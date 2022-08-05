ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#In The Dark
The Independent

Mother feels pop as 'parasite' crawls out of eyelid 'like scene from horror film'

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fox News

Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash

Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
LOS ANGELES, CA
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

A Live-Action Pac-Man Movie Is In The Works

A live-action Pac-Man movie is in development, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Bandai Namco, the owner of the game series, is working on the movie with production company Wayfarer. Sonic the Hedgehog movie producer Chuck Williams came up with an original idea for the Pac-Man film, the report said, though...
MOVIES
Gamespot

Diablo 4 Leaks Highlight Difficulty Options, In-Depth Character Creator

Leaked Diablo IV screenshots and footage from a private build of the game have given fans their first look at how the next entry in Blizzard's iconic ARPG franchise will handle difficulty settings and character creation. Screenshots show players will be able to choose from a number of different body...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

MultiVersus Datamine Points To Unannounced Battle Pass Sharing Feature

MultiVersus could get a battle pass sharing feature in the future, if evidence from a datamine of the free-to-play platform fighter is to be believed. According to MultiVersus dataminer AisulMV on Twitter, the feature was "planned a bit back" as far as they knew and could be introduced as part of the game's upcoming season 1. AisulMV shared a screenshot of a "Find a Battle Pass partner" screen found within the game's files, which would allow players to search for other players to share a battle pass with.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Stereo Boy

Sign In to follow. Follow Stereo Boy, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

Underwater battles

Sign In to follow. Follow Underwater battles, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot

EXTREME BIKE X

Sign In to follow. Follow EXTREME BIKE X, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

Farthest Frontier

Sign In to follow. Follow Farthest Frontier, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TECHNOLOGY

