The Great American Seafood Cook-Off is underway in New Orleans, but be sure to grab the umbrella!

Read on wgno.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina Howell
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
bigeasymagazine.com
The Peach Cobbler Factory Opens Up to a Thrilled and Hungry NOLA on St. Claude Ave.
In a city where people take their dessert as seriously as their dinner, one couple is hoping that peach cobbler will be on the list with snowballs and bread pudding. Christina Branch Brunet and Ernest Brunet opened a location of The Peach Cobbler Factory at the New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 St Claude Ave., in May. It is the first New Orleans location for the dessert chain based in Nashville, and the Brunets are excited to add their twist to the franchise.
NOLA.com
With garlic butter and brotherhood, Dee’s Xquiste Seafood expands to New Orleans East
It started with a three-part recipe and the kind of grind that propels a good idea from the backyard to the street to a full-time restaurant. Now, that same equation has brought a second location of Dee’s Xquiste Seafood to a part of town in need of new restaurants.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Louisiana
Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla. Eat...
wgno.com
Happy Monday! New week, same forecast!
Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms are a bit less widespread today, which means only a few wild downpours continue. As we typically see, the best chance will be along the coast and I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area to come. Localized street flooding is certainly possible across a number of southshore locations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgno.com
Tropical development potential decreasing!
Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms are a bit less widespread today, which means only a few wild downpours continue. As we typically see, the best chance will be along the coast and I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area to come. Localized street flooding is certainly possible across a number of southshore locations.
Hurricane season ramping up and it is time to stay vigilant with your emergency plans
During the months of August through October, hurricane activity could ramp up which is why now is a better time than ever to be prepared.
NOLA.com
Japanese-Creole architecture? Why Pagoda House in New Orleans may owe its style to writer Lafcadio Hearn
He didn’t build it. He never visited it or even wrote about it. Yet, when it comes to the distinctly Japanese-inspired Pagoda House at 2037 Napoleon Ave., local lore — which has never depended on such inconveniences as hard evidence — persists in the belief that none other than Lafcadio Hearn was the chief inspiration behind it.
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Sicilian Stories, New Orleans Style
Between 1880 and 1920 over four million Italians immigrated to the U.S., with the majority of Sicilians coming through the port of New Orleans. Their influence here can be found in the food and in the language where special words like niespuli and cucuzza proliferate. On this week's show, we survey those Sicilian connections to learn new things about this place we call home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Read the Latest Gambit: Where in the world is LaToya Cantrell; French chef Jerome Grenier, the Red Dress Run and more!
Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been on quite the whirl wind tour of the continental United States and parts of Europe this year, racking up thousands of miles of flight time crisscrossing the globe, from San Franscisco to Miami, Reno to the Riviera. Although her planned trip to Singapore was cancelled...
NOLA.com
Longtime Howlin’ Wolf music club owner named New Orleans' new 'night mayor'
When trouble brews in New Orleans between night clubs and neighbors, there's a new number to call. Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Howlin’ Wolf club owner and Rebirth Brass Band manager Howie Kaplan as the first director of the new office of nighttime economy at a news conference Monday. Kaplan’s...
What’s cookin’? The 18th annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off kicks off Friday
The 2022 Queen of Louisiana Seafood Chef Amanda Cusey, will face off at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall J, for the title of “King or Queen of American Seafood,” once again.
wwno.org
Where Y’Eat: A Honduran Food Hub Grows in Mid-City
You have to dig a bit for the fried chicken in one specialty dish at Tia Maria’s Kitchen, a restaurant on Tulane Avenue. But there’s no doubt the chicken is the crispy-crusted, juicy center of this dish, called pollos con tajadas, exuberantly finished with curling, crunchy fried plantain, finely shredded cabbage and creamy sauce.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDSU
Cambridge, Massachusetts, chef wins the 2022 Great American Seafood Cook
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board crownedChef Erin Miller from Urban Hearth in Cambridge, Massachusetts, as the first-ever 2022 Queen of American Seafood after winning the 2022 Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off on Saturday, Aug. 6, in New Orleans.
marinelink.com
Turner Tapped as Captain, Port of New Orleans Harbor Police
The Harbor Police Department (HPD) of the Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) named Cedric Turner to serve as Captain of the specialized law enforcement agency. Photo courtesy HPD. The Harbor Police Department (HPD) of the Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) named Cedric Turner to serve as Captain of the specialized law enforcement agency. Turner has served in law enforcement for 26 years and 20 of those working up the ranks in HPD. As Captain, Turner will be responsible for running the day-to-day operations of HPD’s Patrol Division, which is critical in HPD’s mission in ensuring the safety and security throughout port property and waterways within the Port’s three-parish jurisdiction of Jefferson, Orleans and St. Bernard Parish.
uptownmessenger.com
Entrepreneur battles neighbors to open Daiquiri World restaurant
An old Church’s Chicken building on Louisiana Avenue has turned into a battleground for a neighborhood association and a fledgling entrepreneur who is renovating it into a full-service restaurant with alcohol sales. The Delachaise Neighborhood Association filed an appeal with the Board of Zoning Adjustments to stop work on...
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Mangin's Iron Works made wrought iron balconies, fences and railings in the French Quarter for almost 100 years
In 1975, I purchased a wrought iron fence and gate from a home being demolished on Royal Street. I installed it at my home. There is a manufacturer’s tag attached that says “C.A. Mangin, 621 Bourbon St., N.O.” What can you tell me about my fence?. T-Bud.
Heavy rain prompts a Street Flood Advisory for Orleans, Jefferson parishes
The threat of heavy rain storms in the metro area prompts forecasters to issue a Street Flood Advisory for Orleans Parish and Jefferson Parish Monday until 2:15 p.m. Drivers are urged to avoid low-lying areas and not to drive through flooded
tigerdroppings.com
Apparently there’s a crazy guy living close to me
ETA 8/7/22: just drove by and he was outside hanging hand written posters around his house. I didn’t stop to read them, but I may check them out when I walk the dog later. ETA: to answer some questions, and not have to reply to each individual post, my wife was going to work at 5am when she saw this. She headed back home and woke me up. This is in Metairie. No HOA for my neighborhood. I’m of the understanding that his family is aware of his craziness, and has had him committed before. I’m guessing he’ll be locked up soon enough.
NOLA.com
Blakeview: New Orleans Jazz Orchestra will honor Oretha Castle Haley
The New Orleans Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, Aug. 13, will present a special concert honoring the legacy of civil rights activist Oretha Castle Haley. It takes place at the New Orleans Jazz Market, located on the Central City boulevard named for her. Born Oretha Castle in Oakland, Tennessee, in 1939,...
Louisiana Fisherman Catches Shark in Lake Pontchartrain
It is not uncommon to find sharks in Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans. Sharks can swim into the lake from the Gulf of Mexico but one fisherman is warning of the dangers of sharks. Joseph Rohaley, a local fisherman, caught a bull shark while out fishing on the lake Monday....
Comments / 0