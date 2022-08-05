Effective: 2022-08-06 18:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hamilton The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Hamilton County in east Tennessee * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 723 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chattanooga, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chattanooga, Soddy-Daisy, Lakesite, Ridgeside, Harrison, Red Bank, East Brainerd, Lookout Mountain, Harrison Bay State Park and East Ridge. This includes Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 1 and 10. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO