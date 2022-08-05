Read on www.sheltonherald.com
Related
sheltonherald.com
Laredo Health Department receives $4M for mental illnesses
On Monday, the Laredo Health Department received a substantial federal grant that will help them fund mental illness resources for more than 300 individuals for the next four years. Rep. Henry Cuellar (TX-28) announced $4 million for the City of Laredo Assisted Outpatient Treatment Program that will be given in...
sheltonherald.com
Here's how much money it takes to afford an apartment in Laredo
The 2022 Out of Reach housing report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition found that there is a disparity between how much Americans earn and the amount of money required to afford “decent” rental property in each state, county and metropolitan area in the U.S. There is no place in the country where a full-time, minimum wage-worker can afford a “modest” two-bedroom apartment, while just 9% of minimum-wage earners can afford a modest one-bedroom rental, the report shows.
sheltonherald.com
Laredo program helps launch avocado beer company in US
One Mexican beer company has been able to launch their company and line of products in the United States thanks to a program in Laredo, and they made their first demonstration of the product in the Gateway City this week. AvoBeer, a Mexican company that made its first introduction to...
sheltonherald.com
Keep Laredo Beautiful wins prestigious award against big Texas cities
Keep Laredo Beautiful was recognized during the Monday City Council meeting for reaching second place at the 2022 Governor’s Community Achievement Award in Category 10, an award that the city stated is the most prestigious award the organization can receive. According to the Keep Texas Beautiful, Category 10 pits...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sheltonherald.com
Laredo USBP service horse of 12 years retires
A U.S. Border Patrol service horse out of Laredo is riding off into the sunset to enjoy his well deserved retirement. The horse, named Ranger, had a retirement ceremony recently alongside his original partner, former Horse Patrol Commander, Rafael V. Garza. USBP said that Ranger will be able to enjoy...
sheltonherald.com
WCSO to host Back To School Supply Giveaway
The Webb County Sheriff's Office will be holding a back-to-school event before local children return to schools this week. The Sheriff's Office announced Monday that it would be holding the Back To School Supply Giveaway on Tuesday, Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. to noon while supplies last. The giveaway will...
sheltonherald.com
Laredo Next Generation Rotary Club announces 14th annual RotaRun
One organization is about to make Laredoans run for success, as they have made an announcement for their annual race gathering people and donations for its various causes. The Laredo Next Generation Rotary Club’s 14th annual RotaRun is scheduled for Aug. 20 at North Central Park starting at 7 a.m. It is the premier event of the organization as it helps acquire large amounts of funds for all the causes they have locally.
sheltonherald.com
Man fatally struck by vehicle in Mines Road area
A Canadian citizen died after being struck by a vehicle in the Mines Road area, according to Laredo police. The incident unfolded at about 11 p.m. Friday in the 11900 portion of Mines Road, where a white Kia Telluride struck a man in the street. The pedestrian died at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sheltonherald.com
LPD: Three teens arrested in south Laredo drive-by shooting
Three teens were arrested in relation to a drive-by shooting early Monday morning in south Laredo, according to the Laredo Police Department. The suspects included two male juveniles ages 14 and 15 along with 17-year-old Ricardo Lopez. The three were charged with Deadly Conduct F/3, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity F/3, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon C/A and Theft of Firearm SJF.
sheltonherald.com
LPD seeks man wanted in burglary of a building
A man is being sought by the Laredo Police Department in connection to a burglary of building report. LPD said that it is seeking Cristian Cardenas in relation to the burglary. The 42-year-old male is described as 5-foot-8 and 145 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. The burglary...
sheltonherald.com
Man jailed for assaulting his pregnant spouse
A man was arrested for assaulting his pregnant spouse and telling her to put on a sweater to cover up the bruising on her arms, according to Laredo police. Osiel Gutierrez, 28, was charged with assault of a pregnant person. At about 1 p.m. Aug. 2, police officers responded to...
Comments / 0