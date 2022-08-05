Cape Coral commercial parking rule could be amended in upcoming city council vote

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral City Council will soon vote on a proposed amendment to an existing overnight commercial vehicle parking ordinance, limiting hours when semis, pickups, and trailers can park on a section of Ceitus Terrace.

Right now, the ordinance bans overnight commercial vehicle parking on SW 8th place, from SW 22nd Terrace to SW 24th Street and NE 2nd Place from NE Van Loon Terrace to Pine Island Road.

City Councilman Tom Hayden said, “Rather than find a place maybe 15 or 20 miles away, they’re finding these wide neighborhood streets to park on. We understand that issue. The problem is our side streets are starting to get loaded up with semi trucks.”

Those areas now have signage indicating commercial vehicles can’t park on the street anytime between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. .

“We want to allow them to do their business with whomever they’re doing their business with but we don’t want them there overnight,” Hayden said. Violators could be ticketed, even towed by CCPD.

City Council will soon discuss adding a third location to the ordinance, Ceitus Terrace, from SW 10th Place to SW 12th Ave. Kimberly Kaliszewski lives just a couple blocks away.

She said at all hours of the day, commercial vehicles will line that portion of the street.

Kaliszewski explained it sometimes makes for a scary situation behind the shops at Coral Crossing.

“I just don’t feel safe with it. I know truck drivers. I respect them. They do have to sleep,” Kaliszewski said. “But I feel bad for them. They are transporting things for us.”

So where can these trucks go?

“They can look up the truck stops. They can look at rest areas. We know they’re further out and we feel for them in this particular instance. They need to work with their particular companies on available areas that they need to park on,” Councilman Hayden said.

The public hearing will take place at City Council Chambers Wednesday, August 17.