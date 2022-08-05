Read on rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
Scotts Bluff County hosting annual U.S. Hot Air Balloon Championships this week
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The annual Old West Balloon Fest is set for August 8 to August 13 across Scotts Bluff County. One popular tradition returns again this year, the U.S. Hot Air Balloon Nationals Competition. The country’s top air balloon pilots will take to the sky looking to earn a championship as well as earn trips to the National Balloon Festival later in the year.
‘Smokey’ the cat seen as ‘miracle’ kitten after Gering wildfire
LINCOLN It’s being called a “miracle kitten.”. A day after a fast-moving wildfire destroyed the rural ranch home of Carolyne and David Ewing south of Gering, the family was allowed a quick visit to the charred remains. Loud ‘meow’. They heard a loud “meow” coming from the...
Carter Canyon Fire operations transitioning to local agencies
Operations are being scaled back on the Carter Canyon Fire in the Wildcat Hills southwest of Gering with the majority transitioning to local departments on Friday. Aerial observations confirm the fire is 85% contained and the fire’s footprint unchanged at 15,630 acres since Monday morning. Fire Information Officer Ben...
Family ranch of 5 generations burns down in Carter Canyon Fire
GERING, Neb. — During the Carter Canyon fire, which grew to burn over 15,500 acres, three houses were destroyed. One of those houses was occupied by David and Carolyne Ewing. They are both 72-years-old and lived in their ranch house for 20 years, their son Josh Ewing said Carolyn evacuated immediately and David stayed to try to wet down the house and cut lines in the fences for the cattle to run away.
Scottsbluff Police are asking citizens for help with an investigation
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Authorities are informing citizens about a terminated vehicle pursuit. Police are searching for an individual with a warrant out for their arrest. A Scottsbluff Police Officer on Patrol in east Scottsbluff observed a parked vehicle that he suspected may be operated by a subject who had a local warrant for his arrest.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Prison Guard Shot At Nebraska Grocery Store Has Been Flown To Care
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An off-duty Wyoming prison guard was life-lighted after being shot in the belly in Nebraska on Thursday by a man whom authorities think is his cousin, according to area police. Martin Maldonado Jr., 34, an officer at the Wyoming Department of...
Western Nebraska Pioneers claim league championship
GERING, Neb. (KNEP) - In a series meant for a championship round the Western Nebraska Pioneers become the Independence League inaugural champions defeating Spearfish 3-2 in game two of the Independence League Championship Series. Pioneers came into game two with all the momentum following an extra inning 11-3 win in...
Stolen surveillance camera and puppies lead to an arrest
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A family out of town called police because an elderly woman was stealing their surveillance camera off of their front porch. The homeowners told police that they saw someone take their surveillance camera and put it into a Lays potato chip bag. Officers confirmed that the...
Man is behind bars after reportedly waving and shooting firearm in neighborhood
PEETZ, Colo. -- Authorities respond to a man reportedly shooting at residents. On August 7, at approximately 5:14 p.m. Logan County Deputies were dispatched to the 700 Block of North St., located in the Town of Peetz, in reference to a male in the street waving a firearm. It was also reported that the male had fired the firearm at residents while in the street.
Panhandle police activity, July 28 - Aug. 3
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
Pioneers name new head coach
GERING, Neb. (KNEP) - The newly crowned league champion Western Nebraska Pioneers announced on Monday that Brandon Nelson will be the team’s new head coach for the 2023 season. Nelson is coming off his second stint as an assistant baseball coach at Lakeland University in Wisconsin. He also has...
