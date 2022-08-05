Read on www.telluridenews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mountain vibes rule this remote town | Main Street Colorado
About 150 years ago, you might’ve seen two Silvertons. Reads the history kept on the local chamber of commerce website: “From the very beginning an imaginary line ran down Greene Street, dividing the town between the law-abiding, church-going residents and the gamblers, prostitutes, variety theaters, dance halls and saloons.”
ksut.org
Homeless advocacy group steps up assistance as the Purple Cliffs encampment sets to close
Community Compassion Outreach is a Durango-based organization that helps people living outside. Their work is more urgent now, as the Purple Cliffs encampment will close this fall. Donna Mae Baukat, CEO of Community Compassion Outreach, talks about increased efforts to help homeless people in La Plata County.
Colorado family narrowly escapes mudslide in San Juan mountains
A Colorado family said they feel lucky to be alive after their truck was nearly swept over a cliff in a mudslide.
horsegulchblog.com
Unlawful discriminatory sign removed from Rotary Park following inquiry
An unlawful discriminatory sign that attempted to prohibit skateboards or bicycles at Rotary Park under the pretense of a City of Durango ordinance was removed by public officials within a week of me raising questions about it. Specifically, the sign said,. “No Skateboards or Bicycles In Park. Violators will be...
