in Spangle on Sunday when he saw smoke coming from a neighbor's property close by. "I just wanted to be a neighbor," Spano said. "Neighbors were in need, so I had some equipment that I thought would be useful and hooked it up and went over to help."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bisected by highways, a Spokane neighborhood shapes what’s left
Lili Navarrete stood in a field of overgrown grass in Spokane’s East Central neighborhood, looking west at a stretch of bare city blocks that line Interstate 90. Behind her, waist-high thickets of weeds unfurled over the sidewalk, steadily reclaiming the unused path. Navarrete pulled up a picture on her...
KHQ Right Now
Funeral details shared for Spokane Valley firefighter Dan Patterson, who died following a cardiac event
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) has released details on the funeral procession of Firefighter Dan Patterson, a 53-year-old veteran of the fire department who passed away on Aug. 1, following a sudden cardiac event on July 21. In a statement, Spokane Valley Fire Chief Frank...
SPD finds missing man in Spokane County
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has found a missing vulnerable adult in Spokane County. 64-year-old Daniel P. Nelson suffers from dementia and was last seen near East Wellesley Avenue and North Crestline Street at around 7 p.m. on Saturday. A photo of Nelson was provided by the Spokane Police Department above.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Coming in for a pit stop
Sebastian's Coffee and Pastries has opened in the former Medicine Man Pharmacy building at 1114 W. Ironwood Drive. Owner Travis White, a former executive chef in Seattle, named the business after his favorite Formula One and four-time world champion driver Sebastian Vettle. His menu includes artisan-roasted coffee and a rotating assortment of scratch-made pastries. White recently returned from Ukraine where he helped feed refugees at the Lviv train station.
14-time convicted felon arrested for eluding police
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley Deputies used spike strips to stop a vehicle, which is believed to be the same vehicle that fled from deputies three times in the past month. On July 28, a Spokane Valley Deputy observed a yellow Chevrolet Colorado truck parked at a gas station at Mullan and Sprague. The truck matched a vehicle that recklessly...
FOX 28 Spokane
Son asks for help rebuilding father’s property lost to Williams Lake Fire
CHENEY, Wash. – The catch and fast spread of the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney took many in the area by surprise. For others still, it took far more. What began as a 100 acre brush fire on Wednesday afternoon quickly necessitated Level 3 evacuations. By that night, it had expanded to over 1,600 acres, with residents unable to return home and wondering if there would be a building to return to.
Shoshone News Press
Late morning accident shuts down I-90
One person was killed and another seriously injured following a head-on collision late Thursday morning on an already congested area of Interstate 90 near Mullan. Multiple official sources tell the News-Press that reports came in just after 11 a.m., stating that a semi-truck was on fire and blocking I-90 between Wallace and Mullan near milepost 64, where all of the traffic has been reduced to single lanes on the eastbound side of the highway due to construction.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane cooling shelters to reopen ahead of more hot weather
The heat is coming back this week and Spokane's cooling shelters are reopening with extended hours. Here's where you can cool off.
Comments / 10