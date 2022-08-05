ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

5NEWS

Sneaker and Vintage Swap Meet creates platform for young entrepreneurs

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The 479 Swap Meet hosted sneaker and vintage streetwear enthusiasts at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center on Sunday, Aug 7. The event ran from noon to 5 p.m. with 56 vendors attending. Organizers say entrepreneurs from across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Tennessee attended the event to sell, trade, and network with enthusiasts.
SPRINGDALE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Commission recommends renaming Archibald Yell Boulevard

FAYETTEVILLE — The City Council will soon consider whether to rename a street in honor of an enslaved man who fled Fayetteville in 1841 in search of freedom. The city’s Black Heritage Preservation Commission last month voted to recommend the council change the name of Archibald Yell Boulevard to Nelson Hackett Boulevard.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas schools adding armed presence

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley start the fall semester this month. 40/29 News has talked with several school district leaders about what they're doing new this year to keep kids safe. The Arkansas School Safety Commission has recommended an armed presence at...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Woman killed in crash on I-49 in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash that happened on I-49 in Fayetteville on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police report, 87-year-old Nan Brooks of Bella Vista was killed in the crash on Aug. 9. The report states that a 2013 Hyundai, 2014...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bransontrilakesnews.com

Arkansas woman killed in head-on crash near Branson

A woman from Arkansas was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Friday, Aug. 5, seven miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Carla McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, Arkansas was traveling south in the northbound lane of Highway 65 at 12:14 a.m., when her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox struck a northbound 2021 Dodge Durango head-on, being driven by Crystal Thompson, 42, of Clever.
BRANSON, MO
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

NWA transplants helping region’s growth

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Over the years, Northwest Arkansas has attracted thousands of people from all over the country, and for different reasons. Several entities are actively working to bring people from out-of-state, which impacts our fastest-growing cities. “Some people thought they were going to leave but they just fell in love,” said Brittany Swiderski. […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

