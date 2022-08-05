ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WFMZ-TV Online

More funding sought to subsidize Pennsylvania medical marijuana purchases

(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health released its annual report on the state’s medical marijuana program and is asking for more funding to subsidize patients who can’t afford medical marijuana. Medical marijuana has been legal since 2016 in Pennsylvania and is approved for residents...
WFMZ-TV Online

Native American speaks out against negative stereotypes

"We've been lied about. The idea that indigenous nations are primitive. That we didn't manage this whole continent," said Chase Iron Eyes. Tune in Sunday at 10 p.m. ET to as "United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell" heads to South Dakota.
WFMZ-TV Online

LVHN to close Northampton Crossings COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Lehigh Valley Health Network announced Monday it will be closing its Northampton Crossings (Palmer) shopping center COVID-19 vaccination clinic, but will open a new location for shots about two miles away at Lehigh Valley Hospital (LVH)–Hecktown Oaks. The last day for shots at the Northampton Crossings clinic, located in...
WFMZ-TV Online

Police investigate crash in Whitehall

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Whitehall are investigating a car crash. Police were called to the scene at the intersection of Chestnut and N. Ruch streets around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, near where N. Ruch Street becomes W. Coplay Road. At least two vehicles appeared to be involved, with one...
