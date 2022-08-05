ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telluride, CO

moderncampground.com

Roberts Resorts Expands RV Park Portfolio with Colorado, Texas Acquisitions

In the continued expansion of its portfolio, Roberts Resorts recently acquired two additional RV parks in Amarillo, Texas and Durango, Colorado. According to a press release, Roberts Resorts’ latest additions include the 189-site Oasis RV Resort in Amarillo and the 126-site Oasis RV Resort in Durango. The company plans...
AMARILLO, TX
The Daily Planet

Highway traffic up, Bustang fares drop

Highway traffic is busy these days, but at least on one crucial stretch of pavement between the Western Slope and the Front Range, not nearly busy enough for some. “We’ve had some complaints” about the wait along the Little Blue Creek Canyon stretch of U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison, public information officer Mavis Fitzgerald said.
MONTROSE, CO
durangogov.org

Natural Surface Trail South of Demon Bridge Closed Aug. 8-Aug. 12

Access to the open space parcel and natural surface trail south of the Demon Bridge on the east side of the river will be closed from Monday, August 8 through Friday, August 12 for public safety during culvert replacement, trail maintenance, and fire mitigation. Heavy equipment is necessary to complete these projects.
DURANGO, CO
horsegulchblog.com

Unlawful discriminatory sign removed from Rotary Park following inquiry

An unlawful discriminatory sign that attempted to prohibit skateboards or bicycles at Rotary Park under the pretense of a City of Durango ordinance was removed by public officials within a week of me raising questions about it. Specifically, the sign said,. “No Skateboards or Bicycles In Park. Violators will be...
DURANGO, CO

