FTC Lawsuit Prompts Meta to Pause Acquisition of VR Firm Within

Read on www.pymnts.com
Related
Open Document Firm Legado Acquiring WonderBill
Legado has acquired London-based consumer and B2B bill management technology firm WonderBill, the open document and data company said in a news release Monday (Aug. 9). Founded in 2016, WonderBill provides technology that lets consumers manage all their household bills and subscriptions. Legado says it will repurpose this technology to support its B2B personal data management and engagement platform.
Walmart to Acquire Volt Systems, Bolster Supply Management
Walmart announced Friday (Aug. 5) that it is set to acquire tech company Volt Systems, with the purchase giving suppliers greater visibility into merchandising resources. The application provides store-level data, actionable analytics and shelf intelligence, letting suppliers “plan, forecast and optimize product assortment,” the company said in a press release. It will also offer customers a more seamless shopping experience, aiming to reduce issues caused by out of stock items.
Kontempo Raises $30M to Expand BNPL for B2B Transactions in Latam
Kontempo has raised $30 million in a seed round to continue expanding its buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution for B2B transactions in Latin America. The FinTech will use the capital to grow its team, develop its merchant network and improve its technology, LatamList reported Friday (Aug. 5). “Kontempo sees...
AI Firm Veritone Extends Amazon, AWS Partnerships
Artificial intelligence (AI) company Veritone is extending its partnership with Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support its media and entertainment customers. According to a Thursday (Aug. 4) news release from AWS, Veritone last year joined the AWS Media & Entertainment initiative, which helps content creators, rights holders, producers and distributors identify industry-specific AWS capabilities.
RELATED PEOPLE
Amazon in Talks for 51% Stake in Indian Logistics Solutions Firm Ecomm Express
Amazon is reportedly looking to build a logistics division in-house, through acquiring 51% of a stake in Ecom Express, the Indian end-to-end logistics solutions provider, a Seeking Alpha report said. The report cited unnamed sources saying the deal could go for between $500 million and $600 million. The report said...
Smart Carts With Embedded Payments Put Consumers in Control of Checkout
With PYMNTS research finding that 34% of U.S. consumers are shopping for groceries online —76% for the convenience, 57% for the speed — it’s time for smart carts to start their ascent. Grocery aggregator Instacart’s 2021 acquisition of smart cart first-mover Caper AI signaled a turning point...
Goldman Sachs Group Lends $150M to Clara to Meet LatAm Firms’ Need for Loans
Helping to meet Latin American corporations’ need for loans and assistance with spend management, Goldman Sachs Group has lent $150 million to Clara, a Mexican startup that provides lending services to businesses in Mexico, Brazil and Columbia. With the new financing, the Mexican company — which achieved unicorn status...
Israel: At the Confluence of FinTech, Cybersecurity Innovation
Israel is well known as a world leader in cybersecurity and a critical innovation hub driving the development of tools and resources aimed at fighting cybercrime and managing the increased digital security risks organizations face today. Investors know this all too well. According to Israel National Cyber Directorate, in 2021,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Monetary Authority of Singapore Calls Crypto Investments ‘Highly Hazardous’
Although it calls cryptocurrency investments “highly hazardous,” the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has said it is not at risk from recent collapses in the industry. As Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Aug. 9), the MAS made this statement while also noting it had revoked its in-principle approval of a...
Today in B2B Payments: Walmart Acquires Volt Systems to Help Suppliers with Merchandising; AvidXchange Launches New AP Solution for Construction Pros
Today in B2B payments, Walmart is set to acquire tech company Volt Systems to give suppliers greater visibility into merchandising resources, and AvidXchange launches a new accounts payable (AP) solution for the construction industry. Walmart is set to acquire tech company Volt Systems, with the purchase giving suppliers greater visibility...
Australian Merchants Turn Lockdown Lessons Into Digital Upgrades
In the U.S., it’s known as curbside pick up or buy online, pick up in store (BOPIS), while in Australia, they prefer to call it click and collect. It’s among the most enduring pandemic accommodations retailers made for edgy consumers, and now it’s a retail force multiplier.
UAE Money Laundering Watchdog to Crack Down on Crypto, Real Estate Exploitation
As a key center of FinTech innovation, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is home to a growing number of exchanges and platforms dealing in crypto assets. As the country’s two largest cities, Dubai and Abu Dhabi have emerged as hubs for crypto asset technology, some real estate developers in the country announced that they would start accepting payments in bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Direct-to-Consumer Retailing Boosts Supply Chain Technology Providers
More companies have embraced selling directly to consumers, sidestepping old, larger-scale operations in favor of developing direct-to-consumer (D2C) operations. With brick-and-mortar commerce still recovering from the pandemic and shoppers electing to make more purchases online, some manufacturers in the footwear, apparel and electronics sectors have added more D2C business, The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday (Aug. 6).
Extend on Using Virtual Cards to Simplify Business Expenses
Digital wallets have long been relevant in other parts of the world, according to Andrew Jamison, CEO and co-founder at Extend, but they have come to be relevant to the U.S. market only within the past two years, and there is still significant opportunity for developing use cases. Digital wallets...
Digital Authentication Firm Twilio Says Hackers Accessed Customer Data
Digital authentication company Twilio said some employees and customers were victims of a hack, a Bloomberg report said Monday (Aug. 8). The hackers tricked employees into giving up their passwords. The report said attackers targeted Twilio employees with fake texts, which said the staffers’ password credentials had expired. The texts...
Today in Crypto: Singapore's Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Freezes Withdrawals; Crypto Crash Contributes to Nvidia Missing Forecast
Crypto lender Hodlnaut has frozen withdrawals, token swaps and deposits as of Monday (Aug. 8), citing the “recent market conditions,” the company website said. The Singapore company said a “difficult decision was taken for us to focus on stabilising our liquidity and preserving assets, while we work to find the best way to protect our users’ long-term interests.”
Allbirds’ Omnichannel Evolution From D2C Pure-Play Can’t Happen Fast Enough
Earnings season in an inflationary climate can be a drag, as brands continue to trim outlooks and reposition for a long fall and winter of lower demand and higher prices. It’s in virtually every sector, with apparel and fashion brands taking some of the harder hits. Eco-friendly direct-to-consumer (D2C) footwear and clothing brand Allbirds reported second-quarter 2022 earnings results Monday (Aug. 8), telling analysts that inflationary effects are wearing down shoppers.
Singapore-Based Crypto Lender Freezes Withdrawals as Stablecoin Contagion Grows
Yet another crypto lender announced that it has frozen withdrawals, leaving customers potentially facing steep losses. While details are scant, the Singapore-based lending platform Hodlnaut may have had exposure to both the Terra/LUNA algorithmic stablecoin, which collapsed in May after a weeklong $48 billion run, and possibly Celsius, the first crypto lender forced into insolvency by that failure.
Capify Announces £40 Million Fund in Response to UK SMBs’ Difficulties
Seeing small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the U.K. buffeted by inflation and struggling to get financing from traditional lending sources, specialist SMB lender Capify has announced a £40 million fund for businesses that need a lifeline or want to invest and grow. Funding of up to £500,000 will...
Process Orchestration Helps Legacy Banks Take Giant Digital Leap
Never has the idea of “legacy” taken such a pasting as during the pandemic’s digital shift, but banking is a legacy business. Or rather, it was. That’s changing at the speed of digital as platforms enable legacy banking systems to become digital product innovation engines. That’s...
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0