Lafayette Parish School System preparing for transportation issues as first day of school approaches
The school bus driver shortage that plagued the previous two schools years lingers on
Three Acadiana men caught with 49 red snapper in Vermilion Parish, authorities say
Three Acadiana men were cited by Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents for illegally possessing 49 red snapper and an undersized cobia, authorities said. Craig Hebert, 63, of Maurice, Eric Couvillion, 67, of Breaux Bridge, and Matthew Dehart, 31, of Abbeville, were cited FRiday for fishing violations in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
Mother, son shot in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge Police Department is on the scene of a shooting.
LCG sues attorney for Lafayette City Court over alleged public records violation
Lafayette Consolidated Government on Monday filed a lawsuit against Gary McGoffin, attorney for Lafayette City Court, alleging a violation of the Louisiana Public Records Law. McGoffin is considered a local expert on the state's public records and open meetings laws. He has represented two local news organizations, The Current and The Daily Advertiser, in lawsuits against LCG over public records, including a January lawsuit over documents pertaining to the firing of Sgt. Wayne Griffin, who was appointed by Guillory in October to serve as interim police chief, then was fired in January following an internal investigation into alleged sexual harassment.
Rayne woman charged with theft from co-worker
Lashelle Dugas, 25, faces one charge of felony theft.
Policeman's son convicted in 1979 double homicide to go free, but must leave Louisiana
After 42 years behind bars, a Baton Rouge man sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 1979 killing of his roommate and another friend will go free. Louisiana’s Board of Pardons and Parole voted 2-1 Monday to release David Chenevert, who had agreed to spend...
New gender policy has people in the LGBTQ+ community outraged
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Lafayette has recently implemented a policy regarding sexual identity in schools.
UPDATE: missing Iberia Parish teens found
The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office (IPSO) is seeking the public's assistance to help locate two runaway teens.
Baby in Louisiana suffocated after slipping between bed and wall as he slept
EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — A six-month-old baby boy suffocated after slipping between a bed and a wall as he slept. Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said the baby had been put in bed by his parents who then went into another room to do housework. A short while later...
Cash for guns event in New Iberia
More and more weapons are still not off the streets of New Iberia after the city held a gun-by-back event.
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new park in Scott
City leaders within the city of Scott gathered together to reveal the new and improved park in Scott.
Traffic Alert: I-10 East closed at University Ave due to accident
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – According to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), I-10 East is closed at University Ave (Mile Marker 102) due to an accident. DOTD advises motorists to use an alternate route, as congestion has reached 4 miles. Updates will come as they are provided.
Opelousas man shot in attempted armed robbery
Opelousas Police responded to a complaint regarding a man who had been shot in the area of B. Alley.
Louisiana detective awarded for work in saving children from abusive homes
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia Police detective has received a commendation for her efforts in removing children from “dangerous, potentially deadly situations” since October 2021, according to the department. Det. Malinda Meyers received a commendation for a string of investigations that have saved five...
Annual Mass for 'Little Cajun Saint' will mark death anniversary, milestone on path to canonization
St. Edward Catholic Church in the Richard community will host its annual Mass for Charlene Richard at 6 p.m. Thursday. Most Rev. J. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, will be the main celebrant. The Mass marks the 63rd anniversary of Charlene Richard’s death and is the first public Mass for...
Family of 1979 murder victims anxiously awaiting parole hearing for convicted killer Monday
BATON ROUGE - There will likely be little sleep tonight for the families of two murder victims who will be anxiously anticipating what the parole board will do Monday with the man who killed their loved ones. David Chenevert was convicted, and admitted to, the grisly murders of Evelyn McIntyre...
Lower speed limits, stiffer fines in effect for Atchafalaya Basin bridge
Lower speed limits are in effect – along with higher fines – for the stretch of Interstate 10 along the Atchafalaya Basin twin span. Signs along the 18-mile corridor between Ramah in Iberville Parish and St. Martin Parish near Henderson are part of a three-phase process, in response to Senate Bill 435/ACT 426 that established the Atchafalalya Basin Bridge as a highway safety corridor.
Suspect Arrested in July 31 Murder Case in Louisiana
Suspect Arrested in July 31 Murder Case in Louisiana. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 5, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that Kirkpatrick Franklin, 52, was arrested on August 4, 2022, by Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives for his involvement in the shooting death of Albert Hawkins, 21.
This Lafayette Backyard Features a Full McDonaldland Playground That Will Spark Instant Nostalgia
Walking into this Lafayette backyard is like walking back in time.
Why is there a white pelican on Louisiana's flag instead of a brown one? Curious Louisiana answers.
Sometimes it's just a simple case of aesthetics: A white figure is easy to see on a blue background. The figure in this case, is a glowing white mother pelican tearing her breast to feed her young against a backdrop of blue on Louisiana's state flag. Gov. W.W. Heard specified the color scheme in 1912, when setting the flag's criteria.
