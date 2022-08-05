ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

BGR.com

Fitbit is ditching one of its oldest features in October

Fitbit is killing one of its oldest features. The popular smart fitness tracker has long been able to sync with a PC or Mac. Now, Fitbit has announced that it is killing off the option to sync with Windows and Mac computers. It will officially drop the option in October, at which point the desktop client will no longer be available to download.
Biggest Upcoming Switch Exclusives Of 2022 And Beyond

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Nintendo Switch has already had a great year for exclusive games, but the console will soon hit terminal velocity with even more exciting titles that are Switch console exclusives. From Splatoon 3 and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to Loco Motive and Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, the rest of 2022 isn't short on blockbuster titles and charming indies. We've rounded up the biggest upcoming Switch exclusives in 2022 and beyond.
Apex Legends Mobile Players Can Now Play Fade Free For A Limited Time

Fade, the first mobile-exclusive character to hit Apex Legends Mobile when it launched back in March, can now be played free of charge--for the moment, anyway. This week, Respawn is giving players a chance to walk (well, slide) a few miles in the mobile legend's shoes without having to pay for the privilege.
Gamespot

4X Strategy Mobile Game Grand Cross W Enters Beta

Netmarble, the publisher behind the recent Ni No Kuni mobile MMO and Marvel Future Revolution, has announced a beta for its new 4X strategy sim, Grand Cross W. Grand Cross W is about a world called Skyna, engulfed in battles against the invading foes called Chaos. While playing the game, players will team up with the main antagonist Layla, and together you'll build armies, construct buildings, and train troops to help win the war. Players will have to use magical powers called Lapis to win battles in-game.
Gamespot

New Tekken Game Seemingly Teased At Evo 2022

The next Tekken game has been teased. During the Evo 2022 event in Las Vegas, publisher Bandai Namco dished out a cryptic teaser that showed series regular Kazuya Mishima--presented in his classic pixelated form--dropping a body off the edge of a cliff. He then smiles at the camera as the...
Gamespot

Diablo 4 Leaks Highlight Difficulty Options, In-Depth Character Creator

Leaked Diablo IV screenshots and footage from a private build of the game have given fans their first look at how the next entry in Blizzard's iconic ARPG franchise will handle difficulty settings and character creation. Screenshots show players will be able to choose from a number of different body...
Gamespot

Ex-Battlefield Dev's Impressive-Looking Shooter Arc Raiders Delayed To 2023

Arc Raiders, the free-to-play shooter from former Battlefield boss Patrick Soderlund's new studio, has been delayed. The game was previously scheduled to arrive in 2022 but it's now been pushed to 2023. Embark Studios, the team behind the game, said the extra development time will be used to "expand the...
