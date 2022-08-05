Read full article on original website
Live music and events to experience in downtown Rogers
Downtown Rogers continues to thrive with pop-up installations, events, and live music happening every weekend.
Wine and art at Into+View Art in Rogers
Downtown Rogers is an area filled with all kinds of art including architecture, street art, public displays, and places to try it out for yourself.
talkbusiness.net
Fred’s Hickory Inn in Bentonville has a new owner; will re-open as Table at the Hickory Inn
Fred’s Hickory Inn, an enduring Bentonville restaurant that opened in 1970, has a new owner. Effective Monday (Aug. 8), Carl and Lindie Garrett own the business and property at 1502 N. Walton Blvd. Bentonville businessman Randy Lawson, part of the previous ownership group, confirmed the sale to the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal.
Sneaker and Vintage Swap Meet creates platform for young entrepreneurs
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The 479 Swap Meet hosted sneaker and vintage streetwear enthusiasts at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center on Sunday, Aug 7. The event ran from noon to 5 p.m. with 56 vendors attending. Organizers say entrepreneurs from across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Tennessee attended the event to sell, trade, and network with enthusiasts.
Sheep dog team returns home
The Sheep Dog Impact Assistance team returned home to Rogers this morning after serving the people of Eastern Kentucky for the past 5 days.
400 free backpacks filled with supplies in Fort Smith
Fort Smith Evangel Temple Assembly of God helped families prepare for school with backpacks filled with school supplies.
Arkansas teen advances to Ninja Warrior Finals
Arkansas 17-year-old Owen Dyer will move on to the national finals for the reality competition, American Ninja Warrior. In the August 8th semi-finals episode that Dyer appeared in, the teen was one of six competitors to successfully reach a buzzer at the end of an obstacle course, out of over 50 who tried.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Commission recommends renaming Archibald Yell Boulevard
FAYETTEVILLE — The City Council will soon consider whether to rename a street in honor of an enslaved man who fled Fayetteville in 1841 in search of freedom. The city’s Black Heritage Preservation Commission last month voted to recommend the council change the name of Archibald Yell Boulevard to Nelson Hackett Boulevard.
Arkansas medical marijuana sales increase to $23.3 million in July
Medical marijuana patients spent $23.3 million in July at Arkansas' 38 dispensaries to obtain 4,171 pounds.
KHBS
Arkansas schools adding armed presence
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley start the fall semester this month. 40/29 News has talked with several school district leaders about what they're doing new this year to keep kids safe. The Arkansas School Safety Commission has recommended an armed presence at...
New Springdale Dollar General selling produce & donating books
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Dollar General announced its new Springdale store is now open and offering up new ways to serve its surrounding community. The Dollar General, located at 1153 Wagon Wheel Road, is open with hours of operation being found on the Dollar General app. The new Springdale Dollar...
Here Is The Sad, Tragic Story Of Toxic Little Oklahoma Ghost Town
A town becomes a ghost town for many reasons, and the stories all sound the same. A town pops up during some kind of boom. Once the boom is over, the town slowly dwindles into nothing but memories. This town is a little different. This town became a ghost town...
Arkansas school district struggling to find teachers for upcoming school year
ARKANSAS, USA — The start of school is next week for several districts across our area However, some school districts are still in the need of teachers. “But we will have people in those classrooms even if we don't have a permanent fix,” said Siloam Springs School District Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick.
5newsonline.com
LGBTQ back-to-school event canceled after controversy in Fayetteville
The event would have included a resource fair, picnic, concert and dance party at the Fayetteville Public Library. Safety concerns caused the organization to cancel.
This Oklahoma Hidden Oasis is the Perfect Place to Cool Off & Unwind This Summer
There's a hidden oasis in Oklahoma where the waters are crystal clear and aqua-blue as a tropical island. A beautiful place where the entire family can cool off and unwind this summer. As hot as it's been lately we're all looking for a reprieve from Mother Nature's moodiness and the never-ending 100-degree oppressive heat!
Woman killed in crash on I-49 in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash that happened on I-49 in Fayetteville on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police report, 87-year-old Nan Brooks of Bella Vista was killed in the crash on Aug. 9. The report states that a 2013 Hyundai, 2014...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Arkansas woman killed in head-on crash near Branson
A woman from Arkansas was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Friday, Aug. 5, seven miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Carla McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, Arkansas was traveling south in the northbound lane of Highway 65 at 12:14 a.m., when her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox struck a northbound 2021 Dodge Durango head-on, being driven by Crystal Thompson, 42, of Clever.
UPDATE: Boil order issued in Van Buren
At approximately 5:30 p.m. on August 5, the Arkansas Department of Health issued a "Boil Water" Notice for the area North of I-40 in Van Buren.
NWA transplants helping region’s growth
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Over the years, Northwest Arkansas has attracted thousands of people from all over the country, and for different reasons. Several entities are actively working to bring people from out-of-state, which impacts our fastest-growing cities. “Some people thought they were going to leave but they just fell in love,” said Brittany Swiderski. […]
Police: Body found on the side of Highway 186 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, deputies said those who found the body were traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40. Deputies reported to...
