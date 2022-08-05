The Oscar-winning The Lord of the Rings writer and director Peter Jackson has reacted to Amazon's upcoming TV series, saying the company basically ghosted him. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Jackson said Amazon asked him and Lord of the Rings writer-producer Fran Walsh if they wanted to be involved in the TV series. Jackson said he and Walsh could not agree to do so until they saw a script, and this is where communication ended, apparently.

MOVIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO