Read on www.ksnblocal4.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teens arrested following string of incidents over the weekend
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A group of juveniles kept Grand Island Police busy following two incidents over the weekend. On Friday afternoon, police served a search warrant in the 500 block of West Louise Street in regard to a stolen side-by-side (UTV). While serving the warrant, police discovered two...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced for possession of a firearm by a felon
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A 51-year-old Grand Island man was sentenced to four years of probation for having a firearm. Daniel Harp received his sentence on Friday in federal court in Lincoln. Harp received four years of probation with special conditions and an additional condition of 12 weekends of intermittent confinement for possession of a firearm by a felon. There is no parole in the federal system and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard.
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who drowned in Nebraska lake
NANCE COUNTY, Nebraska-Authorities have identified a Kansas man who drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend as 79-year-old Wayne E. Mathias of Augusta, according to the Nance County Sheriff's Department. Just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday Nance County Sheriffs deputies and Genoa Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to a reported...
News Channel Nebraska
Gibbon man arrested after standoff in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they arrested a man following a pursuit and standoff near the Missouri River on Interstate 80 in Omaha Friday morning. NSP said troopers arrested one person, 26-year-old Quentin Rockefeller of Gibbon, after a pursuit and standoff. It was reported that around 9:25...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Teen girls arrested following Grand Island car theft
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Two teens were arrested Wednesday following a vehicle theft in Grand Island. According to Grand Island Police, officers spotted a stolen 2017 Chevrolet Camaro on South Locust and Schuff Streets just before 7:00 a.m. Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen hours earlier. Authorities said...
WOWT
I-80 temporarily blocked at Missouri River following chase; suspect arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A law enforcement incident closed Interstate 80 over the Missouri River bridge Friday morning, but authorities reopened most lanes in both directions after 30 minutes. Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon, is lodged in Douglas County Jail and was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid...
NebraskaTV
Two teens arrested for GI car theft
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two teens were arrested after they were seen driving in a stolen vehicle Wednesday. Nyayik Koang, 18, of Grand Island, was arrested for obstructing police and two juvenile detention orders. A 16-year-old girl was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle valued at more than...
Wichita Eagle
20-year-old trying to clear jam falls into recycling machine, killing him, feds say
A 20-year-old worker was trying to clear a cardboard jam in an industrial baler when he fell into the machine, officials say. The man became caught in the cardboard baler and “suffered severe amputation injuries” on Feb. 7, then died of his injuries at the hospital the next day, according to an Aug. 4 news release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
6th St. in Hastings becomes one-way road on Wednesday
HASTINGS, NE — Traffic on a Hastings street will be changing this week. City officials say 6th St. will convert into a one-way eastbound road from St. Joseph Ave. to Kansas Ave. on Wednesday. The change is in response to the expansion of the St. Cecilia school facility. Going...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island crash leaves man seriously injured
Health care workers can visit the Barn Festival stores on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. to receive 15 percent off their purchase. There will also be a food truck. Job site superintendent Hon Chase said the jail project was on schedule or even running a bit ahead schedule. Increase...
KSNB Local4
First phase of Hastings ‘Quiet Zone’ program may start next spring
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A long-awaited program to reduce the distraction caused by trains in downtown Hastings may get underway next spring. Ben Engel construction submitted the apparent low bid of $540,766.35 for improvements to the downtown railroad crossings at Hastings Avenue and Pine Avenue. A city official said the money for the project would come from a half-cent city sales tax passed in 2018 by Hastings voters.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Passport Program: Coney Island acts as a time capsule to early day restaurants
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KLKN)- According to George Kaltrouzos, the owner of Coney Island in Grand Island, the secret to success is easy. “We’ve always stayed the same, 1933 we started. Been here 88 years about to be 89 years next month, just nostalgic,” said Kaltrouzos. Coney Island has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSNB Local4
Wasenek Days Celebrates Kenesaw - 10PM
The app provides access to the latest HPS news, weekly lunch menus at each school, a district calendar and contact information for all of the district buildings — all at the touch of the fingertips. Lack of wind doesn’t stop the Grand Island Kite Festival. Updated: Aug. 6,...
KSNB Local4
Kenesaw community celebrates 150 years
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - In 1872 Kenesaw, Nebraska was born — fast forward 150 years and its community is continuing to celebrate the village’s heritage. The anniversary and “Wasenek Days” being combined were all the more reason for the people of Kenesaw to party. Part of the festivities Saturday were a parade of people and agencies from Kenesaw and surrounding areas.
York News-Times
BACK TO SCHOOL -- Out with the old, in with the new at Centennial Public Schools
UTICA -- Students and their families will be seeing several noticeable changes in the 2022-23 school year at Centennial Public Schools. Centennial expects 470 Pre-K through 12th grade this year. There will 12 new staff members for the district: Brad Luce (elementary principal), Emma Dannehl (art), Cassa Easter (science), Rochelle...
KSNB Local4
Hastings Aquacourt closes early due to staffing shortages
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Aquacourt closed early for the first time due to a staffing shortages that has plagued their ability to be fully operational this summer. “The only factor was staffing. We have a lot of lifeguards that went back to college, they went back to high school, sports started last week and then we also had a couple guards get sick. Which has been something that we’ve dealt with all year, but it just gets even more critical when we’re this low staffed,” said Jennifer Boeve, Administration and Concessions Manager at Hastings Aquacourt.
Kearney Hub
Vietnam cost Kearney man him his legs, but not his spirit
KEARNEY — "Diddley" Bertrand lost both legs when he fought in Vietnam 53 years ago, but he is neither resentful nor bitter. “I made it back home. I learned real quick that cards are dealt when you’re born and that’s what you live with. I smile and I look around. I wouldn’t trade places with anyone,” he said.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Public Library hosts first ever Community Art Show
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Library is hosting its first ever Community Art Show. The library hosts a kids and teen art contest, and are expanding that to adults now. The age of participants starts at 18 years old. All forms and variety of art were submitted.
KSNB Local4
John's Monday Evening Weathercast
The app provides access to the latest HPS news, weekly lunch menus at each school, a district calendar and contact information for all of the district buildings — all at the touch of the fingertips. Local4 News at Ten Saturday. Lack of wind doesn’t stop the Grand Island Kite...
Kearney Hub
Pray, paint, polish: Minden church members restore Pioneer Village church
MINDEN — For Linda Nelson, it was practically an act of prayer to scrub off the dirt and beautify the glass windows at the 144-year-old church at Pioneer Village. She was one of 34 members of Westminster United Presbyterian Church who gathered to pray, polish, sand and scrape to give the historic building a facelift July 10.
Comments / 2