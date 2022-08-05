Read on www.arklatexhomepage.com
KTAL
Converse man killed in Sabine Parish rollover crash
SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 19-year-old from Converse, La., died early Monday morning when a crash ejected him from the vehicle. State police say Jack B. Dobbs was driving a 2022 Buick Encore west on Louisiana Highway 174 around 3:00 a.m. when the vehicle left the road. The Encore rolled over multiple times as it fell down the embankment, ejecting Dobbs from the vehicle.
KSLA
Man carjacked at knifepoint, cut in throat
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man was being treated at a hospital after being carjacked late Monday night at a Shreveport intersection. He was attacked by someone armed with a knife and cut in his throat, a police officer told KSLA News 12. The carjacking happened at 9:49 p.m....
KSLA
Shooting reported on Looney Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport first responders are investigating a report of a shooting. Caddo 911 dispatch records show they were summoned to Looney Street at 5:39 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. Authorities on the scene said a juvenile shot himself in the buttocks. Shreveport Fire Department initially sent five...
KTAL
1 stabbed in late-night Highland carjacking
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a carjacking in the Highland neighborhood that left one person seriously wounded late Monday. Police responded to the emergency call around 9:49 p.m. Officers say a person hid in the back seat of a vehicle near Line Ave. and Olive St. The attacker reached around and cut the owner across the neck, then drove away with the vehicle.
KTAL
Harrison County Sheriff’s office offer to add residents homes to patrol route while you’re on vacation
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – In a recent Facebook post, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office highlights a unique way they are offering to serve their community. ‘Vacation Watch Request’ is a service provided for the residents of Harrison County. Going on vacation? Simply fill out a Vacation Watch Request form and your address will be added to an extra patrol list.
KTBS
Converse man dies in early morning crash
CONVERSE, La. -- A Sabine Parish man died early Monday morning after he was ejected during a single-vehicle crash. State police identified the victim as Jack B. Dobbs, 19, of Converse. He died at the scene. The crash happened around 3 a.m. on state Highway 174 near Highway 483. Dobbs,...
Did Thief At Bossier Dollar General Stores Have Inside Help?
In a recent release from the Bossier Crime Stoppers, we learn that the Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured above. The report states that on July 25, 2022 the subject above entered the Dollar General on Benton Spur...
Louisiana Driver Transported to Hospital After Railroad Crash Sets Big Rig Ablaze
Louisiana Driver Transported to Hospital After Railroad Crash Sets Big Rig Ablaze. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on August 5, 2022, one man was transported to the hospital after a train crashed into his 18-wheeler causing it to catch on fire. According to authorities, the call came...
KTAL
Large oil tank rolls off truck, shuts down N. Shreveport road
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A North Shreveport road is expected to be shut down for several hours for hazmat cleanup after a massive oil tank in transport snagged a power line, rolled off a flatbed trailer and sparked a fire. It happened just after 4 p.m. on Russell Road...
KTBS
Prosecutors seek recusal of Caddo judge, alleging bias toward police
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish prosecutors have taken the unusual step of seeking the recusal of a District Court judge from the criminal case against a sheriff’s deputy, saying he is biased in favor of law officers, as evidenced by his recent acquittal of four police officers during a bench trial and his membership in a fraternal police organization.
1 arrested after bomb squad called to I-20 crash in Bossier Parish
An Arkansas man is facing several charges, including terrorizing, after state police say he claimed there was an explosive device in his car after he crashed it on Interstate 20 in Bossier Parish Friday morning.
KTAL
Woman convicted as teen in Barksdale Airman slaying gets chance at parole
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman who was a teen when she was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole in the fatal shooting of a Barksdale Airman now has a chance at parole after an appeals court amended her sentence. Jareona Crosby, now 21, pleaded...
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
KTAL
Shreveport police: Argument between two women ends in stabbing
Shreveport police are investigating a late Sunday morning stabbing that injured a woman. The preliminary investigation revealed that an argument between two women escalated, and one of the women stabbed the other with a kitchen knife, police said.
bossierpress.com
Bossier Jury Finds Man Guilty in Murder of Hannah Sheffield
A Bossier Parish jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict of Second Degree. Murder against Demetrius McCoy, 31, in the killing of Hannah Sheffield. The victim was. gunned down in her car while driving home on April 10, 2021. That night, Bossier City. Police officers were dispatched to a call of...
inforney.com
Man on probation for death of Marshall firefighter faces court for violations
JEFFERSON — A man on probation for the 2017 Memorial Day weekend death of his cousin, a former Marshall firefighter, was given a second chance Thursday after violating at least four conditions of his probation as well as catching three new offenses involving alcohol. The defendant, Sandy Duncan of...
KTAL
Bossier City man convicted of killing woman in drive-by shooting
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man faces life in prison following his conviction in the fatal shooting of woman prosecutors say was the victim of mistaken identity in a drive-by shooting. A Bossier Parish jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict of second-degree murder Saturday against 31-year-old...
Shreveport Installs More Cameras to Fight Crime
More cameras have been installed in Shreveport to help give police officers another tool to fight crime. The latest cameras installed have gone up at AC Steere Park in east Shreveport. Mayor Adrian Perkins says "the Real Time Crime Center is continuing its mission of keeping our city safe with...
KSLA
Convicted child rapist sentenced to double life sentence
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport who raped two preteen boys more than 10 years ago will spend the rest of his life in prison. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office made the announcement Monday, Aug. 8 after Jeremy Walker, 36, was found guilty in July. He was sentenced by Judge Chris Victory to two back-to-back life sentences for his crimes. Those sentences will run consecutively and will be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.
KSLA
7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services personnel conducted an underage alcohol sales operation on Thursday, Aug. 4. Out of the 32 businesses checked, seven arrests were made. Businesses & arrests. EZ Mart # 2 (201 S. Pine Street, Vivian) Adanious Jacson, 29, of Vivian was...
