Read on bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
2022 Port Huron Northern Football Preview
Here is a preview of the 2022 Port Huron Northern Football team with Jason Berndt. Jason interviews the head coach Larry Roelens. Please help us increase our audience. Like, Share, and Comment!. Blue Water Healthy Living is an online magazine located in Port Huron, Michigan. Our purpose is to promote...
MLive.com
Michigan champ stands tall in must-win situation at Little League regional
WHITESTOWN, INDIANA – They traveled a long road to get here. And they weren’t interested in making an early exit. Showing the grit that made them Michigan state champions, the Grosse Pointe Farms-City all-stars rose to the occasion for a 6-3 victory over Illinois state champion Hinsdale in a must-win game at the Little League baseball Great Lakes Regional.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
The History Of The Michigan Elks Association
The Michigan Elks was founded in 1904 by the then first State President James O’Hara from St. Joseph Lodge, which is now currently the St. Joseph-Benton Harbor Lodge #541. The first lodge in the state of Michigan was Detroit #34 which is now currently Royal Oak-Detroit #34. The Michigan Elks established the Michigan Major Project in 1957 and the Michigan Elks Charitable Grant Fund (Gold Key) in 1985. On a side note, since 1989, Port Huron Elks Lodge #343 has held an annual Gold Key Golf Outing, our 33rd year on August 13, 2022.
Oakland County Airport Airshow 2022
Oakland County Airport Airshow and Open House in for 2022. The annual FREE event is located at the Oakland County International Airport in Waterford. The event takes place Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 9a-4p. The Airshow starts at 1:30p. The Oakland County Airport Open House runs from 10a-4p. Oakland County...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
Michigan man drowns near Lake Huron beach
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – A 58-year-old Marysville man drowned Sunday afternoon off Lighthouse Beach, Port Huron, in Lake Huron. Donald Maul had arrived with his wife to Lighthouse Beach earlier Sunday, Aug. 7, officials said. While trying to set his anchors, he jumped into the water without a life jacket.
Don’t Go In The Water: 14 Contaminated Michigan Beaches You Should Avoid
Michigan is the Great Lakes State and offers so many great ways to enjoy yourself out on the water. From fishing, swimming and boating there are so many things to do. But you need to make sure you avoid some of these bodies of water that could make you or your loved ones sick.
candgnews.com
Two Bloomfield homes added to the National Register of Historic Places
Walbri Hall in Bloomfield Hills also earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. Photo provided by the State Historic Preservation Office. BLOOMFIELD HILLS/BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Two properties in the Bloomfield area are among 14 historic Michigan properties recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why NASCAR MIS race could be ‘chaos’ or ‘best race ever,’ per Michigan’s Brad Keselowski
Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway could be a “wild card” race, according to Rochester Hills driver Brad Keselowski – which could be just what Michigan’s two drivers need. Keselowski and Byron native Erik Jones haven’t qualified for the playoffs yet, and need a win...
fox2detroit.com
This is what bicyclists and drivers should know about sharing the road in Michigan
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - In 2021, more than 1,200 bicyclists were involved in crashes in Michigan. Being on two wheels and involved in one of those crashes is a rough and disturbing ride. That's why police across the state are putting a bigger emphasis on keeping them safe. FOX...
ahealthiermichigan.org
Woodward Dream Cruise 2022: 10 Places to Fuel Up Along the Route
If you’re looking to recreate the nostalgic energy of the 1950s and 1960s or are a classic car enthusiast, look no further than Woodward Avenue in metro Detroit. The Woodward Dream Cruise is the world’s largest one-day automotive event. It brings classic car enthusiasts from all over the world together for one grand culmination on Woodward Avenue.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Fort Gratiot Hospital Heritage Day is Aug. 14
A baseball game, complete with players in vintage uniforms utilizing the rules and customs from games from the 19th Century will highlight Fort Gratiot Hospital Heritage Day this Sunday. The free event is set for Sunday, Aug. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fort Gratiot Light Station,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Blue Water Talk: Hosted by Jim White , Jim talks with Carol Middleton , Associate Broker for Coldwell Bankers.
On this episode of Blue Water Talk, Jim White discusses buying Homes. The incentives for buying homes in The Blue Water Area. For more information about Jim’s business visit his website, Luxurybath.com. Please help us increase our audience. Like, Share, and Comment!. Blue Water Healthy Living is an online...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand
Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Storms moving into SE Michigan as heat advisory continues
Heat Advisory: Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties until 10:00 PM Sunday Night. Heat index values of 95°-100° are expected through the weekend. The combination of warm muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress in Metro Detroit. The affects...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man drowns after jumping into heavy current to set anchors while boating with wife in Port Huron
PORT HURON, Mich. – A Michigan man’s body was found just south of the Blue Water Bridge after he jumped into the water to set his anchors while boating with his wife and got pulled away by a heavy current, police said. Donald Maul, 58, of Marysville, went...
chevydetroit.com
Val’s: Metro Detroit’s newest ‘old-style’ deli
Opened in December 2019 (just as COVID 19 was beginning to clobber Michigan businesses), tucked away in a little corner of the Crosswinds Mall at the intersection of Lone Pine and Orchard Lake in West Bloomfield, is Val’s Delicatessen, a wonderful, little, ‘old-style’ deli. For those who are old enough to remember, when I say ‘old-style,’ I’m thinking northwest Detroit’s Sol’s, Oak Park’s Bread Basket, Hy Horenstein’s, or Katz’s from back in the day.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Algonac Art Fair marks 50th anniversary Labor Day weekend
When an idea is launched to host a community art fair keeping people interested in attending can be a challenge, yet the organizers of the Algonac Art Fair are pleased to see their event hit the 50-year anniversary mark in 2022. The 50th annual Algonac Art Fair will take place...
Boater drowns after going into water to set anchor at mouth of the St. Clair River
A family outing near Port Huron turned tragic over the weekend when a Marysville man drowned while boating. Officials say he jumped into the water to set his anchor, and was pulled under by the current.
Detroit News
Rain moving out of southeast Michigan; cooler, drier conditions ahead
Parts of southeast Michigan saw heavy rain and downpours Monday, but the National Weather Service predicts the severe weather is headed out and giving way to cooler, drier conditions. An approaching cold front was expected to follow the showers, which were to end by midnight, said Scott Thomas of the...
Comments / 0