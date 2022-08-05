Theragun Deals: Save on Percussive Massage Devices at Therabody, Amazon and Best Buy

Read on www.etonline.com
Related
ETOnline.com
The Best Amazon Deals on Fitness Trackers — Shop Fitbit, Apple, and More
If you’re feeling particularly inspired to start working out more and want to take advantage of the warm weather, investing in a fitness tracker sounds like the right idea. And, like always, Amazon Deals do not disappoint. A fitness tracker, smartwatch, fitness band or whatever you want to call...
Grab a Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16 for $1,599: Real Deals
Using a 12th Gen Core i7-12700H and RTX 3070, this Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is currently $1,599 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. If you're looking for a gaming laptop at a good price, then this offering ticks a lot of boxes to power the latest and greatest titles. The...
ETOnline.com
The Best Activewear Deals to Shop from the Outdoor Voices Summer Sale
Over three years ago, Outdoor Voices first graced us with its Exercise Dress — and since then, the athletic apparel brand has been a fan favorite among TikTokers and celebrities alike. Starting today through Monday, August 8, Outdoor Voices is running a 30% off sitewide sale where you can treat yourself to everything from the iconic Exercise Dress to the lightweight go-to Core 7/8 Legging.
People
Amazon Launched a Huge Back-to-School Sale on College Essentials — Up to 67% Off
If you're ready to cross off some items on your back-to-school checklist, Amazon is having a major sale on college essentials this weekend. Whether you're just starting college or returning for a new school year, the site's huge Off to College sale (up to 67 percent off!) has everything you need for your dorm, apartment, or house. From comfy bedding and soft towels to foldable storage boxes and hampers, there are plenty of home deals to shop. You'll also find savings on tech, including headphones and laptops.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
TikTok's Favorite Caraway Cookware and Bakeware Sets Are 35% Off Right Now On Amazon
TikTok is obsessed with quality cookware and intriguing culinary concoctions. It's why the app has popularized so many Amazon kitchen gadgets, and TikTok is fascinated with Caraway cookware products. Lucky for you, Caraway's nonstick bakeware and cookware sets are over $100 off right now. Caraway is known for creating cookware...
I sleep-tested 22 pillows to find the perfect one. This adjustable memory foam pillow blew away the competition.
We tested Coop's popular memory foam pillow with side, stomach, and back sleepers. Everyone was impressed with the customizable loft.
I tried 12 famous red sauces, and the major brands couldn't compete with the specialty jars
I tried red sauce from 12 brands, including some restaurant and artisan selections. The best options were the formulas from Michael's of Brooklyn and Rao's Homemade. The Prego, Classico, and Ragù tomato sauces were the worst of the bunch.
Herschel's New Backpack Collection Is Equal Parts Strength & Style
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.With school coming back sooner rather than later, it is time to start looking into some of the major essentials you’ll need before the first day—whether you’re headed back to class or back to the office for the first time in a couple of years. Just in time for the new season, Herschel recently dropped a brand new line of backpacks called the Pro Series Collection. The Pro Series collection is designed to not only live up to the high style standards that Herschel...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
Best Buy is offering a 55-inch OLED TV from LG for only $1,000 this weekend
There’s no such thing as bad 4K TV deals to build your home theater around, but if you want one of the best images modern consumer technology is able to produce, OLED TV deals are where you should turn your attention. The 55-inch model of the LG G1 Series OLED Evo TV is seeing a huge discount at Best Buy right now. Currently, you can grab it for just $1,000, which is a massive $400 savings from its regular price of $1,400. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as are 30 free days of FuboTV Pro and three free months of Apple TV+.
ETOnline.com
The 20 Best Backpacks to Shop Now For Back to School 2022: JanSport, Vera Bradley and More
Back to school season is here and kindergarteners, grade schoolers, and college students will have to shop for backpacks. With school supplies, clothing, the latest technology and perhaps a few school-friendly face masks, chances are your back-to-school shopping list is pretty long! But with all the shopping fanfare, make sure to prioritize the thing that will keep all the other supplies together: the perfect backpack.
Digital Trends
This 65-inch Sony OLED 4K TV just got a $500 price cut at Best Buy
If you’ve been shopping for 4K TV deals, you already know the sheer number of options can be overwhelming. Modern TVs are packed with features, and there are so many acronyms to keep straight that it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. Luckily for you, Best Buy has a great deal on a 65-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED 4K TV that cuts $500 off the original price of $2,500 for a sale price of just $2,000. When it comes to OLED TV deals, this is one you don’t want to miss.
ETOnline.com
The 15 Best KN95 and N95 Face Masks to Protect You Against Omicron and Its Subvariants
In these strange times, it's never been more important to keep learning and adapting. With new information about COVID-19 and its subvariants constantly rolling in, and face masks proving to be even more of a staple travel essential, we've been taking stock of the best ways to prioritize our safety and choose the right face masks for any situation.
ETOnline.com
Meghan Markle's Sunglasses Are Finally Back in Stock on Amazon — Shop the Royal Summertime Staple
Meghan Markle's knack for style is undeniable — and with that in mind, this mom of two has become a primary source for fashion inspiration. From her effortless and elegant maternity style and sustainable sneakers to her luxurious designer dresses, it's clear that the 40-year-old duchess knows how to put together a good outfit, including these incredibly affordable Le Specs sunglasses, which are back in stock at Amazon right now, so grab them before they're gone again.
Fact check: Experts say shading an outdoor AC unit does not lower indoor temperatures
A viral claim suggests that placing a shade over an outdoor AC unit helps lower temperatures indoors, but experts say this is false.
These sea pods offer a luxurious life on the water or on land
The pods will be available in September. They range from $295,000 to $1.5 million. They are built to be in harmony with the natural environment. Panama-based Ocean Builders has designed new pods for living on the water and on land that seems right out of a science fiction film, according to an article published in Robb Report on Wednesday.
Engadget
This powerful mini flashlight is on sale for under $20
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Most smartphones feature a flashlight, which may be helpful if you need to tackle a quick chore in the dark. But if you work in dimly lit spaces often or enjoy outdoor activities like and night hikes, you might want to reconsider relying on your phone too much.
ETOnline.com
Amazon iRobot Sale: Save up to 20% off Roomba Vacuums
Roomba vacuums have become one of the most popular and easy to use vacuum cleaners. While spending most of your work week at home you're probably aware of how dusty hard floors can get and looking for a convenient way to keep them clean. If you're wishing to have an the opportunity to save on a new robot vacuum, Amazon has a ton of discounts on Roomba's best-selling models right now that match the unbeatable savings. The cult-favorite Roombas are known for being a splurge, but you won't break the bank with Amazon. The retailer has these robot vacuums on sale for up to 20% off.
CNET
Grab Factory Reconditioned Amazon Fire TVs Starting at $245
If you're in the market for a new TV, consider investing in a Fire TV from Amazon. Amazon Fire TVs are great for streaming all your favorite shows and movies. They come packed with features and are available at a great price. Woot currently has factory reconditioned Amazon Fire TV...
Lock Down Your Backup Plan With Amazon’s Generators
You won't always have access to a working outlet.
ETOnline.com
New Samsung Galaxy Devices Are Coming: Last Chance to Reserve Yours and Save Up to $200
Hot off the heels of a very successful 2021, Samsung is gearing up for their Galaxy Unpacked 2022 to unveil a new generation of smartphones, smartwatches, and earbuds. If you're looking to stay ahead of the rest, now's your chance to reserve your spot for the newest Galaxy devices. Through...
Comments / 0