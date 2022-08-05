Monkeypox detected in central Illinois daycare worker

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Illinois health officials are investigating a case of monkeypox virus tied to a daycare facility in Rantoul.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday said an adult who works at the daycare in central Illinois recently tested positive for monkeypox.

Screening of children and other staff is taking place now, and no additional cases have been found, officials said.

“It’s important that the public understand that the monkeypox virus is different than COVID-19,” Julie Pryde of the Champaign Department of Public Health. “Monkeypox is not airborne. It is primarily spread through close skin-to-skin contact, but it can also be spread by droplets during prolonged close contact and through contact with items that may have been contaminated, such as towels or bedding.”

Anyone potentially exposed in the Rantoul case is being contacted by health officials and being offered the monkeypox vaccine, officials said.

Both the national and state governments have declared monkeypox a public health emergency.

