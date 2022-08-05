Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira Title Fight Confirmed for UFC 281 in November

Read on bleacherreport.com
The Real Winners and Losers From UFC on ESPN 40
Exactly one week after a drama-filled Saturday in Dallas, the UFC was back on home turf at the Apex facility in Las Vegas for a Fight Night show jam-packed with quick endings. All of the card's 10 bouts were finished inside the distance, and the main show combined for just 60 minutes and four seconds across six fights.
UFC's Jorge Masvidal Eyes 'Little B---h' Conor McGregor, Gilbert Burns, Leon Edwards
Even after three straight losses, Jorge Masvidal has several targets in mind for his next fight. The UFC veteran especially wants to take on Conor McGregor, as he told Mike Heck of MMA Fighting. "The one that makes the most sense is that little b---h Conor," Masvidal said. "I wouldn’t...
5 Fights We Need to See After UFC on ESPN 40
UFC on ESPN 40 went down on Saturday night in Las Vegas, and it was a fairly significant slate of fights. In the main event, we saw more evidence of a changing of the guard at light heavyweight, as Thiago Santos, an established contender, was worn out and ultimately stopped by a much newer face in Jamahal Hill.
Sasha Banks, Naomi Reportedly Agree to Return to WWE After Walking Out in May
Sasha Banks and Naomi's return to WWE is reportedly imminent. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer said an "agreement in principle" was reached last week, and the former women's tag team champions could be appearing as soon as Monday's Raw. "They may have already signed by now, but a week...
Way-Too-Early WWE WrestleMania 39 Match Card Predictions
SummerSlam 2022 is barely in the rearview, but since that often acts as the midpoint in the season that culminates at The Grandest Stage of Them All, it shouldn't stop fans from already looking ahead to WrestleMania 39. Many things can change in the coming months. Injuries can come out...
UFC Legend Cris Cyborg Eyes Boxing Fight; Hasn't Discussed Kayla Harrison Match
Cris Cyborg is headed toward the boxing ring. The MMA legend revealed she is planning to make her boxing debut once a contract is finalized. “My team already received the contract, we’ve been back and forth working on the contract, I believe soon, we’ll finish and I’ll sign,” Cyborg said on The Catch-Up. “Then you guys are gonna know who and where is gonna be my next fight. I’m very excited to do my first fight in boxing. Very, very excited. It’s one of my dreams.”
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 8
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage of WWE Raw on August 8. After winning two big matches last week, including one over AJ Styles, Ciampa earned the right to challenge Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship on Monday's show. The ongoing feud between The Mysterios and The Judgment Day continued...
5 WWE Stars Most Likely to Be Negatively Impacted by the Triple H Era
Paul "Triple H" Levesque usurping Vince McMahon as WWE's head of creative late last month has left fans with huge optimism for the future of the product. SummerSlam being as strong of a show as it was proved The Game is quite capable of running Raw and SmackDown effectively and that his vision for both brands will be much more satisfying than what we have been subjected to previously.
Report: John Laurinaitis Fired by WWE amid Vince McMahon Investigation
WWE has fired head of talent relations John Laurinaitis, according to PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com confirmed the report. This comes after Laurinaitis was named in one of the Wall Street Journal reports detailing alleged hush money payments made by former WWE chairman Vince McMahon. Joe Palazzolo,...
Jake Paul Starts Sports Betting Company; Travis Scott, Dez Bryant Among Investors
Jake Paul is venturing into the sports-betting industry. Paul and Joey Levy announced the creation of Betr on Monday, with the former serving as CEO and the latter serving as president. The betting company focuses on micro-betting rather than gambling on the overall outcomes of games. In essence, consumers will...
