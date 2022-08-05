Read on www.wfmz.com
More funding sought to subsidize Pennsylvania medical marijuana purchases
(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health released its annual report on the state’s medical marijuana program and is asking for more funding to subsidize patients who can’t afford medical marijuana. Medical marijuana has been legal since 2016 in Pennsylvania and is approved for residents...
Native American speaks out against negative stereotypes
"We've been lied about. The idea that indigenous nations are primitive. That we didn't manage this whole continent," said Chase Iron Eyes. Tune in Sunday at 10 p.m. ET to as "United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell" heads to South Dakota.
LVHN to close Northampton Crossings COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Lehigh Valley Health Network announced Monday it will be closing its Northampton Crossings (Palmer) shopping center COVID-19 vaccination clinic, but will open a new location for shots about two miles away at Lehigh Valley Hospital (LVH)–Hecktown Oaks. The last day for shots at the Northampton Crossings clinic, located in...
Man convicted over Facebook rant found guilty of cyberstalking ex-wife, ex-girlfriend, prosecutor
The Lehigh Valley man at the center of a free speech case years ago has been found guilty in another case. Anthony Elonis, of Lower Saucon Township, was convicted of cyberstalking a federal prosecutor, his ex-girlfriend and his ex-wife, according to online court documents. Elonis sent multiple harassing and threatening...
Poconos man held 2-year-old's hands under hot water, causing severe burns, police say
HAMILTON TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County man is facing charges after authorities say he caused severe burns to a child's hands and delayed taking him to the hospital. David McNeese, 27, was charged with aggravated assault to a child and related offenses in the incident in Hamilton Township in January, state police said.
Police investigate crash in Whitehall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Whitehall are investigating a car crash. Police were called to the scene at the intersection of Chestnut and N. Ruch streets around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, near where N. Ruch Street becomes W. Coplay Road. At least two vehicles appeared to be involved, with one...
