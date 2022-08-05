Jury convicts De Soto man of sex crime against a child in Douglas County District Court

Read on www2.ljworld.com
Douglas County court filings for Aug. 7, 2022
Brik Darron Thompson, 25, Delphos, and Karisa Corinne Schremmer, 24, Lawrence. Jason Mayo Orr, 35, Lawrence, and Jaime Veronica Gabel, 31, Lawrence. John Charles Bowerman, 34, Lawrence, and Alisha Rae Chapman, 33, Lawrence. Nathan Reilly, 30, Kansas City, Mo., and Jacquelin Diane Lee, 29, Kansas City, Mo. Trenton Wayne Young,...
Lawrence police arrest man wanted in quadruple Ohio homicide; FBI had initiated nationwide manhunt
A man wanted in connection with four killings in Dayton, Ohio, was arrested in Lawrence on Saturday night after a nationwide manhunt, the FBI announced. Stephen Marlow was arrested by Lawrence police on Saturday evening, according to a social media announcement by the Cincinnati field office of the FBI. Lawrence...
City leaders to consider putting proposal for directly elected mayor, other changes to form of government on Nov. ballot
Lawrence city leaders will soon consider putting changes to the city’s form of government on the ballot. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission will consider a resolution to put the question of whether the city should transition to a system with a directly elected mayor and a six-member commission elected by districts on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. All terms would also be changed to four years long.
Plans filed to convert old, vacant East Lawrence tavern building into neighborhood restaurant
An old tavern building on an East Lawrence corner may get new life as a neighborhood restaurant. Longtime Lawrence restaurant and bar owner Brad Ziegler has filed plans at City Hall to use the mid-1800s stone building at 900 Pennsylvania St. as a “neighborhood restaurant.”. Those of you who...
City of Lawrence moves forward with land donation, paving way for Tenants to Homeowners’ 14-acre affordable housing project in west Lawrence
The City of Lawrence announced Monday it is moving forward with donating about five acres of city-owned land to local nonprofit Tenants to Homeowners, which the agency will use to develop more than 100 affordable housing units in west Lawrence. The 4.64 acres of land is at the corner of...
Lawrence school board hires consultant to help plan future use of school buildings
As it prepares for more difficult budget decisions, the Lawrence school board has approved hiring an outside consultant to use enrollment projections and other data to help plan how the district uses its school buildings. As part of its meeting Monday, the Lawrence school board voted 6-0 to approve a...
LMH Health blood supplier launches ‘Pint for a Pint’ campaign in an effort to recruit donors amid urgent blood shortage
The Community Blood Center of Kansas City, LMH Health’s blood supplier, announced a blood emergency Monday morning and launched a “Pint for a Pint” campaign in an effort to recruit donors. In a press release, the Community Blood Center cites the region’s ongoing heatwave, summer travel and...
Ramona Langlois
Ramona Kathryn (Miller) Langlois of Lawrence, Kansas, was born on a farm in Bigelow, Kansas, to Joseph and Kathryn (Otto) Miller, the fourth child of nine children. She graduated from Frankfort High School in Frankfort, Kansas, in 1946. She passed away peacefully on August 5, 2022, at Bridge Haven Memory Care Home in Lawrence.
KU students will be returning to campus later this month; here are some dates to know
Lawrence’s streets, public transit and businesses will get a little busier in the next couple of weeks as University of Kansas students return to campus. Fall classes at KU will begin Aug. 22, and students living in on-campus housing will arrive the week before. The move-in dates for KU...
A ‘sounding sculpture’ has been selected as KU’s Common Work of Art for new school year
The University of Kansas’ Common Work of Art for the upcoming school year is one that not only can be seen but also heard. KU’s Spencer Museum of Art has selected a “sounding sculpture” by artist Harry Bertoia as the Common Work of Art piece for the 2022-2023 school year. As such, the untitled sculpture will be on display at Spencer for the entire year.
City leaders hope more funding for economic development will help decrease residents’ property tax burden
The Lawrence city manager’s recommended budget includes a 20% funding increase for economic development, which city leaders hope could ultimately help lighten the property tax burden on Lawrence residents. City Manager Craig Owens’ recommended budget for 2023 calls for a flat property tax rate, increases in utility rates and...
Mary Hedrick
Memorial service for Mary Lee Cobb Hedrick will be held at 11 a.m. Thurs., Aug. 11, 2022 at First United Methodist Church – West Campus in Lawrence. For Mary's full obituary go to warrenmcelwain.com.
Support for the Kansas football program is about much more than putting fans in the stands these days
Kansas football coach Lance Leipold has plenty to worry about between now and the Sept. 2 season opener against Tennessee Tech. But the one concern that likely will not go away by then, no matter how sharp his players look or how solid his depth chart appears, is the importance of support for the Kansas football program he oversees.
Devin Neal to in-state recruits considering Kansas: ‘Don’t be afraid to take risks’
Devin Neal always knew he wanted to be different. The Lawrence High graduate grew up watching the Kansas football team struggle year after year but his interest never wavered. When he was extended a scholarship by former coach Les Miles during his junior season and accepted it in March 2020, it was only natural that he’d take it.
Kansas trying to find ‘exciting’ ways to use depth at running back as an advantage
There’s no denying that one of Kansas’ strengths entering the season appears to be the depth it has at running back. Sophomore Devin Neal returns after a breakout first season. So, too, do redshirt junior Torry Locklin, who emerged as a multidimensional threat before a November ankle injury, and redshirt sophomore Daniel Hishaw Jr., who was productive in 2020 before missing all of last season with a hip injury.
Jalon Daniels’ status as Kansas football’s starting QB is a significant part of the program’s rebuilding efforts
On Wednesday morning, at the indoor practice facility adjacent to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, KU football coach Lance Leipold jokingly shouted to media members in attendance that junior Jalon Daniels was the team’s quarterback. It came off as a joke because Leipold had basically said as much one...
Kansas football coaches to players after wave of high-profile additions: ‘Everything is earned here’
As wave after wave of new players joined the Kansas football team in recent months, many of whom have significant experience playing at other Power 5 programs, defensive coordinator Brian Borland’s messaging to those who remained has been consistent. “Make it so that I have to play you,” Borland...
