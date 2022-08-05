Read on spectrumnews1.com
Inmates boycotting Men’s Central Jail commissary food prices
LOS ANGELES — Some inmates are boycotting the commissary at Men’s Central Jail to protest rising food and toiletry prices, according to inmates and family members. The jail provides meals, but inmates say without the commissary to supplement their diet, they go hungry. The price increases have especially...
Average SoCal gas prices drop for 56th consecutive day
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Tuesday for the 56th consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping 2.4 cents to $5.458, its lowest amount since March 7. The average price has dropped $1.004 since rising...
Nurse in deadly LA crash facing 6 murder charges
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A nurse from Houston accused of running a red light and speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery chain- reaction crash that killed six people, including a pregnant mother, her infant son and unborn baby, was charged Monday with six counts of murder.
LA City Council set for final vote on banning homeless encampments near schools
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council is set to take a final vote Tuesday to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers, with protests both inside and outside the council chambers again anticipated. Last Tuesday’s meeting, when the council voted 11-3 in...
Hangar fire shuts down Corona Municipal Airport
CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — The Corona Municipal Airport was shut down Sunday after a fire broke out at a hangar. The fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. at 1900 Aviation Dr. Sgt. Jody Perkins of the Corona Police Department said the fire was contained, but the airport remained shut down while an investigation was underway.
Home, vehicles destroyed by Woodcrest wildfire
WOODCREST, Calif. (CNS) — At least one family was without a home Sunday after it was burned by a fire that started in a grove of palm trees in the unincorporated community of Woodcrest and led to area residences being evacuated for about seven hours. The roughly three-acre fire...
Grand jury opens criminal probe of LASD handling of inmate-deputy altercation
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Los Angeles County criminal grand jury has opened an investigation into the sheriff’s department’s handling of an altercation in which a deputy knelt on the head of a handcuffed inmate for three minutes, sparking comparisons to the fatal tactics used by Minneapolis police against George Floyd.
Off-duty officer shot, killed in Downey
DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) — An off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer was shot and killed in a parking lot of the Downey Landing shopping center, and a police investigation continues Tuesday in identifying a suspect. The shooting was reported about 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 12700 block of Lakewood...
