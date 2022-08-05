ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Inmates boycotting Men’s Central Jail commissary food prices

LOS ANGELES — Some inmates are boycotting the commissary at Men’s Central Jail to protest rising food and toiletry prices, according to inmates and family members. The jail provides meals, but inmates say without the commissary to supplement their diet, they go hungry. The price increases have especially...
spectrumnews1.com

Average SoCal gas prices drop for 56th consecutive day

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Tuesday for the 56th consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping 2.4 cents to $5.458, its lowest amount since March 7. The average price has dropped $1.004 since rising...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Nurse in deadly LA crash facing 6 murder charges

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A nurse from Houston accused of running a red light and speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery chain- reaction crash that killed six people, including a pregnant mother, her infant son and unborn baby, was charged Monday with six counts of murder.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
spectrumnews1.com

Hangar fire shuts down Corona Municipal Airport

CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — The Corona Municipal Airport was shut down Sunday after a fire broke out at a hangar. The fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. at 1900 Aviation Dr. Sgt. Jody Perkins of the Corona Police Department said the fire was contained, but the airport remained shut down while an investigation was underway.
CORONA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Home, vehicles destroyed by Woodcrest wildfire

WOODCREST, Calif. (CNS) — At least one family was without a home Sunday after it was burned by a fire that started in a grove of palm trees in the unincorporated community of Woodcrest and led to area residences being evacuated for about seven hours. The roughly three-acre fire...
spectrumnews1.com

Off-duty officer shot, killed in Downey

DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) — An off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer was shot and killed in a parking lot of the Downey Landing shopping center, and a police investigation continues Tuesday in identifying a suspect. The shooting was reported about 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 12700 block of Lakewood...
DOWNEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy