Affinity Chromatography Solutions for Commercial Adeno-Associated Virus Manufacturing
Gene therapy can include efforts to fix dysfunctional genes or to deliver DNA to a target cell. One way to deliver DNA is to use viral vectors – viruses that don’t cause disease in humans – that have been engineered to efficiently deposit their genetic information in targeted human cells.
Gene Modification for Cell Therapy Applications
The clinical success of CAR T-cell therapy has spurred increased interest and investments in the advanced therapeutics industry. In an effort to standardize these therapeutics, regulatory agencies have implemented more stringent requirements, causing an evolution of manufacturing guidelines. A critical component of any therapeutic development is to ensure the manufacturing workflow incorporates equipment and reagents suitable for clinical manufacturing.
The Race for Reproducible Data
Data reproducibility is an essential goal of modern research. In this infographic, we review the principles of reproducible data, why it has proved so difficult for science to achieve and the steps researchers can take to enhance the reproducibility of their data. Download this infographic to:. Discover the facts behind...
How Coronaviruses Exploit Host Defense Mechanisms To Replicate Efficiently Revealed
Researchers from Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine of The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) revealed insights into the mechanism of how coronaviruses including SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV-1, and MERS-CoV exploit a host protease called ‘cysteine-aspartic protease 6’ (caspase-6) for efficient replication. The findings are peer reviewed and recently accepted for publication in the leading scientific journal Nature [link to publication].
Special Hydrogel Vastly Improves the Shelf Life of Vaccines
Nearly half of all vaccines go to waste. This is due to the logistical obstacles involved in transporting them to diverse regions of the world. Most vaccines require strict temperature regulation from the manufacturing line to injection into a patient's arm. Maintaining a constant temperature along the cold (supply) chain is a challenging feat in the best of circumstances. In Sub-Saharan Africa and other developing regions, for example, limited transport infrastructure and unreliable electricity compounds the already immense challenges of delivering viable vaccines.
Links Between Schizophrenia and Dementia Analyzed
It is rare that scientists in basic research go back to seemingly obsolete findings that are more than 120 years old. In the case of Nikolaos Koutsouleris and Matthias Schroeter, who are researchers and physicians, this was even a drive. It´s about Emil Kraepelin, founder of the Max Planck Institute for Psychiatry (MPI) as well as the psychiatric hospital of the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich (LMU), and his term "dementia praecox," coined in 1899. This was his definition for young adults who increasingly withdraw from reality and fall into an irreversible, dementia-like state. Kraepelin lived to see his concept refuted. By the beginning of the 20th century, experts were beginning to use the term "schizophrenia" for these patients, since the disease does not take such a bad course in all persons concerned.
Arcobacter Risk in the Food Industry Explored
The MikroIker team of the UPV/EHU's Department of Immunology, Microbiology and Parasitology has conducted a study into the prevalence and characterisation of bacteria of the Arcobacter genus using a large number of samples of different foods (seafood, vegetables, meat products and fresh cheese), including some that have never been analysed in our environment previously. In addition, they have studied the ability of these bacteria to adhere to various surfaces frequently found in food processing environments.
Nanopore Sequencing of Cancer Genomes
Nanopore sequencing is a rapidly developing third-generation sequencing technology which allows for sequencing of arbitrarily long reads coupled with the ability to directly infer nucleic acid modifications such as methylation. Long reads lead to improved accuracy in detecting structural changes which are frequently important drivers of carcinogenesis as well as allowing for long-range inference of haplotypes, enabling the detection of allele-specific methylation. This is very promising in a cancer genomics context where tumours have a combination of genetic and epigenetic drivers which can be surveyed comprehensively through this technology.
Benefits of TB Vaccine Seen in Infants More Than a Year After Vaccination
The immune boosting benefits of a tuberculosis vaccine can be seen in infants more than one year after vaccination, according to a new study. The research, led by the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI) and published in Science Advances, has shown how the BCG vaccine, developed to prevent the risk of tuberculosis, can produce a ‘trained immunity response’ lasting more than 14 months after the vaccine is administered.
Reviving Exhausted T Cells Could Improve Cancer Immunotherapy
During a battle with cancer, T cells can become exhausted and are no longer able to function properly. The early phase of exhaustion can sometimes be reversed with immunotherapy drugs, but once T cells become too exhausted, it had been thought that this state was irreversible. However, new insights from University of Pittsburgh and UPMC researchers suggest that even the most fatigued T cells can be revived.
Did the Human Brain Shrink 3,000 Years Ago?
Did the 12th century B.C.E. — a time when humans were forging great empires and developing new forms of written text — coincide with an evolutionary reduction in brain size? Think again, says a UNLV-led team of researchers who refute a hypothesis that’s growing increasingly popular among the science community.
Cheap Material Could Capture Carbon From Exhaust Gases Efficiently
Using an inexpensive polymer called melamine — the main component of Formica — chemists have created a cheap, easy and energy-efficient way to capture carbon dioxide from smokestacks, a key goal for the United States and other nations as they seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The process...
New Alzheimer's Drug Avoids Inflammatory Side Effects
Although Aduhelm, a monoclonal antibody targeting amyloid beta (Aβ), recently became the first US FDA approved drug for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) based on its ability to decrease Aβ plaque burden in AD patients, its effect on cognitive improvement is still controversial. Moreover, about 40% of the patients treated with this antibody experienced serious side effects including cerebral edemas (ARIA-E) and hemorrhages (ARIA-H) that are likely related to inflammatory responses in the brain when the Aβ antibody binds Fc receptors (FCR) of immune cells such as microglia and macrophages.
