Flowers blooming at BC into one of ACC’s best receivers

Cam Rising evolving entering first full season as starter
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Unlike last season, Cam Rising isn’t facing a battle to become Utah’s starting quarterback heading into a new year. Rising cemented his spot atop the depth chart when he led the Utes to their first Pac-12 championship and first Rose Bowl berth a season ago. Now, he’s eager to show off all his skills. “There’s no weakness in Cam Rising right now,” coach Kyle Whittingham. “He’s doing everything right coming off an outstanding year.” One area where Rising has made strides is his arm strength. Rising did not test his surgically repaired shoulder with deep balls much last season. He had five 200-yard games and one 300-yard game as a passer. This season could be a much different story.
WNBA playoff races still going strong in final week
With one week left in the WNBA regular season, there’s still a lot to be decided as far as the postseason goes. Six teams have clinched spots in the playoffs that begin next week although none of the seeds has been locked up just yet. Chicago is in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 overall seed, just needing a combination of two more wins or Las Vegas losses to seal home-court advantage through the playoffs. The defending champions are looking to be the first to repeat since Los Angeles did it in 2001-02. Las Vegas and Connecticut are battling for the No. 2 seed and potentially homecourt in their semifinal series if both advance. Seattle and Washington sit a half game apart in the standings for the fourth and fifth seeds.
