Lafayette Consolidated Government on Monday filed a lawsuit against Gary McGoffin, attorney for Lafayette City Court, alleging a violation of the Louisiana Public Records Law. McGoffin is considered a local expert on the state's public records and open meetings laws. He has represented two local news organizations, The Current and The Daily Advertiser, in lawsuits against LCG over public records, including a January lawsuit over documents pertaining to the firing of Sgt. Wayne Griffin, who was appointed by Guillory in October to serve as interim police chief, then was fired in January following an internal investigation into alleged sexual harassment.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO