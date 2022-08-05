Read on www.telluridenews.com
Look Inside This Modern $25.9 Million Telluride Colorado Mansion
Maybe you are a multimillionaire, perhaps you just scored it big on the Powerball or Mega Millions Jackpot, and you're now looking for a home you have always dreamed of. Modern, sleek, clean, and the envy of the neighborhood. We've found the place just for you. This mansion in Telluride...
moderncampground.com
Roberts Resorts Expands RV Park Portfolio with Colorado, Texas Acquisitions
In the continued expansion of its portfolio, Roberts Resorts recently acquired two additional RV parks in Amarillo, Texas and Durango, Colorado. According to a press release, Roberts Resorts’ latest additions include the 189-site Oasis RV Resort in Amarillo and the 126-site Oasis RV Resort in Durango. The company plans...
The Daily Planet
Highway traffic up, Bustang fares drop
Highway traffic is busy these days, but at least on one crucial stretch of pavement between the Western Slope and the Front Range, not nearly busy enough for some. “We’ve had some complaints” about the wait along the Little Blue Creek Canyon stretch of U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison, public information officer Mavis Fitzgerald said.
durangogov.org
Natural Surface Trail South of Demon Bridge Closed Aug. 8-Aug. 12
Access to the open space parcel and natural surface trail south of the Demon Bridge on the east side of the river will be closed from Monday, August 8 through Friday, August 12 for public safety during culvert replacement, trail maintenance, and fire mitigation. Heavy equipment is necessary to complete these projects.
horsegulchblog.com
Unlawful discriminatory sign removed from Rotary Park following inquiry
An unlawful discriminatory sign that attempted to prohibit skateboards or bicycles at Rotary Park under the pretense of a City of Durango ordinance was removed by public officials within a week of me raising questions about it. Specifically, the sign said,. “No Skateboards or Bicycles In Park. Violators will be...
ksut.org
Homeless advocacy group steps up assistance as the Purple Cliffs encampment sets to close
Community Compassion Outreach is a Durango-based organization that helps people living outside. Their work is more urgent now, as the Purple Cliffs encampment will close this fall. Donna Mae Baukat, CEO of Community Compassion Outreach, talks about increased efforts to help homeless people in La Plata County.
