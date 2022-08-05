Read on www.gamespot.com
Related
Gamespot
1001 Jigsaw. Legends of Mystery 6
We have no news or videos for 1001 Jigsaw. Legends of Mystery 6. Sorry!
Gamespot
The Story Walker
Sign In to follow. Follow The Story Walker, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Fuushoku Gensou 5
Sign In to follow. Follow Fuushoku Gensou 5, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Heavy Burden
Sign In to follow. Follow Heavy Burden, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Gamespot
Timothy and the Tower of Mu
Sign In to follow. Follow Timothy and the Tower of Mu, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Rotten Apple - New York Fallen
Sign In to follow. Follow Rotten Apple - New York Fallen, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
YouTube Will Hold First "Interactive Gaming Livestream" On August 27
YouTube has announced that it'll be hosting its "interactive gaming livestream" that'll take place on August 27 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET on the official YouTube channel. The event will feature over 60 content creators and will last about two hours. According to VGC, viewers can participate...
Gamespot
A Live-Action Pac-Man Movie Is In The Works
A live-action Pac-Man movie is in development, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Bandai Namco, the owner of the game series, is working on the movie with production company Wayfarer. Sonic the Hedgehog movie producer Chuck Williams came up with an original idea for the Pac-Man film, the report said, though...
Gamespot
Gamespot
Diablo 4 Leaks Highlight Difficulty Options, In-Depth Character Creator
Leaked Diablo IV screenshots and footage from a private build of the game have given fans their first look at how the next entry in Blizzard's iconic ARPG franchise will handle difficulty settings and character creation. Screenshots show players will be able to choose from a number of different body...
Gamespot
MultiVersus Datamine Points To Unannounced Battle Pass Sharing Feature
MultiVersus could get a battle pass sharing feature in the future, if evidence from a datamine of the free-to-play platform fighter is to be believed. According to MultiVersus dataminer AisulMV on Twitter, the feature was "planned a bit back" as far as they knew and could be introduced as part of the game's upcoming season 1. AisulMV shared a screenshot of a "Find a Battle Pass partner" screen found within the game's files, which would allow players to search for other players to share a battle pass with.
Gamespot
Stereo Boy
Sign In to follow. Follow Stereo Boy, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Ironheart Set Photos Leak Showing Riri's Armor And The MCU Show's Villain
If you're having a hard time keeping track of all the MCU stuff currently in production, don't worry--we are, too. One of the most interesting, though, is the upcoming Ironheart show, and now some set photos have leaked. Keep in mind that these are indeed leaks, and Disney and Marvel...
Gamespot
Underwater battles
Sign In to follow. Follow Underwater battles, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
EXTREME BIKE X
Sign In to follow. Follow EXTREME BIKE X, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Farthest Frontier
Sign In to follow. Follow Farthest Frontier, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
The Coolest Dragon Ball, Spy X Family, Stranger Things, Elden Ring, And More Collectibles From C2E2
During the August 5-7 weekend, the annual Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) took place at McCormick Place south of downtown Chicago. The show featured celebrities, comics, things to buy, and its very large artist alley, where you can meet writers and artists and buy their newest stuff. However, one...
Comments / 0