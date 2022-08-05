Read on www.thescore.com
Saying goodbye to Ezekiel, Vince McMahon’s last good WWE idea
“Hey everyone, since Elias is gone, I’m going to be taking over his Instagram, I’m his younger brother – Ezekiel!” With this single sentence posted on his/his brother’s Instagram page, the most entertaining angle on RAW in what felt like forever burst into the WWE Universe and took on a life of its own. The […] The post Saying goodbye to Ezekiel, Vince McMahon’s last good WWE idea appeared first on ClutchPoints.
UFC on ESPN 40 video: Cory McKenna makes history, taps Miranda Granger with Von Flue choke
Cory McKenna earned the eighth Von Flue choke finish in UFC history on Saturday at UFC on ESPN 40. McKenna (7-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC), who at 23 years old is the youngest female fighter on the UFC roster, got a finish with a rarely-utilized grappling technique against Miranda Granger (7-3 MMA, 1-3 UFC) in their strawweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
UFC Vegas 59 video: Mayra Bueno Silva wins armbar submission after ref misses tap, polls judges
Mayra Bueno Silva released an armbar she said had produced a tap from Stephanie Egger. But when Egger sat up, she did not concede to the submission, prompting referee Chris Tognoni to poll the judges at UFC Vegas 59. After cageside judge Ron McCarthy said he “absolutely 100 percent” backed...
UFC 279 ‘Bad Meets Evil’ video promo sparks reaction from Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev
Whether you agree with the matchmaking or not, the upcoming welterweight tilt between fan favorite Nate Diaz and undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev should be an absolute banger. Diaz finally came to terms on his final UFC fight last month and booked a meeting with Chimaev at UFC 279 this coming...
Bray Wyatt Delivers Another Twitter Message, This Time Loaded With References to the Pro Wrestling Industry
Bray Wyatt (Wyndham Rotunda) popped up on Twitter on Sunday with yet another obscure message, this time discussing his thoughts on the pro wrestling industry while dropping a few nods to various wrestlers and promotions. The message reads, "Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is Business.
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
Watch: BJJ Black Belt Takes Down Man Sucker-Punching New Yorkers
If you choose to attack individuals on the streets of a big city, be prepared to have a BJJ black belt hanging off your back in no time. That lesson was learned by Samuel Frazier in Manhattan last week. Frazier, a 28-year-old homeless man, is accused of attacking and sucker-punching construction workers in the Soho shopping district.
Corey Graves Tags WWE In Since-Deleted Tweet After Discovering Carmella Was ‘Injured’
At last night’s WWE Live Event in North Charleston, South Carolina, The EST of WWE Bianca Belair put her “WWE Raw” Women’s Championship on the line in a triple threat match against Asuka and Carmella. However, the big news coming out of the match is that one of the women suffered an injury during their triple threat bout.
Kurt Angle Recalls Kissing Stephanie McMahon in Front of Vince, Reveals Plane Ride Incident
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle paid tribute to his friend Vince McMahon in his most recent podcast. Angle also talked about the scene where he had to kiss Stephanie McMahon:. “It was weird. It was very uncomfortable. Vince, not only was he directing, he was literally two feet away from us. The camera was right here, Stephanie and I are here, and Vince is right behind the camera looking at us. I’m not saying he felt like he looked like he was aroused, but he had this look like, I want to see this. So I kissed Stephanie, and I do it like this because I’m nervous as hell. I look like a duck, fish lips. Stephanie afterward said, ‘You kiss like a fish.’ I said, ‘What the hell do you want me to do? Do you want me to slip you the tongue while your dad’s watching? Plus you’re married to Triple H.”
Juliana Miller wins TUF 30 finale with TKO of Brogan Walker at UFC Vegas 59 (Video)
Brogan Walker met Juliana Miller to finish off the women’s Ultimate Fighter 30 finale. Brogan Walker and Juliana Miller collided at UFC Vegas 59 to close out one of two Ultimate Fighter finales. The two women have vastly different paths to the finals, with Walker having been an Invicta veteran, and Miller coming in relatively inexperienced with only five pro fights.
BJJ legend Leandro Lo shot & killed in Brazil
Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Leandro Lo has died. Lo was shot and killed following a scuffle at a concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil. In the police report, officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo was listed as a suspect. The police report (via Combate) notes that Velozo took a bottle from Lo’s...
Stephanie McMahon Was Heavily Criticized Internally For Poor Performance In Sales & Partnerships
Stephanie McMahon had a ton of responsibilities in WWE as she is the daughter of Vince McMahon. She did her best as the Chief Brand Officer of WWE, but that is over now. She was also criticized backstage for a good reason. After Vince McMahon finally announced his retirement last...
Carmella Injured at WWE Live Event
Fans at the live event in North Charleston, South Carolina are reporting that Carmella appeared to have been hurt during her match, though WWE has not yet confirmed this. In a Triple Threat Match, Bianca Belair faced off against Asuka and Carmella to defend her RAW Women’s Championship. However, early in the match, Carmella was sidelined due to an incident.
Ric Flair Brawls With Carlos Colon in Puerto Rico One Week After His Last Match
Ric Flair competed in his final match at the Ric Flair's Last Match event in Nashville one week ago, but a mere six days later he was back at another wrestling event getting physical with fellow wrestling legend Carlos Colon. As previously announced, Flair was in Andrade El Idolo's corner for a match against Carlito and World Wrestling Council's 49th Anniversary show. Flair tried to interfere in the match, then poked Eddie Colon (aka Primo) in the eyes when he tried to get him to head to the back.
Mike Tyson rips 'slave master' Hulu, praises Dana White for turning down millions to partake in mini-series
Mike Tyson is not happy with Hulu. The miniseries “MIKE,” based on his life, is scheduled to premiere Aug. 25 on Hulu streaming platforms and Tyson claims he never gave permission for its creation. In a series of tweets, Tyson expressed his disdain and praised UFC president Dana White for declining to be part of it.
Oscar De La Hoya Says He’s ‘Moving On’ From Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia Negotiations
Moments after picking up stoppage victory at Crypto.com Arena in July, Ryan Garcia let the world know that he’d like to fight Gervonta “Tank” Davis next. “I’m not going back to 135 for nothing, but I want Tank next,” Garcia said. “I’m never afraid, I...
Wilder Manager: A Joshua Fight is Enormous Even If He Loses To Usyk
Shelly Finkel, co-manager of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, says a fight with Anthony Joshua would be a major event - win or lose in the upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua, who last September was outboxed by Usyk over twelve rounds, will attempt to reclaim the IBF, IBO,...
Jake Paul To Pay Undercard Fighters 50% Of What They Would Have Earned On August 6th Card
“The undercard boxers,” Jake Paul’s MVP Promotions stated in a Saturday press release, “who were set to fight today as part of the Jake Paul & Amanda Serrano MVP event spent countless hours training both physically and mentally to prepare to fight on one of the biggest stages of their careers. These undercard fighters abided by the terms of their contracts and Jake and MVP are extremely disappointed that the event cancellation adversely impacted them.”
Jiu-Jitsu Legend Leandro Lo Confirmed Dead After Being Shot In Brazil, MMA Community Mourns
Leandro Lo was confirmed dead after being reportedly shot by a police officer in Brazil. A number of MMA stars mourned the passing of the Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend. On Saturday, news broke that Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo has been shot dead in Sao Paolo, Brazil. Lo’s lawyer confirmed the devastating news to Brazilian news outlet G1, stating the 33-year-old was shot at a concert in Sao Paolo.
