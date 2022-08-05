ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Tri-Girl Sprint Triathlon returns to Harlingen

Valley Morning Star
Valley Morning Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fqGNq_0h6hm2y100
Local News

HARLINGEN – There’s still time to register for Sunday’s Tri-Girl Sprint Triathlon.

As of Friday, more than 70 female athletes had signed up to compete in a 300-yard swim, 10-mile bike ride and a three-mile run beginning at 7 a.m. at Pendleton Park.

Registration for the event can be made only at www.athleteguild.com. Registrations must be made by 6 p.m. Saturday.

“We feel excited that women are ready to come out and compete again,” said Ana Adame, manager of Bicycle World RGV which is partnering with Karen Watt of Power Watt Coaching to organize the event for girls and women age 12 and up.

The Tri-Girl Sprint Triathlon was first held in 2014 and became a regular event until 2019 when the pandemic shut everything down. This is the first time in three years it’s being held.

Pendleton Park is located at the intersection of Morgan Boulevard and Grimes Avenue.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Grulla High School moves to a new district

Week one of high school football is right around the corner, and one team moves to a new district this upcoming season to face familiar foes.   Grulla High School makes a move to district 4-a, division 2. The Gators finished runner-up in their district last season, posting a 4-5 record. But three of those wins […]
LA GRULLA, TX
ValleyCentral

Monte Alto football changes its culture

MONTE ALTO, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Monte Alto High School looks to snap their ten game winless drought this upcoming season.  The Blue Devils finished last season 0-10, and the team also went under a coaching change after week one.  Eugene Garza is now the man at the helm for the Blue Devils. Garza has now […]
MONTE ALTO, TX
ValleyCentral

UTRGV offers graduate school incentives for Fall 2022

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is helping students stay on track by offering financial incentives for the upcoming academic year. The incentives are a part of UTRGV’s efforts to allow graduate students move forward with their education and careers. “Helping our graduate students stay the course to […]
ValleyCentral

Trauma Training: BISD preps staff for school shooting

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School nurses and police officers in the Brownsville Independent School District received medical training on how to save and treat students in case of an active shooter on campus. As school districts in the Rio Grande Valley prepare for the return of students, many have been conducting active shooter training for teachers and administrators. Brownsville ISD added […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Harlingen, TX
Harlingen, TX
Sports
ValleyCentral

Agua SUD enters Stage 2 water restrictions

PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Agua Special Utility District announced the implementation of the Stage 2 Drought Contingency Plan starting on July 29, 2022. The district’s website said customers are required to follow the Mandatory Water Use Restrictions to increase conservation efforts due to drought conditions in the State of Texas. This restriction, said Agua […]
PALMVIEW, TX
KRGV

Back-to-school drive to be held in Mission

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Buckner Rio Grande Valley for a back-to-school drive. The drive will be Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Buckner facility in Mission. Students will receive a backpack filled with school supplies. There will be 500 backpacks to give away.
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

South Texas Health System announces new patient tower

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday morning, South Texas Health System Edinburg announced their new patient tower is officially open and accepting patients. The hospital addition allows paramedics and community easier access into the ER from Trenton and Sugar Road. Additionally, STHS Edinburg relocated its radiology department to the new patient tower. The department upgraded […]
EDINBURG, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sprint#Mile Run#Tri Girl Sprint Triathlon#Bicycle World Rgv#Morgan Boulevard
valleybusinessreport.com

Leadership Mid-Valley Accepting Applications

Leadership Mid-Valley is now accepting applications for its Class of XVII to begin in October. The eight-month program seeks to bring together rising professionals with a passion and willingness to use and improve their leadership skills to enrich the quality of life in Weslaco and across the Mid-Valley. Leadership Mid-Valley...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Free, reduced-price meals to eligible Harmony students

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harmony Public Schools announced free and reduced-price meals for children served under the current income eligibility guidelines. On Aug. 1, 2022, Harmony Public Schools began distributing letters to the households of children in the district, said Harmony’s news release. The letters discuss eligibility benefits and any actions households need to take […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Two women killed in head-on crash near Pharr

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that killed two women early Sunday morning. At about 1:11 a.m., a Honda Accord, occupied by a woman driver, was traveling southbound on a northbound lane. The driver of the Honda collided head-on with a GMC Terrain, also occupied by […]
PHARR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
ValleyCentral

Mobile home on fire in San Benito

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A mobile home in San Benito was on fire earlier today. The San Benito Fire Department responded to 181 Palomita Drive in reference to a mobile home that was on fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with moderate damage to the mobile home. According to David Favila, the […]
SAN BENITO, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Mounce: There’s a Starr in Your Future

There’s a Starr in your future—and in your past and your present. So near, yet, in many ways, so far. I took a trip yesterday to Starr—Starr County, Texas–destination, Rio Grande City, driving from my county, Hidalgo, with natives of that region. We had not returned in many years.
STARR COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

First Of Three Sentenced In Grisly Laguna Heights Killing

A 30-year prison sentence has been handed down against one of the three suspects charged in the vicious slashing death of a Laguna Heights man. The Brownsville Herald reports 31-year-old Gloria Rueles Sanchez was sentenced Monday after becoming the third of the trio from Los Fresnos to plead guilty in the murder of Miguel Angel Aguilera almost three years ago.
LOS FRESNOS, TX
ValleyCentral

22-month-old killed after cement truck lands on vehicle

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-month-old twin boy was killed Friday in a tragic accident involving a cement truck that fell from an overpass onto a vehicle traveling below, authorities say. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a cement truck traveling on the main lanes of the Houston Parkway lost control, went over the […]
HOUSTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Protest against Operation Lone Star

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Workers United, a non-profit community organization, led a protest against Operation Lone Star at Linear Park in Brownsville. In March 2021, Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star, a plan stated to respond to immigration policy and activity along the Texas-Mexico border. The operation partners the Texas National Guard and […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

DPS identifies driver accused of crashing outside Edinburg shop

A woman is facing charges after crashing into multiple vehicles at an auto shop in Edinburg on Saturday. Maria Del Carmen Gutierrez was the driver of the white SUV seen on surveillance video crashing into multiple vehicles, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Gutierrez has been charged with...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Lane and ramp closures on US-281

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Nightly lane and ramp closures are scheduled on northbound and southbound US-281 in Edinburg between Canton and Monte Cristo Road, starting Aug. 8. Crews will be working between 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Traffic flow will will be impacted at different locations each night. On Aug. 8, a single-lane closure on […]
EDINBURG, TX
Valley Morning Star

Valley Morning Star

Harlingen, TX
6K+
Followers
61
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley Morning Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy