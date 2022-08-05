Read on www.gamespot.com
Fitbit is ditching one of its oldest features in October
Fitbit is killing one of its oldest features. The popular smart fitness tracker has long been able to sync with a PC or Mac. Now, Fitbit has announced that it is killing off the option to sync with Windows and Mac computers. It will officially drop the option in October, at which point the desktop client will no longer be available to download.
Farthest Frontier
Stereo Boy
Fuushoku Gensou SP
Attacker-chan!
Biggest Upcoming Switch Exclusives Of 2022 And Beyond
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Nintendo Switch has already had a great year for exclusive games, but the console will soon hit terminal velocity with even more exciting titles that are Switch console exclusives. From Splatoon 3 and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to Loco Motive and Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, the rest of 2022 isn't short on blockbuster titles and charming indies. We've rounded up the biggest upcoming Switch exclusives in 2022 and beyond.
Modern Warfare 2 Beta Explained - Dates, Maps, and Early Access | GameSpot News
A flood of new Call of Duty info, some exciting fighting game surprises, and more on today’s GameSpot News. At this past weekend’s Call of Duty League World Championships - ‘grats LA Thieves - Infinity Ward announced dates for the Modern Warfare 2’s upcoming beta. The...
EXTREME BIKE X
Apex Legends Mobile Players Can Now Play Fade Free For A Limited Time
Fade, the first mobile-exclusive character to hit Apex Legends Mobile when it launched back in March, can now be played free of charge--for the moment, anyway. This week, Respawn is giving players a chance to walk (well, slide) a few miles in the mobile legend's shoes without having to pay for the privilege.
4X Strategy Mobile Game Grand Cross W Enters Beta
Netmarble, the publisher behind the recent Ni No Kuni mobile MMO and Marvel Future Revolution, has announced a beta for its new 4X strategy sim, Grand Cross W. Grand Cross W is about a world called Skyna, engulfed in battles against the invading foes called Chaos. While playing the game, players will team up with the main antagonist Layla, and together you'll build armies, construct buildings, and train troops to help win the war. Players will have to use magical powers called Lapis to win battles in-game.
New Tekken Game Seemingly Teased At Evo 2022
The next Tekken game has been teased. During the Evo 2022 event in Las Vegas, publisher Bandai Namco dished out a cryptic teaser that showed series regular Kazuya Mishima--presented in his classic pixelated form--dropping a body off the edge of a cliff. He then smiles at the camera as the...
Chaos Three Kingdoms
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer, Warzone 2.0 Reveals Coming In September
Activision has announced an event called "Call of Duty Next" during which the publisher will reveal Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer and discuss the "future of Warzone." This event will also include a new look at the Call of Duty: Warzone mobile "experience," and it will also feature...
Diablo 4 Leaks Highlight Difficulty Options, In-Depth Character Creator
Leaked Diablo IV screenshots and footage from a private build of the game have given fans their first look at how the next entry in Blizzard's iconic ARPG franchise will handle difficulty settings and character creation. Screenshots show players will be able to choose from a number of different body...
Mosaics Galore. Glorious Journey
Ex-Battlefield Dev's Impressive-Looking Shooter Arc Raiders Delayed To 2023
Arc Raiders, the free-to-play shooter from former Battlefield boss Patrick Soderlund's new studio, has been delayed. The game was previously scheduled to arrive in 2022 but it's now been pushed to 2023. Embark Studios, the team behind the game, said the extra development time will be used to "expand the...
Call Of Duty Dog Skin Removed Following Artist's Accusation Of Plagiarism
Activision was planning to bring a dog/wolf skin to Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard, but the skin has been pulled in the 11th hour after an artist accused the company of plagiarism. The "Loyal Samoyed" skin, as it was called, will no longer be released. Artist Sail Lin said...
YouTube Will Hold First "Interactive Gaming Livestream" On August 27
YouTube has announced that it'll be hosting its "interactive gaming livestream" that'll take place on August 27 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET on the official YouTube channel. The event will feature over 60 content creators and will last about two hours. According to VGC, viewers can participate...
Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox Series X|S And PlayStation 5 Versions Confirmed, Will Have Rollback Netcode
At the end of the Dragon Ball FighterZ competition at Evo 2022--won by Marwan "Wawa" Berthe of France--Bandai Namco announced that Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions of the 3v3 team-based fighting game are currently in development. The new versions of DBFZ will add enhanced visuals and faster input...
