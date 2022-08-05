ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

2022 Port Huron Northern Football Preview

Here is a preview of the 2022 Port Huron Northern Football team with Jason Berndt. Jason interviews the head coach Larry Roelens. Please help us increase our audience. Like, Share, and Comment!. Blue Water Healthy Living is an online magazine located in Port Huron, Michigan. Our purpose is to promote...
PORT HURON, MI
MLive.com

Michigan champ stands tall in must-win situation at Little League regional

WHITESTOWN, INDIANA – They traveled a long road to get here. And they weren’t interested in making an early exit. Showing the grit that made them Michigan state champions, the Grosse Pointe Farms-City all-stars rose to the occasion for a 6-3 victory over Illinois state champion Hinsdale in a must-win game at the Little League baseball Great Lakes Regional.
MICHIGAN STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

The History Of The Michigan Elks Association

The Michigan Elks was founded in 1904 by the then first State President James O’Hara from St. Joseph Lodge, which is now currently the St. Joseph-Benton Harbor Lodge #541. The first lodge in the state of Michigan was Detroit #34 which is now currently Royal Oak-Detroit #34. The Michigan Elks established the Michigan Major Project in 1957 and the Michigan Elks Charitable Grant Fund (Gold Key) in 1985. On a side note, since 1989, Port Huron Elks Lodge #343 has held an annual Gold Key Golf Outing, our 33rd year on August 13, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
Oakland County Moms

Oakland County Airport Airshow 2022

Oakland County Airport Airshow and Open House in for 2022. The annual FREE event is located at the Oakland County International Airport in Waterford. The event takes place Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 9a-4p. The Airshow starts at 1:30p. The Oakland County Airport Open House runs from 10a-4p. Oakland County...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
The Flint Journal

Michigan man drowns near Lake Huron beach

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – A 58-year-old Marysville man drowned Sunday afternoon off Lighthouse Beach, Port Huron, in Lake Huron. Donald Maul had arrived with his wife to Lighthouse Beach earlier Sunday, Aug. 7, officials said. While trying to set his anchors, he jumped into the water without a life jacket.
PORT HURON, MI
candgnews.com

Two Bloomfield homes added to the National Register of Historic Places

Walbri Hall in Bloomfield Hills also earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. Photo provided by the State Historic Preservation Office. BLOOMFIELD HILLS/BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Two properties in the Bloomfield area are among 14 historic Michigan properties recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

Woodward Dream Cruise 2022: 10 Places to Fuel Up Along the Route

If you’re looking to recreate the nostalgic energy of the 1950s and 1960s or are a classic car enthusiast, look no further than Woodward Avenue in metro Detroit. The Woodward Dream Cruise is the world’s largest one-day automotive event. It brings classic car enthusiasts from all over the world together for one grand culmination on Woodward Avenue.
FERNDALE, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Fort Gratiot Hospital Heritage Day is Aug. 14

A baseball game, complete with players in vintage uniforms utilizing the rules and customs from games from the 19th Century will highlight Fort Gratiot Hospital Heritage Day this Sunday. The free event is set for Sunday, Aug. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fort Gratiot Light Station,...
PORT HURON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand

Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Storms moving into SE Michigan as heat advisory continues

Heat Advisory: Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties until 10:00 PM Sunday Night. Heat index values of 95°-100° are expected through the weekend. The combination of warm muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress in Metro Detroit. The affects...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
chevydetroit.com

Val’s: Metro Detroit’s newest ‘old-style’ deli

Opened in December 2019 (just as COVID 19 was beginning to clobber Michigan businesses), tucked away in a little corner of the Crosswinds Mall at the intersection of Lone Pine and Orchard Lake in West Bloomfield, is Val’s Delicatessen, a wonderful, little, ‘old-style’ deli. For those who are old enough to remember, when I say ‘old-style,’ I’m thinking northwest Detroit’s Sol’s, Oak Park’s Bread Basket, Hy Horenstein’s, or Katz’s from back in the day.
DETROIT, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Algonac Art Fair marks 50th anniversary Labor Day weekend

When an idea is launched to host a community art fair keeping people interested in attending can be a challenge, yet the organizers of the Algonac Art Fair are pleased to see their event hit the 50-year anniversary mark in 2022. The 50th annual Algonac Art Fair will take place...
ALGONAC, MI
Detroit News

Rain moving out of southeast Michigan; cooler, drier conditions ahead

Parts of southeast Michigan saw heavy rain and downpours Monday, but the National Weather Service predicts the severe weather is headed out and giving way to cooler, drier conditions. An approaching cold front was expected to follow the showers, which were to end by midnight, said Scott Thomas of the...
MICHIGAN STATE

