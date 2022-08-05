Read on www.wapt.com
Angelo Hinton
3d ago
Not surprised, because he's black not white. Just think for a minute if that policeman would have been white you wouldn't have gotten the Sam outcome.
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Magee mayor arrested on domestic violence charge
MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – Magee Mayor Dale Berry has been charged with domestic violence. Investigators said his wife, Keilah, filed assault charges against her husband. Police Chief Shane Little said an affidavit was fled on a misdemeanor charge. “There was an arrest on August 6. Deputies and officers responded to a domestic call at the […]
Officers find stolen firearm when responding to wreck. Mississippi man arrested.
A Mississippi man was arrested Friday after officers responded to a traffic accident and discovered a stolen firearm. Officers with the Vicksburg Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and John Allen Street at 10:03 p.m. on Friday. Because a strong odor of...
WLBT
Eighteen-year-old indicted for murder of 21-year-old woman in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been more than one year since a 21-year-old was shot and killed in the Capital City. The parents of the young woman just recently got their first taste of justice. Twenty-one-year-old Kaylin Banyard was killed in a drive-by shooting less than five minutes down...
Viral video of arrest involving MHP trooper sparks investigation
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured on Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Four arrested in Bentonia armed robbery cases
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested for armed robbery and one person was arrested for robbery in separate cases around the Bentonia area. The Yazoo Herald reported the robbery happened on July 22 after hours at Bentonia Gas and Food convenience store. The suspect stole money, cigarettes, vaping items and more. Bentonia […]
Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the officer’s conduct. The video shows one of Lewis’ brothers, Eugene Lewis, standing in the street in handcuffs as Packer Lewis and another brother, Darius Lewis, yell that they are recording the incident. Suddenly, the officer grabs Eugene Lewis by the neck and pulls him across the street, tackling him to the ground. At one point, the officer appears to use his knee to pin him down. “That’s how George Floyd died,” Packer Lewis yelled while recording a livestream on Facebook, referring to the 2020 murder of Floyd, a Black man who was pinned under a Minneapolis police officer’s knee for more than nine minutes.
WLBT
Warrant issued for arrest of Magee mayor after wife files assault charges
MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Magee Mayor Dale Berry after his wife filed assault charges, according to Magee police. Chief Shane Little said his officers responded to a call Saturday morning in Magee, but Little said he’s unaware of the nature of the call.
Officials looking for Mississippi man who has been missing for three days
Mississippi officials are looking for a man who hasn’t been seen or heard from for three days. The Wesson Police Department is searching for Tony Taylor, 51. Police say Taylor lives off of Highway 51 in Wesson and has not been seen or heard from since Aug. 6. Taylor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Jackson police officer found guilty in connection to death of George Robinson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Jackson police officer was found guilty in connection to the January 2019 death of George Robinson, 62. On Thursday, the jury found Anthony Fox guilty of culpable negligence manslaughter. He will be sentenced in two weeks. Two other police officers, Desmond Barney and Lincoln Lampley, were charged in connection […]
vicksburgnews.com
One injured in stabbing at Apple Orchard Apartments
A woman was injured Saturday night in an altercation that took place at Apple Orchard Apartments, located at 902 Blossom Lane in Warren County. Just after 10 p.m., E-911 received a call about a disturbance at the apartments in which someone had been injured, according to Sheriff Martin Pace. Arriving...
Warrant issued for Mississippi mayor in connection with domestic incident
A warrant has been issued for a Mississippi mayor after his wife filed misdemeanor assault charges in a domestic dispute. WLBT in Jackson reports that the wife of Magee Mayor Dale Berry filed assault charges after police responded to a call Saturday morning. Magee Police Chief Shane Little said that...
Victim of early morning crash airlifted to UMMC
A Louisiana woman who was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Vicksburg was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Warren County Sheriff’s Department units responded to a 911 call of a single vehicle accident on Fisher Ferry Road near Amanda Drive at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Responding units found that a southbound 2003 Ford vehicle had left the roadway, resulting in the crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mississippi police: Armed and dangerous suspects arrested with community’s help
Two suspects considered armed and dangerous are behind bars as a result of tips from the public. Thursday, the Brookhaven Police Department announced it was looking for two men. Travis Antonio Brinson was wanted in connection with a shots fired call Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Pine Haven Trailer Park. Brinson...
WAPT
Jackson shooting victim not cooperating with police
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police say a shooting victim isn't cooperating with investigators. Multiple officers responded to the Graystone Hills Apartments on Chadwick Drive Thursday evening. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn with Jackson Police says a man was shot and taken to the hospital. According to Hearn, the man underwent...
fox40jackson.com
Four men sentenced in child exploitation cases across Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The State Attorney General announced the sentencing of four men involved in child exploitation cases across Mississippi. Lynn Fitch says the physical, mental, and emotional injuries caused by child exploitation will be felt by the victims for a lifetime. Matthew Robert Strempler of Bay St....
Man accused of stealing car from Enterprise Car Rental
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing a car from Enterprise Car Rental. Officials with the Jackson Police Department said the man stole a black 2021 Toyota RAV4 from the store location at 5475 Executive Place. They said he scouted the parking lot before taking the […]
wcbi.com
Pleas from murder victims family did not change prison sentence
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Pleas from a murder victim’s family does not change a woman’s prison sentence. Alexis Sanders was ordered to serve 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder. The Canton woman’s attorney asked the court to reconsider the prison sentence...
Mississippi police chief sued by former detective. Suit alleges ‘illegal activity’ by police chief over Black Lives Matter protests.
A former detective with the Brookhaven Police Department is suing the city and Police Chief Kenneth Collins for wrongful termination “based on illegal activity by the Brookhaven Chief of Police.”. The suit, filed July 29 in federal court by Latoya R. Beacham, alleges she was forced to leave the...
WAPT
Woman killed in motorcycle crash
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. — A Prentiss woman was killed when her motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Simpson County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday to the scene of the crash on Highway 13 at Mt. Zion Road. The motorcycle driven by Alyssa E....
bobgermanylaw.com
Hinds Co, MS – One Injured in Collision With Fed Ex Truck on I-20 Near Bolton
Officials said that the crash took place at about 2:55 p.m. on Interstate 20 just outside of Bolton. According to reports, the driver of a Honda Pilot was traveling eastbound when it crashed into a FedEx tractor-trailer that was stalled from a previous accident. An occupant of the Honda sustained...
Comments / 8