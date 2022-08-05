ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flomaton, AL

New details involving Michigan man suspected of crimes in 3 states including Ala.

By WBRC Staff
wbrc.com
 3 days ago
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police arrest 3, confiscate guns during weekend patrols

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three guns and the people carrying them are in police custody following a busy weekend for Michigan State Police. The Michigan State Police (MSP) First District reported finding the guns during their patrols over the weekend, announcing three related arrests in a public social media post.
LANSING, MI
wbrc.com

Arson, death investigation underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a body was found in a burning home in the 1300 block of Eufala Ave. overnight. According to police, the Birmingham Fire Dept. responded to the scene around 2:45 a.m. They extinguished the fire and found a body inside. The house...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Arrest following shot fired at Urban Air in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man fired a shot into Urban Air in Homewood Saturday, August 6, 2022, according to Homewood Police. Homewood Police were dispatched to a report of a fight with shots fired at Urban Air, 800 Greensprings Highway at 10:30 p.m. Officers said a man who...
HOMEWOOD, AL
wbrc.com

Pelham Police make arrests in diesel fuel thefts

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Police arrested five people from Atlanta accusing them of stealing diesel fuel from a gas station. Pelham Police said the thieves stole 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel from August 2 to August 5, 2022. The owner of the gas station noticed a large amount of...
PELHAM, AL
wbrc.com

State Troopers suggest safe driving tips ahead of school starting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - This is officially back to school season for many communities. Whether your child rides the bus or they’re getting to school in a personal vehicle, everyone should be mindful of taking all the necessary precautions to avoid accidents on the way to school. Alabama State...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama man dead, Michigan suspect wanted on separate homicide charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A man from Flomaton, Alabama, was found dead and the Michigan suspect now faces murder charges, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). ALEA began a homicide investigation on Wednesday, Aug. 3, regarding the death of 52-year-old Dwight Dixon. On Aug. 2, a separate homicide was reported in Green Bay, Wisconsin. […]
FLOMATON, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrc.com

Arrest made after 19-year-old woman killed at Hoover convenience store

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police arrested a man following a deadly shooting at a convenience store on August 3, 2022. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Sophia Nicole Ziegler of Hoover. The deadly shooting happened at the Marathon gas station at 5423 Highway 280....
HOOVER, AL
abc12.com

Northern Michigan man crashes stolen vehicle through garage door

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a Northern Michigan man after he allegedly drove a stolen vehicle the wrong way on I-75, ran off on foot, stole another vehicle and ran away from officers last week. Michigan State Police say the suspect crashed the second stolen vehicle through the...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
wbrc.com

First day postponed at Brighton School due to overnight fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Students at Brighton School Tuesday did not head back to the classroom like other Jefferson County students. Jefferson County Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin says the school caught fire overnight. No one was inside the school. Authorities are cleaning up and assessing to see when students...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wnmufm.org

Menominee Township man brandishes gun, barricades himself in house

MENOMINEE TOWNSHIP, MI— Police have provided additional details about an incident in Menominee Township last week. Thursday around 7:20 a.m. the Menominee County Sheriff's Office and Menominee City Police were dispatched to a home on a report of a domestic assault and the brandishing of a firearm. Officers learned a man armed with a handgun had barricaded himself inside the house after pointing it at another person.
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI

