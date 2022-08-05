Woman Ejected, 3 Injured in Rollover Crash on Garfield Avenue [Lakewood, CA]

Read on www.laweekly.com
L.A. Weekly
Fatal Bicycle Accident on State Route 39 [Azusa, CA]
AZUSA, CA (August 8, 2022) – Late Thursday morning, one victim was pronounced dead following a bicycle accident on State Route 39. The incident happened around 10:15 a.m., near mile marker 24.19 on July 28th. At this time, the events leading up to the crash remain unclear. However, reports...
Teen, father arrested in connection with fatal collision in La Habra
A 17-year-old was arrested today in connection with a deadly hit-and-run collision in La Habra, and his father was taken into custody on suspicion of helping him, police said.
L.A. Weekly
Roger Hoover, Javier Martinez Ortiz, Brittni Branson Injured in Rollover Collision on Highway 12 [Burbank, CA]
3 Hospitalized after 2-Car Accident near Mile Post 304. The incident occurred around 9:50 p.m., Saturday night near mile post 304, about 11 miles east of Pasco. According to reports, the collision involved a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup-truck and a 2002 Toyota Echo. Investigators say Hoover was driving the Dodge westbound, while Ortiz was also driving the Toyota westbound.
Nurse facing murder charges in fiery 90 mph LA crash that killed 6
A 37-year-old nurse suspected of killing six people and injuring eight others when her speeding Mercedes-Benz plowed into several vehicles in a Los Angeles County intersection last week will be charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, officials announced Monday.
fox10phoenix.com
Houston nurse in deadly LA crash that killed 6, charged with murder, vehicular manslaughter
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Monday announced charges against Nicole Lorraine Linton, the 37-year-old nurse from Houston who police say ran a red light and plowed her speeding Mercedes through a busy intersection in Windsor Hills causing a deadly crash. Six people were...
1 dead, 4 injured in 3-car crash in Palmdale: Officials
One person died and four were injured in a three-car crash in Palmdale on Saturday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. at Palmdale Boulevard and 55th Street East, according to Lt. Oscar Martinez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Supervisor Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. […]
Woman allegedly behind wheel of deadly Windsor Hills crash in custody
37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton, the driver allegedly behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz that sped past a crowded intersection and crashed into several vehicles in Windsor Hills Thursday, was released from a hospital and is now in custody at the Century Regional Detention Center.Linton, who was arrested Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, allegedly crashed into other vehicles on the intersection of Slauson and La Brea Avenue on Thursday.The Houston native is a registered nurse and is likely to be charged on Monday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The fiery crash claimed the lives of six people, including a pregnant mother and her unborn child as well as the woman's infant son who was going to turn one years old this month. Linton is being held on $9 million bail after she was released from Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Sunday.
Off-duty officer killed in Downey shooting
An off-duty police officer is dead following a shooting in Downey Monday afternoon. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 12000 block of Lakewood Boulevard in the parking lot of an LA Fitness location. Downey police arrived on scene and found a man who had been shot. His wounds were severe and he was […]
foxla.com
Father and 17-year-old son arrested in deadly La Habra hit-and-run crash
LA HABRA, Calif. - A 17-year-old boy and his father were arrested Monday in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend in La Habra. Officials with the La Habra Police Department said the crash happened Sunday around 4:40 p.m. in the 500 block of West La Habra Boulevard, near the intersection of Euclid Street.
Pursuit of suspected catalytic convert thieves ends in fiery crash in Huntington Beach
Flames spewed from a wrecked vehicle that crashed following a police pursuit in Huntington Beach early Saturday morning. According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, an officer assigned to the graveyard shift observed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed in a residential neighborhood in the area of Atlanta Avenue and Newland Street […]
Death investigation underway in Costa Mesa after body found near 55 Freeway
Authorities were investigating a death in the Costa Mesa area Monday, after the body of a man was found behind a dog daycare business early Sunday morning. According to California Highway Patrol officers investigating the incident — since it occurred on state property at the transition road for the 55 and 37 Freeways — the body was found at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning by a transient who was searching for recyclables behind Bone Adventure, a dog daycare located on Bristol Street. The body was lying against a fence, and officials estimated that the person had been dead anywhere between nine and 12 days. Officers found no evidence of foul play, trauma or self-inflicted wounds as they investigated the incident. They suspect that the man was also a transient. As the investigation continued, they were working to identify the person and determine a cause of death.
2 Hospitalized, 2 Light Poles Down After Violent Rollover Crash
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were hospitalized after a violent rollover crash that demolished a vehicle, downed two light poles and took out power in the immediate area. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Whittier Police Department received a call at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, of a traffic collision on the 10700 East block of Beverly Boulevard and Norwalk Boulevard in the city of Whittier.
3 hospitalized in Whittier multi-vehicle crash
Three people were rushed to a trauma center early Saturday morning after a three-vehicle crash in Whittier, authorities said.Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 12:44 a.m. to the 10700 block of Beverly Boulevard, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher, who added that at least one of the three was critically injured.According to sources at the scene, one vehicle was on its roof with one person lying next to the vehicle and two light poles were on the ground.The driver allegedly lost control and slammed into a power pole right in front of a Starbucks, which knocked out power for at least 600 people this morning.Police said the driver will be arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.Beverly Boulevard is closed between Norwalk Boulevard and Rockne Avenue until further notice.
Woman dies after being stabbed in Canoga Park; victim's vehicle found, suspect at large
A woman died after being stabbed in Canoga Park. Police were investigating whether the incident occurred during a possible carjacking attempt.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found dead in lake at SoFi Stadium
INGLEWOOD – Authorities have finally released the identity of a man found dead in the lake at SoFi Stadium July 6. Javier Bautista-Reyes, 45, was identified after it took authorities a month to locate his next of kin. His cause of death was not identified as a drowning. It...
Arrest made after body found in van at Fountain Valley gas station
A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after a dead body was found last week inside a van parked at a Southern California gas station, authorities said. Donald Ratzlaff, 41, of Huntington Beach, was found shot to death inside a white van at an Arco station in Fountain Valley early on July 31, […]
CHP Investigates Death Behind Car Wash in Costa Mesa
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a death Sunday behind a car wash in Costa Mesa, authorities said.
L.A. Weekly
Several Hurt in Multi-Car Accident on 405 Freeway [Costa Mesa, CA]
Multiple Injured in Auto Collision near State Route 55. The crash happened around 12:28 p.m., near the State Route 55 junction, by Red Hill Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Authorities said several vehicles were involved, including a semi-truck that caught on fire and exploded at the...
oc-breeze.com
California Highway Patrol issues Endangered Missing Advisory for 11-year-old girl in Long Beach
The California Highway Patrol has activated an Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA) on behalf of the Long Beach Police Department. The at-risk/missing person is Ester Arujo, 11 years old. She is 4’11” tall and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Esther Arujo was last seen on August...
