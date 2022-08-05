ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MultiVersus Datamine Points To Unannounced Battle Pass Sharing Feature

MultiVersus could get a battle pass sharing feature in the future, if evidence from a datamine of the free-to-play platform fighter is to be believed. According to MultiVersus dataminer AisulMV on Twitter, the feature was "planned a bit back" as far as they knew and could be introduced as part of the game's upcoming season 1. AisulMV shared a screenshot of a "Find a Battle Pass partner" screen found within the game's files, which would allow players to search for other players to share a battle pass with.
Rotten Apple - New York Fallen

New Tekken Game Seemingly Teased At Evo 2022

The next Tekken game has been teased. During the Evo 2022 event in Las Vegas, publisher Bandai Namco dished out a cryptic teaser that showed series regular Kazuya Mishima--presented in his classic pixelated form--dropping a body off the edge of a cliff. He then smiles at the camera as the...
Timothy and the Tower of Mu

Ex-Battlefield Dev's Impressive-Looking Shooter Arc Raiders Delayed To 2023

Arc Raiders, the free-to-play shooter from former Battlefield boss Patrick Soderlund's new studio, has been delayed. The game was previously scheduled to arrive in 2022 but it's now been pushed to 2023. Embark Studios, the team behind the game, said the extra development time will be used to "expand the...
4X Strategy Mobile Game Grand Cross W Enters Beta

Netmarble, the publisher behind the recent Ni No Kuni mobile MMO and Marvel Future Revolution, has announced a beta for its new 4X strategy sim, Grand Cross W. Grand Cross W is about a world called Skyna, engulfed in battles against the invading foes called Chaos. While playing the game, players will team up with the main antagonist Layla, and together you'll build armies, construct buildings, and train troops to help win the war. Players will have to use magical powers called Lapis to win battles in-game.
Stereo Boy

Biggest Upcoming Switch Exclusives Of 2022 And Beyond

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Nintendo Switch has already had a great year for exclusive games, but the console will soon hit terminal velocity with even more exciting titles that are Switch console exclusives. From Splatoon 3 and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to Loco Motive and Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, the rest of 2022 isn't short on blockbuster titles and charming indies. We've rounded up the biggest upcoming Switch exclusives in 2022 and beyond.
Apex Legends Season 14 Patch Notes Put Self-Revive Shield In A Deathbox

Respawn Entertainment just released the patch notes for Apex Legends' upcoming season, Hunted. The new season brings with it a multitude of buffs, nerfs, and equipment changes (not to mention a new character). When combined, these new features are guaranteed to upend the game's current meta. But while some players may be thrilled with the game's new developments, others may be displeased with the changes to longstanding game mechanics, especially the changes made to the Legendary-tier knockdown shield and backpack perks.
Attacker-chan!

Street Fighter 6 Adds Returning Fighter Juri And Newcomer Kimberly

After the Street Fighter V tournament concluded at Evo 2022, a new trailer for the next game in the franchise--Street Fighter 6--revealed two more characters joining the fight. The newest addition is Kimberly, a female student of the Bushinryu style made famous by Guy in Final Fight. She was originally...
Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road Will Get Its Final Chapter Soon

Announced during the 20th Kingdom Hearts anniversary event, Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road is getting its final chapter on August 26. It will be a free update and center around Xehanort's journey from youth to his villainous status. In the final chapter's trailer, Xehanort ends up fighting Eraqus. "Kingdom Hearts is...
Apex Legends Season 14: Hunted Battle Pass Trailer Reveals Survival Theme

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment recently released a trailer depicting some of the contents of the new season's battle pass, revealing a "survival gear" theme. The Season 14 battle pass contains many cosmetic items that are hunting-themed (or otherwise styled to give them an outdoors-y twist). Given the fact that...
Apex Legends Mobile Players Can Now Play Fade Free For A Limited Time

Fade, the first mobile-exclusive character to hit Apex Legends Mobile when it launched back in March, can now be played free of charge--for the moment, anyway. This week, Respawn is giving players a chance to walk (well, slide) a few miles in the mobile legend's shoes without having to pay for the privilege.
