Recently, the City of Clovis announced that they will be offering a housing rehabilitation program to low income, owner occupied households in the City of Clovis. Including mobile homes, the housing rehabilitation program would focus on correcting health and/or safety issues found in a home. In order to do so, the program offered by the City would provide financial assistance in the form of either a loan or grant depending on the level of repairs needed at one’s home. These repairs of course would also have to be identified and approved by the City.

CLOVIS, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO