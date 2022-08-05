ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

WFFD marks increase in fires caused by transients

By Kaylin McGlothen
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Fire officials said several of the recent house fires on abandoned properties have been caused by transients or people who aren’t supposed to be there.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department said it’s tough to keep squatters out of these abandoned homes, but these fires are putting community members and their homes at risk as well.

There have recently been several instances where WFFD has been called to a house that is supposed to be vacant.

“Fires can happen for any number of reasons,” Wichita Falls Fire Marshal Cody Melton said. “Obviously it’s not heating, but that’s in the winter time. These houses are typically unoccupied, the owner is out of town, hard to get ahold of, and it really affects the neighbors.”

Melton said if a fire does occur in an abandoned residence, property owners are held responsible. Owners have seen damages upwards of $15,000.

“There has been an uptick in fires with vagrants in the home – squatters or whatever,” Melton said. “We know it’s tough, but us and code enforcement are really working towards finding a solution.”

The best thing to do is try to make sure all vacant homes are boarded up to keep squatters out.

“Typically, it’s probably cooking, smoking, normal things, but when you have 10-15 in and out, that’s not their home, maybe they don’t really care if it burns or not,” Melton said.

If you see someone in a home they aren’t supposed to be in, you’re urged to contact law enforcement. You may be saving a life.

“If somebody sees someone in a home that they shouldn’t be, just let us or code enforcement or somebody else in the city know, and hopefully we can get something done about it,” Melton said.

There are people in charge of making sure vacant houses are properly boarded up, but if you see suspicious activity, please let law enforcement know.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a house fire Sunday night in the 2600 block of Sherman Road. Firefighters reported smoke and fire showing from the home around 10:22 p.m. They first extinguished the fire on the exterior of the home before entering and putting out the fire above a bedroom, according to WFFD officials. A grass fire in the backyard was also put out.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Chase of pickup ends at Seymour Road with crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A chase reaching speeds of more than 100 mph, followed by a crash at Beverly Drive and Seymour Road Sunday morning sends a passenger to the hospital and the driver to jail. Ladamion Johnson is jailed on $10,000 bond on a charge of evading arrest causing a serious bodily injury, according […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Safety incident sends several Vitro employees to hospital

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple employees of Vitro Architecture and Glass have been transported to area hospitals following a gas leak in the factory portion of the building. UPDATE: 4:45 p.m. Sunday, August 7 Vitro has released a statement regarding the incident. UPDATE: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 7 According to the latest update by the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Monday night shots fired investigated by WFPD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police are investigating what they believe to be drive-by. Around 10:23 p.m. on Monday, August 8, the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to the 2500 block of Jasper Street about gunshots in the area. Arriving on scene, investigators found 13 shell casings and a house, car, and truck hit […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Victim in fatal motorcycle crash identified

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department has released the name of the victim involved in a fatal motorcycle wreck Sunday morning. Officers responded to the report of a single motorcycle crash around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday. Sergeant Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed that the victim Marion Cason Lee […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
More charges filed in Iowa Park chase-crash in March

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) —The driver arrested after a chase and crash in Iowa Park last March has two new charges filed in connection with the incident after blood tests come back. Jacob Haile of Iowa Park is now charged with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury and driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content […]
IOWA PARK, TX
None injured in rollover wreck on Sheppard Access Road

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — No injuries were reported in a rollover wreck at TX 325 and Sheppard Access Road possibly caused by texting and driving. Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, August 6, Wichita Falls Police were called to Sheppard Access Road and TX 325 for a single-vehicle rollover wreck. According to Wichita Falls Police, a […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
