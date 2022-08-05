SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a carjacking in the Highland neighborhood that left one person seriously wounded late Monday. Police responded to the emergency call around 9:49 p.m. Officers say a person hid in the back seat of a vehicle near Line Ave. and Olive St. The attacker reached around and cut the owner across the neck, then drove away with the vehicle.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO