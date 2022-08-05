ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

LCG sues attorney for Lafayette City Court over alleged public records violation

Lafayette Consolidated Government on Monday filed a lawsuit against Gary McGoffin, attorney for Lafayette City Court, alleging a violation of the Louisiana Public Records Law. McGoffin is considered a local expert on the state's public records and open meetings laws. He has represented two local news organizations, The Current and The Daily Advertiser, in lawsuits against LCG over public records, including a January lawsuit over documents pertaining to the firing of Sgt. Wayne Griffin, who was appointed by Guillory in October to serve as interim police chief, then was fired in January following an internal investigation into alleged sexual harassment.
Traffic Alert: I-10 East closed at University Ave due to accident

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – According to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), I-10 East is closed at University Ave (Mile Marker 102) due to an accident. DOTD advises motorists to use an alternate route, as congestion has reached 4 miles. Updates will come as they are provided.
Louisiana detective awarded for work in saving children from abusive homes

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia Police detective has received a commendation for her efforts in removing children from “dangerous, potentially deadly situations” since October 2021, according to the department. Det. Malinda Meyers received a commendation for a string of investigations that have saved five...
Lower speed limits, stiffer fines in effect for Atchafalaya Basin bridge

Lower speed limits are in effect – along with higher fines – for the stretch of Interstate 10 along the Atchafalaya Basin twin span. Signs along the 18-mile corridor between Ramah in Iberville Parish and St. Martin Parish near Henderson are part of a three-phase process, in response to Senate Bill 435/ACT 426 that established the Atchafalalya Basin Bridge as a highway safety corridor.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA

