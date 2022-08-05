Read on www.gamespot.com
Pulling No Punches
Apex Legends Mobile Players Can Now Play Fade Free For A Limited Time
Fade, the first mobile-exclusive character to hit Apex Legends Mobile when it launched back in March, can now be played free of charge--for the moment, anyway. This week, Respawn is giving players a chance to walk (well, slide) a few miles in the mobile legend's shoes without having to pay for the privilege.
1001 Jigsaw. Legends of Mystery 6
Marvel's Midnight Suns Delayed Again, Current-Gen Releasing Before The End Of March 2023
Take-Two has announced that Marvel's Midnight Suns has been delayed. The game was originally set to release on October 7, but will now release before the end of the Take-Two's fiscal year, which ends March 2023. Revealed in Take-Two's financial earnings report, the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions...
Apex Legends Season 14 Patch Notes Put Self-Revive Shield In A Deathbox
Respawn Entertainment just released the patch notes for Apex Legends' upcoming season, Hunted. The new season brings with it a multitude of buffs, nerfs, and equipment changes (not to mention a new character). When combined, these new features are guaranteed to upend the game's current meta. But while some players may be thrilled with the game's new developments, others may be displeased with the changes to longstanding game mechanics, especially the changes made to the Legendary-tier knockdown shield and backpack perks.
More Americans Are Turning To Video Games
Rebecca Sowell, communications specialist with Centurylink joins Cheddar News to talk about the rise in gaming.
MultiVersus Datamine Points To Unannounced Battle Pass Sharing Feature
MultiVersus could get a battle pass sharing feature in the future, if evidence from a datamine of the free-to-play platform fighter is to be believed. According to MultiVersus dataminer AisulMV on Twitter, the feature was "planned a bit back" as far as they knew and could be introduced as part of the game's upcoming season 1. AisulMV shared a screenshot of a "Find a Battle Pass partner" screen found within the game's files, which would allow players to search for other players to share a battle pass with.
4X Strategy Mobile Game Grand Cross W Enters Beta
Netmarble, the publisher behind the recent Ni No Kuni mobile MMO and Marvel Future Revolution, has announced a beta for its new 4X strategy sim, Grand Cross W. Grand Cross W is about a world called Skyna, engulfed in battles against the invading foes called Chaos. While playing the game, players will team up with the main antagonist Layla, and together you'll build armies, construct buildings, and train troops to help win the war. Players will have to use magical powers called Lapis to win battles in-game.
