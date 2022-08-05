Read on www.kmjnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of on the hunt for pizza in Fresno or Clovis.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
More than 1,000 volunteers come together to clean Fresno
The city of Fresno looks a little cleaner after more than 1,000 volunteers took part in the mayor's annual citywide community cleanup.
GV Wire
Back to School in Fresno and Clovis: What to Know on Masks, Schedules, Campus Changes
The first day of the new school year is rapidly approaching for Valley students and school staffers, and with the new year comes new starting times and bus schedules, a new Fresno elementary, and a new gym at a Fresno high school. Many people will be glad to hear that...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's Stuff the Bus gathers school supplies for students in need
Saturday morning saw the annual Stuff the Bus school supplies drive play out in the Hanford Walmart parking lot. Sponsored by Assemblymember Rudy Salas, the event was also attended and staffed by members of the Kings Lions Club, Kings County Fire Department, and Girl Scout Troop 3049. Shoppers walking into...
clovisroundup.com
City of Clovis Offering Housing Rehabilitation Program
Recently, the City of Clovis announced that they will be offering a housing rehabilitation program to low income, owner occupied households in the City of Clovis. Including mobile homes, the housing rehabilitation program would focus on correcting health and/or safety issues found in a home. In order to do so, the program offered by the City would provide financial assistance in the form of either a loan or grant depending on the level of repairs needed at one’s home. These repairs of course would also have to be identified and approved by the City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMPH.com
2-alarm fire damages building at an industrial complex in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Clovis Fire was called to a commercial fir in an industrial complex near Sunnyside and Barstow Avenues on Monday. The fire was reported around 11:00 a.m. at the facility in the 1000 block of Cole Ave. Fire were still on-scene and called for a second...
IDENTIFIED: Caltrans employee killed in Fresno County crash named
MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The second person killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Mendota on Sunday night has been identified. According to an announcement from the governor’s office, the second victim was Caltrans Engineer Ali Shabazz, 48, of Fresno. According to authorities, the crash happened near the intersection of California and San Diego […]
KMPH.com
Chickens are not allowed in most residential areas, says Clovis Animal Services
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Animal Services out of Clovis turned to the community this weekend to offer a quick PSA to those around town. According to Clovis Animal Services, a hen and rooster were spotted wandering about in a Clovis neighborhood and were collected to keep them safe. The...
thesungazette.com
Tulare County wins a ‘Good Job Challenge’
TULARE COUNTY – A partnership between Fresno, Madera, Kings and Tulare County is one of 509 applicants in the nation to receive millions in grant funding aimed at helping boost the local economy through workforce training programs. Tulare, Fresno, Madera and Kings counties joined in collaboration to create an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
yourcentralvalley.com
Visalia Unified serving free breakfast & lunch
VISALIA, Calif. ( )- Visalia Unified School District wants to help ensure its students are full, focused, and ready to learn this upcoming school year. Earlier this week the district announced that it would be providing free breakfast and lunch for every enrolled student at all school sites. “We want...
KMPH.com
Two Valley military bases being considered for new fighter jets
Two Valley military bases are being considered for new fighter jets. Fresno and Lemoore are the only two west coast bases on the list of four. The National Guard Bureau wants to add a squadron of F-15EX jets at two of three bases plus a squadron of F-35A jets at one of four bases.
2 people, including Caltrans engineer on duty, killed in Fresno County crash
48-year-old Ali Shabazz, a 16-year-veteran of Caltrans, was headed to a job on I-5 when another car crashed into his truck. Both drivers died from their injuries.
kingsriverlife.com
Reedley’s Native People Being Recognized
The simultaneous, yet conflicting, demoralization and romanticism of the Native Peoples of the Americas throughout modern American history is a fascinating and sad phenomenon. They were often portrayed as savages, attacking the pioneers heading west to claim their virgin land under Manifest Destiny. Yet, many amateur genealogists lay claim to Native American inheritance. The divergence of the historical truths of the nature of the American Native Peoples and their treatment throughout recent history continues today. But some are trying to restore some justice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New judge appointments at Fresno County Superior Court
SACRAMENTO (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday two new judicial appointments for Fresno County Superior Court, filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Hilary Chittick and Judge Ana de Alba moving to the federal bench According to an announcement from the governor’s office, Pahoua Lor, 42, of Fresno, has been appointed to serve […]
GV Wire
Field of Clovis Council Hopefuls Grows. Here’s the Latest List
An argument can be made that the most rambunctious thing about Clovis is the annual rodeo. Voters rarely have the chance to elect a new councilmember. With no term limits, once a city councilmember is elected, they tend to stay for decades. In November, three positions are on the same at-large ballot. There are two open seats.
L.A. Weekly
Officer Steve Hunt Killed in Bicycle Accident on McKinley Grove Road [Fresno, CA]
Fresno Police Officer Killed in Bicycle Crash near Shaver Lake. Authorities responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m., near the Wishon Campground. Officer Hunt was riding north in the right shoulder of the road while a Toyota Tundra was traveling southbound. Suddenly, Hunt slipped and crashed into the southbound vehicle....
yourcentralvalley.com
Welcome to a little oasis inside Fresno’s Woodward Park
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – As soon as you walk into the Shinzen Friendship Garden the greenery and terrain make you think you are in the far east. “When they built the garden, they purposely constructed it in that kind of pattern out of Japan. Which is about 80 % mountains,” said Roger Tsuruda, Shinzen Friendship Garden.
IDENTIFIED: Woman in deadly Fresno van crash named
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman killed in a minivan crash last Thursday in Fresno has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as 48-year-old Kenya Davis of Fresno. Officials say they were called into the area of McKinley and First around 1:30 p.m. for a call of a crashed minivan. They arrived to […]
sjvsun.com
Push to confiscate cell phones at Fresno high school has parents, students up-in-arms
Bullard High students won’t be able to pull out their cell phones during the school day under a new policy that’s causing division in the northwest Fresno community. Principal Armen Torigian, who took the job midway through the last school year, told families in a recent back-to-school letter that the new cellphone ban is designed to improve student academic performance by reducing the distractions and disruptions that cellphone use can create.
Courthouse News Service
A battle for safe drinking water grows heated amid drought in California’s Central Valley
WEST GOSHEN, Calif. (CN) — Thousands of acres of crops, from corn to nectarines, surround Melynda Metheney’s community in West Goshen, California — one of the key battlegrounds where residents say irrigation and overpumping have depleted drinkable water. “You know what you’re up against when you live...
Madera Tribune
Attempted murder in Courthouse Park
The zoo in Courthouse Park, shown here, was almost the scene of a murder in 1917. It was Sunday, and Maderans living near the Courthouse Park were enjoying a sunny May morning. William King Heiskell was out surveying his handiwork; after all, he more than any other person, was responsible...
Comments / 0