Fresno, CA

Hanford Sentinel

Hanford's Stuff the Bus gathers school supplies for students in need

Saturday morning saw the annual Stuff the Bus school supplies drive play out in the Hanford Walmart parking lot. Sponsored by Assemblymember Rudy Salas, the event was also attended and staffed by members of the Kings Lions Club, Kings County Fire Department, and Girl Scout Troop 3049. Shoppers walking into...
HANFORD, CA
clovisroundup.com

City of Clovis Offering Housing Rehabilitation Program

Recently, the City of Clovis announced that they will be offering a housing rehabilitation program to low income, owner occupied households in the City of Clovis. Including mobile homes, the housing rehabilitation program would focus on correcting health and/or safety issues found in a home. In order to do so, the program offered by the City would provide financial assistance in the form of either a loan or grant depending on the level of repairs needed at one’s home. These repairs of course would also have to be identified and approved by the City.
CLOVIS, CA
City
Tuolumne, CA
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
KMPH.com

2-alarm fire damages building at an industrial complex in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Clovis Fire was called to a commercial fir in an industrial complex near Sunnyside and Barstow Avenues on Monday. The fire was reported around 11:00 a.m. at the facility in the 1000 block of Cole Ave. Fire were still on-scene and called for a second...
CLOVIS, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare County wins a ‘Good Job Challenge’

TULARE COUNTY – A partnership between Fresno, Madera, Kings and Tulare County is one of 509 applicants in the nation to receive millions in grant funding aimed at helping boost the local economy through workforce training programs. Tulare, Fresno, Madera and Kings counties joined in collaboration to create an...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Visalia Unified serving free breakfast & lunch

VISALIA, Calif. ( )- Visalia Unified School District wants to help ensure its students are full, focused, and ready to learn this upcoming school year. Earlier this week the district announced that it would be providing free breakfast and lunch for every enrolled student at all school sites. “We want...
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Two Valley military bases being considered for new fighter jets

Two Valley military bases are being considered for new fighter jets. Fresno and Lemoore are the only two west coast bases on the list of four. The National Guard Bureau wants to add a squadron of F-15EX jets at two of three bases plus a squadron of F-35A jets at one of four bases.
FRESNO, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Reedley’s Native People Being Recognized

The simultaneous, yet conflicting, demoralization and romanticism of the Native Peoples of the Americas throughout modern American history is a fascinating and sad phenomenon. They were often portrayed as savages, attacking the pioneers heading west to claim their virgin land under Manifest Destiny. Yet, many amateur genealogists lay claim to Native American inheritance. The divergence of the historical truths of the nature of the American Native Peoples and their treatment throughout recent history continues today. But some are trying to restore some justice.
REEDLEY, CA
News Break
Politics
YourCentralValley.com

New judge appointments at Fresno County Superior Court

SACRAMENTO (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday two new judicial appointments for Fresno County Superior Court, filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Hilary Chittick and Judge Ana de Alba moving to the federal bench According to an announcement from the governor’s office, Pahoua Lor, 42, of Fresno, has been appointed to serve […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Field of Clovis Council Hopefuls Grows. Here’s the Latest List

An argument can be made that the most rambunctious thing about Clovis is the annual rodeo. Voters rarely have the chance to elect a new councilmember. With no term limits, once a city councilmember is elected, they tend to stay for decades. In November, three positions are on the same at-large ballot. There are two open seats.
CLOVIS, CA
L.A. Weekly

Officer Steve Hunt Killed in Bicycle Accident on McKinley Grove Road [Fresno, CA]

Fresno Police Officer Killed in Bicycle Crash near Shaver Lake. Authorities responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m., near the Wishon Campground. Officer Hunt was riding north in the right shoulder of the road while a Toyota Tundra was traveling southbound. Suddenly, Hunt slipped and crashed into the southbound vehicle....
yourcentralvalley.com

Welcome to a little oasis inside Fresno’s Woodward Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – As soon as you walk into the Shinzen Friendship Garden the greenery and terrain make you think you are in the far east. “When they built the garden, they purposely constructed it in that kind of pattern out of Japan. Which is about 80 % mountains,” said Roger Tsuruda, Shinzen Friendship Garden.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Woman in deadly Fresno van crash named

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman killed in a minivan crash last Thursday in Fresno has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as 48-year-old Kenya Davis of Fresno. Officials say they were called into the area of McKinley and First around 1:30 p.m. for a call of a crashed minivan. They arrived to […]
FRESNO, CA
sjvsun.com

Push to confiscate cell phones at Fresno high school has parents, students up-in-arms

Bullard High students won’t be able to pull out their cell phones during the school day under a new policy that’s causing division in the northwest Fresno community. Principal Armen Torigian, who took the job midway through the last school year, told families in a recent back-to-school letter that the new cellphone ban is designed to improve student academic performance by reducing the distractions and disruptions that cellphone use can create.
FRESNO, CA
Madera Tribune

Attempted murder in Courthouse Park

The zoo in Courthouse Park, shown here, was almost the scene of a murder in 1917. It was Sunday, and Maderans living near the Courthouse Park were enjoying a sunny May morning. William King Heiskell was out surveying his handiwork; after all, he more than any other person, was responsible...
MADERA, CA

