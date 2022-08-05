ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Angelo Hinton
3d ago

Not surprised, because he's black not white. Just think for a minute if that policeman would have been white you wouldn't have gotten the Sam outcome.

WJTV 12

Magee mayor arrested on domestic violence charge

MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – Magee Mayor Dale Berry has been charged with domestic violence. Investigators said his wife, Keilah, filed assault charges against her husband. Police Chief Shane Little said an affidavit was fled on a misdemeanor charge. “There was an arrest on August 6. Deputies and officers responded to a domestic call at the […]
MAGEE, MS
WLBT

Eighteen-year-old indicted for murder of 21-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been more than one year since a 21-year-old was shot and killed in the Capital City. The parents of the young woman just recently got their first taste of justice. Twenty-one-year-old Kaylin Banyard was killed in a drive-by shooting less than five minutes down...
WJTV 12

Viral video of arrest involving MHP trooper sparks investigation

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured on Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Four arrested in Bentonia armed robbery cases

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested for armed robbery and one person was arrested for robbery in separate cases around the Bentonia area. The Yazoo Herald reported the robbery happened on July 22 after hours at Bentonia Gas and Food convenience store. The suspect stole money, cigarettes, vaping items and more. Bentonia […]
BENTONIA, MS
The Associated Press

Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the officer’s conduct. The video shows one of Lewis’ brothers, Eugene Lewis, standing in the street in handcuffs as Packer Lewis and another brother, Darius Lewis, yell that they are recording the incident. Suddenly, the officer grabs Eugene Lewis by the neck and pulls him across the street, tackling him to the ground. At one point, the officer appears to use his knee to pin him down. “That’s how George Floyd died,” Packer Lewis yelled while recording a livestream on Facebook, referring to the 2020 murder of Floyd, a Black man who was pinned under a Minneapolis police officer’s knee for more than nine minutes.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

One injured in stabbing at Apple Orchard Apartments

A woman was injured Saturday night in an altercation that took place at Apple Orchard Apartments, located at 902 Blossom Lane in Warren County. Just after 10 p.m., E-911 received a call about a disturbance at the apartments in which someone had been injured, according to Sheriff Martin Pace. Arriving...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Victim of early morning crash airlifted to UMMC

A Louisiana woman who was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Vicksburg was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Warren County Sheriff’s Department units responded to a 911 call of a single vehicle accident on Fisher Ferry Road near Amanda Drive at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Responding units found that a southbound 2003 Ford vehicle had left the roadway, resulting in the crash.
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Jackson shooting victim not cooperating with police

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police say a shooting victim isn't cooperating with investigators. Multiple officers responded to the Graystone Hills Apartments on Chadwick Drive Thursday evening. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn with Jackson Police says a man was shot and taken to the hospital. According to Hearn, the man underwent...
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Four men sentenced in child exploitation cases across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The State Attorney General announced the sentencing of four men involved in child exploitation cases across Mississippi. Lynn Fitch says the physical, mental, and emotional injuries caused by child exploitation will be felt by the victims for a lifetime. Matthew Robert Strempler of Bay St....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Man accused of stealing car from Enterprise Car Rental

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing a car from Enterprise Car Rental. Officials with the Jackson Police Department said the man stole a black 2021 Toyota RAV4 from the store location at 5475 Executive Place. They said he scouted the parking lot before taking the […]
JACKSON, MS
wcbi.com

Pleas from murder victims family did not change prison sentence

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Pleas from a murder victim’s family does not change a woman’s prison sentence. Alexis Sanders was ordered to serve 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder. The Canton woman’s attorney asked the court to reconsider the prison sentence...
WAPT

Woman killed in motorcycle crash

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. — A Prentiss woman was killed when her motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Simpson County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday to the scene of the crash on Highway 13 at Mt. Zion Road. The motorcycle driven by Alyssa E....
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS

