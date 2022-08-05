ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

David McCullough death: Author and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner dies aged 89

Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner David McCullough has died. He was 89. The American author, known for his best-selling historical novels, died at his Hingham, Massachusetts home on Sunday (7 August). His death was confirmed to The New York Times by his daughter Dorie Lawson. It was McCullough’s two presidential biographies, Truman (1992) and John Adams (2001), which earned him Pulitzer Prizes. His 1992 book topped the New York Times Best-Seller list for 43 weeks, while his 2001 book landed at No 1 in its first week. They were eventually turned into HBO television adaptations.Additionally, he received National Book Awards for...
HINGHAM, MA
UPI News

David McCullough, award-winning American historian, dies at 89

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- David McCullough, American historian and winner of two Pulitzer Prizes, as well as the Presidential Medal of Freedom, has died at the age of 89. McCullough, who was acclaimed as a "master of the art of narrative history," died Sunday at his home in Hingham, Mass., less than two months after his wife, according to a statement from his publisher Simon & Schuster.
HINGHAM, MA
TheConversationCanada

Libraries in the U.S. and Canada are changing how they refer to Indigenous Peoples

The two largest agencies responsible for the language we use to discover books in libraries in North America — the Library of Congress in the United States, and Library and Archives Canada — are changing how they refer to Indigenous Peoples. Recently, the Library of Congress announced that by September 2022 a project would be underway to revise terms that refer to Indigenous Peoples. Beginning in 2019, Library and Archives Canada made changes within Canadian subject headings, starting with replacing outdated terminology with “Indigenous peoples” and “First Nations,” and adding terms that specify Métis and other specific...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Devastating Death Of Ernest Hemingway, The Author Whose Work Defined America’s ‘Lost Generation’

Ernest Hemingway famously struggled with alcoholism and mental illness for decades before taking his own life in 1961. Ernest Hemingway was one of the most celebrated writers of the 20th century. With his novels such as The Sun Also Rises and The Old Man and the Sea still studied in classrooms across America today, Hemingway’s legacy continues to inspire generations of readers. But the controversy surrounding his death lives on as well.
KETCHUM, ID
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Tangled History Of Colonists Giving Smallpox Blankets To Indigenous Americans

While smallpox blankets may be a popularly accepted truth in American history, there is just one recorded case of colonists giving disease-infected blankets to Indigenous Americans. The arrival of white settlers in North America devastated indigenous people. Over the centuries, the colonists warred with Indigenous Americans, gobbled up their land,...
HEALTH
The Atlantic

The Myth of Independent American Families

In 1970, a 17-year-old named Lars Tragardh left Sweden for America, trading in the collectivism of his home country for rugged individualism. Or so he thought. His disillusionment began while he was applying for college financial aid. He hoped to attend Pomona College in Southern California, and even back then, tuition seemed steep compared with the cost of education in Sweden, where university was free. When he learned that the school had two sets of aid forms—one regarding his own income, and one for his parents’—he was surprised. “Well, what does that have to do with me?” Tragardh recalls asking. “I’m an adult … I have no economic relations to my family anymore.” An administrator explained that in America, parents are expected to contribute to their children’s college costs.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CBS LA

Common everyday expressions with dark origins surprise many in SoCal

From trendy clothes to words and expressions, some things go out of style.Many of the everyday expressions that most people use can be traced back to dark or sometimes even offensive origins. "It makes you reconsider most phrases when you say things that are somewhat negative," said one passerby.Phrases like "basket case" were first used in World War I to describe a person who had lost all four of their limbs."A little darker than I thought," one teenager said.Even the seemingly innocuous phrase, "cat got your tongue" could be traced to a dark time in the English Navy, when sailors would...
POLITICS
Fox News

University of Kansas offers 'Angry White Male Studies' class

The University of Kansas is offering a course in the fall called "Angry White Male Studies" that will examine the "rise" of the "angry white male" in the United States. The course will be offered during the Fall 2022 term with the goal of teaching about the "prominent figure" that is "the angry white male," Campus Reform reported.
COLLEGES
Parents Magazine

Bestselling Author Brittney Cooper Wants Children to 'Stand Up' and Build New Worlds

Brittney Cooper, Ph.D., realized the power of books to build new worlds as a child. As an adult, she proudly identifies as an "unapologetic Black feminist." Her journey was directly inspired by the books her village of loved ones provided in her youth. And she continues to spend her career as an activist, critic, author, and educator, working to bring those shifts to life through books for various stages of life.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Slate

What It Took for One Gilded Age Socialite to Get a Divorce—and Keep Her Dignity

Flora Bigelow Dodge had not traveled to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in January 1903 for the same reason so many women of her acquaintance had. She did not do anything for the same reason other women did—at least not if you believed the newspapers. A fixture in the society pages, Flora was the “most daring, most original, cleverest woman in New York.” She was a wonderful musician, a graceful dancer, an expert horsewoman, and a captivating storyteller, an author of plays and short stories. She was “both courageous and imaginative.” She was witty, ambitious, generous, and beautiful, a woman of “unusual individuality” with a retinue of admirers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
HackerNoon

1811 Dictionary in the Vulgar Tongue: Section E

About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. 1811 Dictionary in the Vulgar Tongue, by Francis Grose is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Section D.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
psychologytoday.com

Thriving at Old Age: The 3rd-Chapter Problem

Americans 65 and older comprise the fastest-growing age group in our population. Adults in the U.S. are not only reaching 65 more often than decades ago, they are also spending more of their life in this age group. Unlike youth and young adulthood, there is no preexisting formula or road...
AMERICAS
