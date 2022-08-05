ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Release New Details About Shootout Near Quail Springs Mall

By Augusta McDonnell
 3 days ago
A shooting that happened across multiple locations leaves one woman injured and a man behind bars, according to Oklahoma City Police Information Officer Dillon Quirk.

The incident started when police say two vehicles were reported to be shooting at each other in the parking lot of Quail Springs Mall around 11:00 p.m. Thursday night.

“I know there were multiple casings in several various locations around the area. So, this potentially is a spanned shooting around several areas,” Quirk said.

Officers responded to reports of two or more vehicles firing at each other.

They happened to be nearby and discovered one of the vehicles they suspected was involved near 125th and Penn with at least one gunshot victim and another person injured, and the uninjured driver of the vehicle.

A second vehicle was not located.

Officers wrote in their report they found an injured woman and quote: “I noticed she had a tourniquet to her right leg already and an obvious gunshot wound to the right thigh.”

She was transported and is expected to be ok.

A second passenger had minor injuries.

The driver was 22-year-old Terrance Britton, arrested on a complaint of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $50,000. He is currently in the Oklahoma County Jail.

“From this point, the investigation, even though there has been an arrest made, there still will be interview that will need to be given, follow up video, if there’s anything of evidentiary value they can follow up on,” Quirk said.

If you know anything about others who may have been involved, you can submit a tip to Crimestoppers.

