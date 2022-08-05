Woman Ejected, 3 Injured in Rollover Crash on Garfield Avenue [Lakewood, CA]

Three people were rushed to a trauma center early Saturday morning after a three-vehicle crash in Whittier, authorities said.Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 12:44 a.m. to the 10700 block of Beverly Boulevard, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher, who added that at least one of the three was critically injured.According to sources at the scene, one vehicle was on its roof with one person lying next to the vehicle and two light poles were on the ground.The driver allegedly lost control and slammed into a power pole right in front of a Starbucks, which knocked out power for at least 600 people this morning.Police said the driver will be arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.Beverly Boulevard is closed between Norwalk Boulevard and Rockne Avenue until further notice.

WHITTIER, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO