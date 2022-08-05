Read on www.gamespot.com
Fuushoku Gensou
1001 Jigsaw. Legends of Mystery 6
The Story Walker
Heavy Burden
YouTube Will Hold First "Interactive Gaming Livestream" On August 27
YouTube has announced that it'll be hosting its "interactive gaming livestream" that'll take place on August 27 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET on the official YouTube channel. The event will feature over 60 content creators and will last about two hours. According to VGC, viewers can participate...
Timothy and the Tower of Mu
ALEON's Nightmare
Estella's Nightmare: Sealed Space and a Succubus's Curse
Estella's Nightmare: Sealed Space and a Succubus's Curse
A Live-Action Pac-Man Movie Is In The Works
A live-action Pac-Man movie is in development, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Bandai Namco, the owner of the game series, is working on the movie with production company Wayfarer. Sonic the Hedgehog movie producer Chuck Williams came up with an original idea for the Pac-Man film, the report said, though...
Rotten Apple - New York Fallen
Stereo Boy
LOTR Director Peter Jackson Speaks Out About The Rings Of Power
The Oscar-winning The Lord of the Rings writer and director Peter Jackson has reacted to Amazon's upcoming TV series, saying the company basically ghosted him. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Jackson said Amazon asked him and Lord of the Rings writer-producer Fran Walsh if they wanted to be involved in the TV series. Jackson said he and Walsh could not agree to do so until they saw a script, and this is where communication ended, apparently.
MultiVersus Datamine Points To Unannounced Battle Pass Sharing Feature
MultiVersus could get a battle pass sharing feature in the future, if evidence from a datamine of the free-to-play platform fighter is to be believed. According to MultiVersus dataminer AisulMV on Twitter, the feature was "planned a bit back" as far as they knew and could be introduced as part of the game's upcoming season 1. AisulMV shared a screenshot of a "Find a Battle Pass partner" screen found within the game's files, which would allow players to search for other players to share a battle pass with.
The Coolest Dragon Ball, Spy X Family, Stranger Things, Elden Ring, And More Collectibles From C2E2
During the August 5-7 weekend, the annual Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) took place at McCormick Place south of downtown Chicago. The show featured celebrities, comics, things to buy, and its very large artist alley, where you can meet writers and artists and buy their newest stuff. However, one...
New Tekken Game Seemingly Teased At Evo 2022
The next Tekken game has been teased. During the Evo 2022 event in Las Vegas, publisher Bandai Namco dished out a cryptic teaser that showed series regular Kazuya Mishima--presented in his classic pixelated form--dropping a body off the edge of a cliff. He then smiles at the camera as the...
Diablo 4 Leaks Highlight Difficulty Options, In-Depth Character Creator
Leaked Diablo IV screenshots and footage from a private build of the game have given fans their first look at how the next entry in Blizzard's iconic ARPG franchise will handle difficulty settings and character creation. Screenshots show players will be able to choose from a number of different body...
Ironheart Set Photos Leak Showing Riri's Armor And The MCU Show's Villain
If you're having a hard time keeping track of all the MCU stuff currently in production, don't worry--we are, too. One of the most interesting, though, is the upcoming Ironheart show, and now some set photos have leaked. Keep in mind that these are indeed leaks, and Disney and Marvel...
Chainsaw Man Anime Revs Up New Blood-Soaked Trailer
Japanese animation studio MAPPA has released a gory new trailer for Chainsaw Man, an upcoming anime adaptation from director Ryū Nakayama. Chainsaw Man will be arriving on Crunchyroll this October. Like the manga it's based upon that started back in 2018, the Chainsaw Man anime focuses on the story...
NEW FATAL FURY (GAROU) Official Teaser Trailer
After more than 20 years, FATAL FURY (GAROU) is coming back! Finally, the long awaited sequel has been green-lit!
