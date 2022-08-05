Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira Title Fight Confirmed for UFC 281 in November

Cris Cyborg is headed toward the boxing ring. The MMA legend revealed she is planning to make her boxing debut once a contract is finalized. “My team already received the contract, we’ve been back and forth working on the contract, I believe soon, we’ll finish and I’ll sign,” Cyborg said on The Catch-Up. “Then you guys are gonna know who and where is gonna be my next fight. I’m very excited to do my first fight in boxing. Very, very excited. It’s one of my dreams.”

UFC ・ 3 HOURS AGO