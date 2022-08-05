ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Southern Princesses

We have no news or videos for Southern Princesses. Sorry!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Gamespot

The Story Walker

Sign In to follow. Follow The Story Walker, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

EXTREME BIKE X

Sign In to follow. Follow EXTREME BIKE X, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

Diablo 4 Leaks Highlight Difficulty Options, In-Depth Character Creator

Leaked Diablo IV screenshots and footage from a private build of the game have given fans their first look at how the next entry in Blizzard's iconic ARPG franchise will handle difficulty settings and character creation. Screenshots show players will be able to choose from a number of different body...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Season 14: Hunted Battle Pass Trailer Reveals Survival Theme

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment recently released a trailer depicting some of the contents of the new season's battle pass, revealing a "survival gear" theme. The Season 14 battle pass contains many cosmetic items that are hunting-themed (or otherwise styled to give them an outdoors-y twist). Given the fact that...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New Tekken Game Seemingly Teased At Evo 2022

The next Tekken game has been teased. During the Evo 2022 event in Las Vegas, publisher Bandai Namco dished out a cryptic teaser that showed series regular Kazuya Mishima--presented in his classic pixelated form--dropping a body off the edge of a cliff. He then smiles at the camera as the...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Stereo Boy

Sign In to follow. Follow Stereo Boy, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

Fuushoku Gensou 3

Sign In to follow. Follow Fuushoku Gensou 3, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
COMICS
Gamespot

MultiVersus Datamine Points To Unannounced Battle Pass Sharing Feature

MultiVersus could get a battle pass sharing feature in the future, if evidence from a datamine of the free-to-play platform fighter is to be believed. According to MultiVersus dataminer AisulMV on Twitter, the feature was "planned a bit back" as far as they knew and could be introduced as part of the game's upcoming season 1. AisulMV shared a screenshot of a "Find a Battle Pass partner" screen found within the game's files, which would allow players to search for other players to share a battle pass with.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Farthest Frontier

Sign In to follow. Follow Farthest Frontier, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

ALEON's Nightmare

Sign In to follow. Follow ALEON's Nightmare, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Attacker-chan!

Sign In to follow. Follow Attacker-chan!, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Film Now Has An Official Release Date

The third Sonic the Hedgehog movie is set to hit cinemas in just over two years, Paramount has announced, with a release date of December 20, 2024. Not much is known yet about Sonic 3, but the announcement was accompanied by a gif of Sonic with both Tails and Knuckles, so we can assume both characters will be returning for the next movie.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Timothy and the Tower of Mu

Sign In to follow. Follow Timothy and the Tower of Mu, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Rotten Apple - New York Fallen

Sign In to follow. Follow Rotten Apple - New York Fallen, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy