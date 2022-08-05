Tri-Girl Sprint Triathlon returns to Harlingen

Local News

HARLINGEN – There’s still time to register for Sunday’s Tri-Girl Sprint Triathlon.

As of Friday, more than 70 female athletes had signed up to compete in a 300-yard swim, 10-mile bike ride and a three-mile run beginning at 7 a.m. at Pendleton Park.

Registration for the event can be made only at www.athleteguild.com. Registrations must be made by 6 p.m. Saturday.

“We feel excited that women are ready to come out and compete again,” said Ana Adame, manager of Bicycle World RGV which is partnering with Karen Watt of Power Watt Coaching to organize the event for girls and women age 12 and up.

The Tri-Girl Sprint Triathlon was first held in 2014 and became a regular event until 2019 when the pandemic shut everything down. This is the first time in three years it’s being held.

Pendleton Park is located at the intersection of Morgan Boulevard and Grimes Avenue.