MultiVersus Datamine Points To Unannounced Battle Pass Sharing Feature
MultiVersus could get a battle pass sharing feature in the future, if evidence from a datamine of the free-to-play platform fighter is to be believed. According to MultiVersus dataminer AisulMV on Twitter, the feature was "planned a bit back" as far as they knew and could be introduced as part of the game's upcoming season 1. AisulMV shared a screenshot of a "Find a Battle Pass partner" screen found within the game's files, which would allow players to search for other players to share a battle pass with.
Rotten Apple - New York Fallen
New Tekken Game Seemingly Teased At Evo 2022
The next Tekken game has been teased. During the Evo 2022 event in Las Vegas, publisher Bandai Namco dished out a cryptic teaser that showed series regular Kazuya Mishima--presented in his classic pixelated form--dropping a body off the edge of a cliff. He then smiles at the camera as the...
Timothy and the Tower of Mu
Meet Your Maker | Official Gameplay Overview Trailer
Welcome to a brutal new take on building and raiding. Deep dive into the core gameplay of Meet Your Maker with a breakdown of its features, world, and more.
Ex-Battlefield Dev's Impressive-Looking Shooter Arc Raiders Delayed To 2023
Arc Raiders, the free-to-play shooter from former Battlefield boss Patrick Soderlund's new studio, has been delayed. The game was previously scheduled to arrive in 2022 but it's now been pushed to 2023. Embark Studios, the team behind the game, said the extra development time will be used to "expand the...
Mosaics Galore. Glorious Journey
4X Strategy Mobile Game Grand Cross W Enters Beta
Netmarble, the publisher behind the recent Ni No Kuni mobile MMO and Marvel Future Revolution, has announced a beta for its new 4X strategy sim, Grand Cross W. Grand Cross W is about a world called Skyna, engulfed in battles against the invading foes called Chaos. While playing the game, players will team up with the main antagonist Layla, and together you'll build armies, construct buildings, and train troops to help win the war. Players will have to use magical powers called Lapis to win battles in-game.
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer, Warzone 2.0 Reveals Coming In September
Activision has announced an event called "Call of Duty Next" during which the publisher will reveal Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer and discuss the "future of Warzone." This event will also include a new look at the Call of Duty: Warzone mobile "experience," and it will also feature...
YouTube Will Hold First "Interactive Gaming Livestream" On August 27
YouTube has announced that it'll be hosting its "interactive gaming livestream" that'll take place on August 27 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET on the official YouTube channel. The event will feature over 60 content creators and will last about two hours. According to VGC, viewers can participate...
Stereo Boy
Biggest Upcoming Switch Exclusives Of 2022 And Beyond
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Nintendo Switch has already had a great year for exclusive games, but the console will soon hit terminal velocity with even more exciting titles that are Switch console exclusives. From Splatoon 3 and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to Loco Motive and Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, the rest of 2022 isn't short on blockbuster titles and charming indies. We've rounded up the biggest upcoming Switch exclusives in 2022 and beyond.
Apex Legends Season 14 Patch Notes Put Self-Revive Shield In A Deathbox
Respawn Entertainment just released the patch notes for Apex Legends' upcoming season, Hunted. The new season brings with it a multitude of buffs, nerfs, and equipment changes (not to mention a new character). When combined, these new features are guaranteed to upend the game's current meta. But while some players may be thrilled with the game's new developments, others may be displeased with the changes to longstanding game mechanics, especially the changes made to the Legendary-tier knockdown shield and backpack perks.
Attacker-chan!
Marvel's Midnight Suns Delayed Again, Current-Gen Releasing Before The End Of March 2023
Take-Two has announced that Marvel's Midnight Suns has been delayed. The game was originally set to release on October 7, but will now release before the end of the Take-Two's fiscal year, which ends March 2023. Revealed in Take-Two's financial earnings report, the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions...
Street Fighter 6 Adds Returning Fighter Juri And Newcomer Kimberly
After the Street Fighter V tournament concluded at Evo 2022, a new trailer for the next game in the franchise--Street Fighter 6--revealed two more characters joining the fight. The newest addition is Kimberly, a female student of the Bushinryu style made famous by Guy in Final Fight. She was originally...
Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road Will Get Its Final Chapter Soon
Announced during the 20th Kingdom Hearts anniversary event, Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road is getting its final chapter on August 26. It will be a free update and center around Xehanort's journey from youth to his villainous status. In the final chapter's trailer, Xehanort ends up fighting Eraqus. "Kingdom Hearts is...
Apex Legends Season 14: Hunted Battle Pass Trailer Reveals Survival Theme
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment recently released a trailer depicting some of the contents of the new season's battle pass, revealing a "survival gear" theme. The Season 14 battle pass contains many cosmetic items that are hunting-themed (or otherwise styled to give them an outdoors-y twist). Given the fact that...
Apex Legends Mobile Players Can Now Play Fade Free For A Limited Time
Fade, the first mobile-exclusive character to hit Apex Legends Mobile when it launched back in March, can now be played free of charge--for the moment, anyway. This week, Respawn is giving players a chance to walk (well, slide) a few miles in the mobile legend's shoes without having to pay for the privilege.
