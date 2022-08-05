New details involving Michigan man suspected of crimes in 3 states including Ala.

Read on www.wbrc.com
wbrc.com
VCU: Officers fire shot, bean bag round while trying to stop suspect in Tuscaloosa
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after an officer fired a handgun and an officer fired a non-lethal round while trying to stop and arrest a woman. Investigators with the VCU said Monday morning at approximately 10:45, a woman with several outstanding warrants fled in...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police arrest 3, confiscate guns during weekend patrols
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three guns and the people carrying them are in police custody following a busy weekend for Michigan State Police. The Michigan State Police (MSP) First District reported finding the guns during their patrols over the weekend, announcing three related arrests in a public social media post.
wbrc.com
Arson, death investigation underway in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a body was found in a burning home in the 1300 block of Eufala Ave. overnight. According to police, the Birmingham Fire Dept. responded to the scene around 2:45 a.m. They extinguished the fire and found a body inside. The house...
wbrc.com
Arrest following shot fired at Urban Air in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man fired a shot into Urban Air in Homewood Saturday, August 6, 2022, according to Homewood Police. Homewood Police were dispatched to a report of a fight with shots fired at Urban Air, 800 Greensprings Highway at 10:30 p.m. Officers said a man who...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa PD: Another warning to be mindful after skimmers found at gas station
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Motorists in west Alabama, beware! That’s the warning from the Tuscaloosa Police Department to be mindful of potential skimmers at the gas pump after several were found last week. The police department received a report last week from one gas station off the interstate. Police...
wbrc.com
Pelham Police make arrests in diesel fuel thefts
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Police arrested five people from Atlanta accusing them of stealing diesel fuel from a gas station. Pelham Police said the thieves stole 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel from August 2 to August 5, 2022. The owner of the gas station noticed a large amount of...
wbrc.com
State Troopers suggest safe driving tips ahead of school starting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - This is officially back to school season for many communities. Whether your child rides the bus or they’re getting to school in a personal vehicle, everyone should be mindful of taking all the necessary precautions to avoid accidents on the way to school. Alabama State...
Alabama man dead, Michigan suspect wanted on separate homicide charges
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A man from Flomaton, Alabama, was found dead and the Michigan suspect now faces murder charges, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). ALEA began a homicide investigation on Wednesday, Aug. 3, regarding the death of 52-year-old Dwight Dixon. On Aug. 2, a separate homicide was reported in Green Bay, Wisconsin. […]
wbrc.com
Local business’s surveillance cameras reveal huge exhibition driving incident
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Reminders of the exhibition driving that took place Sunday are still all around. Ja’Kia Winston’s family lost a loved one. Four others were injured, and there are still skid marks all over the road, with several bullet holes in neighboring businesses. “It didn’t surprise...
wbrc.com
Hearing looks ahead to first trial involving 2019 kidnapping, murder of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The first trial involving the 2019 kidnapping and murder of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney is scheduled in October 2022. Defendants Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown will be tried first on federal kidnapping counts in individual trials this fall and later in state court for capital murder.
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man from Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nathan Gemeinhart, 42, of Birmingham has been declared missing by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He was last seen around 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 8. When he was last seen, Gemeinhart was wearing a blue polo shirt with a red shirt underneath and grey pants,...
wearegreenbay.com
Michigan man linked to murder in Green Bay charged with burglary, murder in Alabama
(WFRV) – A man who was wanted in Green Bay for a suspected homicide case was captured in Alabama, a day after leaving Green Bay in the victim’s car. While in Alabama, the 23-year-old from Iron Mountain, Michigan, became a suspect in another homicide case. According to a...
wbrc.com
One dead, four shot after apparent exhibition driving in Birmingham
Officers say when they arrived on scene, they saw an adult female lying in a parking lot with apparent gun shot wounds. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel said 19-year-old Ja’Kia Winston died on the scene. BPD says they have one person of interest in custody for questioning, but officers...
Appeal to find 17-year-old Minnesota girl
Authorities have issued a public appeal to find a 17-year-old Minnesota girl who ran away from her home in Otter Tail County. The girl in question, identified as Samantha Holte, was last seen north of Fergus Falls in the Lake Jewett area on July 31. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's...
Alabama: Woman recants claims about cop involvement in 1999 slayings
OZARK, Ala. – A woman who fueled a social media frenzy with claims about police being involved in the killings of two Alabama teens found dead in a car trunk in 1999 now says she was lying the whole time. WTYV-TV reports that 53-year-old Rena Crumb recanted her allegations on Thursday. Her testimony came during […]
wbrc.com
Arrest made after 19-year-old woman killed at Hoover convenience store
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police arrested a man following a deadly shooting at a convenience store on August 3, 2022. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Sophia Nicole Ziegler of Hoover. The deadly shooting happened at the Marathon gas station at 5423 Highway 280....
abc12.com
Northern Michigan man crashes stolen vehicle through garage door
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a Northern Michigan man after he allegedly drove a stolen vehicle the wrong way on I-75, ran off on foot, stole another vehicle and ran away from officers last week. Michigan State Police say the suspect crashed the second stolen vehicle through the...
wbrc.com
First day postponed at Brighton School due to overnight fire
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Students at Brighton School Tuesday did not head back to the classroom like other Jefferson County students. Jefferson County Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin says the school caught fire overnight. No one was inside the school. Authorities are cleaning up and assessing to see when students...
Owosso man stable and alert after being shot twice by MSP trooper
OWOSSO, MI – Michigan State Police authorities have identified a man critically injured after being shot by police while allegedly armed with a gun. Ricky Potter, 39, suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital after being shot twice by an MSP trooper Thursday, Aug. 4. Potter...
wnmufm.org
Menominee Township man brandishes gun, barricades himself in house
MENOMINEE TOWNSHIP, MI— Police have provided additional details about an incident in Menominee Township last week. Thursday around 7:20 a.m. the Menominee County Sheriff's Office and Menominee City Police were dispatched to a home on a report of a domestic assault and the brandishing of a firearm. Officers learned a man armed with a handgun had barricaded himself inside the house after pointing it at another person.
