Unlawful discriminatory sign removed from Rotary Park following inquiry

An unlawful discriminatory sign that attempted to prohibit skateboards or bicycles at Rotary Park under the pretense of a City of Durango ordinance was removed by public officials within a week of me raising questions about it. Specifically, the sign said,. “No Skateboards or Bicycles In Park. Violators will be...
DURANGO, CO

