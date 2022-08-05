OG&E Addresses Multiple Power Outages In Nichols Hills & The Village

During what OG&E is calling record demand this summer, there's been some recent power outages at homes in Nichols Hills and The Village. OG&E says a “variety of unrelated factors” are to blame.

In a statement, OG&E says, “Over the past few months, OG&E crews worked as quickly and safely as possible to restore service to our customers in The Village and Nichols Hills areas who have experienced power outages due to a variety of unrelated factors.”

“These include a recent fire in a residential backyard this week, a faulty underground cable last month, an unexpected issue in a substation in June and a tree limb that fell onto a power line in May.”

They go on to explain that any other outages that have occurred in the area were likely caused by recent storms. They say despite these blackouts, the Southwest Power Pool expects that our region will have sufficient generation to meet the demand for electricity all summer long.

Even though the temperatures have climbed over 100 during the past few weeks, OG&E is not calling for the public to take any conservation actions. They say they’re operating and providing electricity to the regional power grid while meeting record demand.