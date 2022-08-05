ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The Great American Seafood Cook-Off is underway in New Orleans, but be sure to grab the umbrella!

By Hank Allen
wgno.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wgno.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bigeasymagazine.com

The Peach Cobbler Factory Opens Up to a Thrilled and Hungry NOLA on St. Claude Ave.

In a city where people take their dessert as seriously as their dinner, one couple is hoping that peach cobbler will be on the list with snowballs and bread pudding. Christina Branch Brunet and Ernest Brunet opened a location of The Peach Cobbler Factory at the New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 St Claude Ave., in May. It is the first New Orleans location for the dessert chain based in Nashville, and the Brunets are excited to add their twist to the franchise.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Louisiana

Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla. Eat...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Happy Monday! New week, same forecast!

Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms are a bit less widespread today, which means only a few wild downpours continue. As we typically see, the best chance will be along the coast and I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area to come. Localized street flooding is certainly possible across a number of southshore locations.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
New Orleans, LA
wgno.com

Tropical development potential decreasing!

Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms are a bit less widespread today, which means only a few wild downpours continue. As we typically see, the best chance will be along the coast and I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area to come. Localized street flooding is certainly possible across a number of southshore locations.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Sicilian Stories, New Orleans Style

Between 1880 and 1920 over four million Italians immigrated to the U.S., with the majority of Sicilians coming through the port of New Orleans. Their influence here can be found in the food and in the language where special words like niespuli and cucuzza proliferate. On this week's show, we survey those Sicilian connections to learn new things about this place we call home.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Cook Off#Food Drink
wwno.org

Where Y’Eat: A Honduran Food Hub Grows in Mid-City

You have to dig a bit for the fried chicken in one specialty dish at Tia Maria’s Kitchen, a restaurant on Tulane Avenue. But there’s no doubt the chicken is the crispy-crusted, juicy center of this dish, called pollos con tajadas, exuberantly finished with curling, crunchy fried plantain, finely shredded cabbage and creamy sauce.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WDSU

Cambridge, Massachusetts, chef wins the 2022 Great American Seafood Cook

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board crownedChef Erin Miller from Urban Hearth in Cambridge, Massachusetts, as the first-ever 2022 Queen of American Seafood after winning the 2022 Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off on Saturday, Aug. 6, in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
marinelink.com

Turner Tapped as Captain, Port of New Orleans Harbor Police

The Harbor Police Department (HPD) of the Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) named Cedric Turner to serve as Captain of the specialized law enforcement agency. Photo courtesy HPD. The Harbor Police Department (HPD) of the Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) named Cedric Turner to serve as Captain of the specialized law enforcement agency. Turner has served in law enforcement for 26 years and 20 of those working up the ranks in HPD. As Captain, Turner will be responsible for running the day-to-day operations of HPD’s Patrol Division, which is critical in HPD’s mission in ensuring the safety and security throughout port property and waterways within the Port’s three-parish jurisdiction of Jefferson, Orleans and St. Bernard Parish.
uptownmessenger.com

Entrepreneur battles neighbors to open Daiquiri World restaurant

An old Church’s Chicken building on Louisiana Avenue has turned into a battleground for a neighborhood association and a fledgling entrepreneur who is renovating it into a full-service restaurant with alcohol sales. The Delachaise Neighborhood Association filed an appeal with the Board of Zoning Adjustments to stop work on...
tigerdroppings.com

Apparently there’s a crazy guy living close to me

ETA 8/7/22: just drove by and he was outside hanging hand written posters around his house. I didn’t stop to read them, but I may check them out when I walk the dog later. ETA: to answer some questions, and not have to reply to each individual post, my wife was going to work at 5am when she saw this. She headed back home and woke me up. This is in Metairie. No HOA for my neighborhood. I’m of the understanding that his family is aware of his craziness, and has had him committed before. I’m guessing he’ll be locked up soon enough.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Blakeview: New Orleans Jazz Orchestra will honor Oretha Castle Haley

The New Orleans Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, Aug. 13, will present a special concert honoring the legacy of civil rights activist Oretha Castle Haley. It takes place at the New Orleans Jazz Market, located on the Central City boulevard named for her. Born Oretha Castle in Oakland, Tennessee, in 1939,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy