Apex Legends Season 14: Hunted Battle Pass Trailer Reveals Survival Theme
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment recently released a trailer depicting some of the contents of the new season's battle pass, revealing a "survival gear" theme. The Season 14 battle pass contains many cosmetic items that are hunting-themed (or otherwise styled to give them an outdoors-y twist). Given the fact that...
Diablo 4 Leaks Highlight Difficulty Options, In-Depth Character Creator
Leaked Diablo IV screenshots and footage from a private build of the game have given fans their first look at how the next entry in Blizzard's iconic ARPG franchise will handle difficulty settings and character creation. Screenshots show players will be able to choose from a number of different body...
MultiVersus Datamine Points To Unannounced Battle Pass Sharing Feature
MultiVersus could get a battle pass sharing feature in the future, if evidence from a datamine of the free-to-play platform fighter is to be believed. According to MultiVersus dataminer AisulMV on Twitter, the feature was "planned a bit back" as far as they knew and could be introduced as part of the game's upcoming season 1. AisulMV shared a screenshot of a "Find a Battle Pass partner" screen found within the game's files, which would allow players to search for other players to share a battle pass with.
GameStop Has A Ton Of Great Game Deals
Hundreds of games are on sale at GameStop right now, including big names such as Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, Gran Turismo 7, and more. Discounts are available across PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch, making now a great time to pick up that blockbuster you’ve been holding out on. Guardians...
Street Fighter 6 - Tasty Steve & James Chen | Real Time Commentary Feature
Tasty Steve and James Chen are the next commentators to join the Real Time Commentary Feature in Street Fighter 6! Tasty Steve is a Play-by-Play Commentator and brings his trademark hype and charisma to the match. James Chen is our first Color Commentator and will provide analysis to complement the action. Select these two legends for your matches when Street Fighter 6 arrives in 2023.
YouTube Will Hold First "Interactive Gaming Livestream" On August 27
YouTube has announced that it'll be hosting its "interactive gaming livestream" that'll take place on August 27 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET on the official YouTube channel. The event will feature over 60 content creators and will last about two hours. According to VGC, viewers can participate...
Fitbit is ditching one of its oldest features in October
Fitbit is killing one of its oldest features. The popular smart fitness tracker has long been able to sync with a PC or Mac. Now, Fitbit has announced that it is killing off the option to sync with Windows and Mac computers. It will officially drop the option in October, at which point the desktop client will no longer be available to download.
Estella's Nightmare: Sealed Space and a Succubus's Curse
Estella's Nightmare: Sealed Space and a Succubus's Curse
Fanatical's Summer Sale Is Live With Thousands Of Steam Game Deals
The Fanatical Summer Sale is live now until August 21, offering big price cuts on hit games--along with the chance to earn some free swag. The more you spend, the more rewards you’ll earn, maxing out with a free game when spending $50. Beyond a catalog of discounted games,...
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Film Now Has An Official Release Date
The third Sonic the Hedgehog movie is set to hit cinemas in just over two years, Paramount has announced, with a release date of December 20, 2024. Not much is known yet about Sonic 3, but the announcement was accompanied by a gif of Sonic with both Tails and Knuckles, so we can assume both characters will be returning for the next movie.
