It is rare that scientists in basic research go back to seemingly obsolete findings that are more than 120 years old. In the case of Nikolaos Koutsouleris and Matthias Schroeter, who are researchers and physicians, this was even a drive. It´s about Emil Kraepelin, founder of the Max Planck Institute for Psychiatry (MPI) as well as the psychiatric hospital of the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich (LMU), and his term "dementia praecox," coined in 1899. This was his definition for young adults who increasingly withdraw from reality and fall into an irreversible, dementia-like state. Kraepelin lived to see his concept refuted. By the beginning of the 20th century, experts were beginning to use the term "schizophrenia" for these patients, since the disease does not take such a bad course in all persons concerned.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO