Caddo Parish, LA

Converse man killed in Sabine Parish rollover crash

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 19-year-old from Converse, La., died early Monday morning when a crash ejected him from the vehicle. State police say Jack B. Dobbs was driving a 2022 Buick Encore west on Louisiana Highway 174 around 3:00 a.m. when the vehicle left the road. The Encore rolled over multiple times as it fell down the embankment, ejecting Dobbs from the vehicle.
Man carjacked at knifepoint, cut in throat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man was being treated at a hospital after being carjacked late Monday night at a Shreveport intersection. He was attacked by someone armed with a knife and cut in his throat, a police officer told KSLA News 12. The carjacking happened at 9:49 p.m....
Shooting reported on Looney Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport first responders are investigating a report of a shooting. Caddo 911 dispatch records show they were summoned to Looney Street at 5:39 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. Authorities on the scene said a juvenile shot himself in the buttocks. Shreveport Fire Department initially sent five...
1 stabbed in late-night Highland carjacking

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a carjacking in the Highland neighborhood that left one person seriously wounded late Monday. Police responded to the emergency call around 9:49 p.m. Officers say a person hid in the back seat of a vehicle near Line Ave. and Olive St. The attacker reached around and cut the owner across the neck, then drove away with the vehicle.
Harrison County Sheriff’s office offer to add residents homes to patrol route while you’re on vacation

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – In a recent Facebook post, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office highlights a unique way they are offering to serve their community. ‘Vacation Watch Request’ is a service provided for the residents of Harrison County. Going on vacation? Simply fill out a Vacation Watch Request form and your address will be added to an extra patrol list.
Converse man dies in early morning crash

CONVERSE, La. -- A Sabine Parish man died early Monday morning after he was ejected during a single-vehicle crash. State police identified the victim as Jack B. Dobbs, 19, of Converse. He died at the scene. The crash happened around 3 a.m. on state Highway 174 near Highway 483. Dobbs,...
Large oil tank rolls off truck, shuts down N. Shreveport road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A North Shreveport road is expected to be shut down for several hours for hazmat cleanup after a massive oil tank in transport snagged a power line, rolled off a flatbed trailer and sparked a fire. It happened just after 4 p.m. on Russell Road...
Prosecutors seek recusal of Caddo judge, alleging bias toward police

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish prosecutors have taken the unusual step of seeking the recusal of a District Court judge from the criminal case against a sheriff’s deputy, saying he is biased in favor of law officers, as evidenced by his recent acquittal of four police officers during a bench trial and his membership in a fraternal police organization.
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle

Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
Bossier Jury Finds Man Guilty in Murder of Hannah Sheffield

A Bossier Parish jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict of Second Degree. Murder against Demetrius McCoy, 31, in the killing of Hannah Sheffield. The victim was. gunned down in her car while driving home on April 10, 2021. That night, Bossier City. Police officers were dispatched to a call of...
Bossier City man convicted of killing woman in drive-by shooting

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man faces life in prison following his conviction in the fatal shooting of woman prosecutors say was the victim of mistaken identity in a drive-by shooting. A Bossier Parish jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict of second-degree murder Saturday against 31-year-old...
Convicted child rapist sentenced to double life sentence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport who raped two preteen boys more than 10 years ago will spend the rest of his life in prison. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office made the announcement Monday, Aug. 8 after Jeremy Walker, 36, was found guilty in July. He was sentenced by Judge Chris Victory to two back-to-back life sentences for his crimes. Those sentences will run consecutively and will be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.
7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services personnel conducted an underage alcohol sales operation on Thursday, Aug. 4. Out of the 32 businesses checked, seven arrests were made. Businesses & arrests. EZ Mart # 2 (201 S. Pine Street, Vivian) Adanious Jacson, 29, of Vivian was...
