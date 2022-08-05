ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with DoorDash CEO Tony Xu

DoorDash CEO Tony Xu joins CNBC's 'Squawk on the Street' to discuss the company's latest quarterly earnings report, delivery demand, and its competition with Uber. "As a result of increasing the selection, the quality, and the affordability of our platform, we continue to see record growth," Xu tells CNBC.
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with New Fortress' Wes Edens

Watch CNBC's full interview with DoorDash CEO Tony Xu. Watch CNBC's full interview with DCLA's Sarat Sethi on markets, earnings. Watch Friday's full episode of Fast Money — August 5, 2022. watch now. Watch CNBC’s full interview with Cantor Fitzgerald's Eric Johnston. watch now. Warner Bros. Discovery, Chevron,...
CNBC

What Cramer is watching Tuesday — Micron warns, Bed Bath 'frenzy,' Tyson cut

Can Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) make it? Seems impossible with same-store sales down 23% last quarter. Shares of the home retail stock jumped nearly 40% Monday in what Baird called the "latest meme stock frenzy"; the analyst downgraded BBBY to sell. Why not issue stock today — even 10 million shares? Activist shareholder Ryan Cohen became the company's largest shareholder in March.
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
u.today

Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Business Insider

Google co-founder Sergey Brin told his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon Musk's companies after Musk had an affair with his wife

Sergey Brin reportedly told his advisers to sell off all of his financial investments in Elon Musk's companies. Brin made the call after learning that Musk reportedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Brin, a co-founder of Google, had previously invested $500,000 in Tesla. Google co-founder Sergey Brin...
decrypt.co

Cathie Wood Cites SEC Securities Warning in Dropping Coinbase Stock

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood confirmed Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) labeling of nine tokens traded on Coinbase as unregistered securities prompted the firm to sell a portion of the shares it held in the cryptocurrency exchange. The CEO said the SEC’s claim, which came just...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Elon Musk has been approached by one network and two cable channels who want to air public debate between him and Twitter chair Parag Agrawal as legal battle over aborted $44b takeover rages

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been approached by one unnamed network and two unnamed cable channels to air his proposed debate against Twitter chairman Parag Agrawal, after Musk dropped his bid to buy Twitter, sources tell DailyMail.com. Musk tweeted at Agrawal on Saturday, challenging him to a public...
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk spotted aboard yacht in Greece

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, sans a tan, has been spotted enjoying the sunshine and a swim in the Aegean Sea during a trip to Mykonos, Greece. The 51-year-old billionaire was seen shirtless aboard a luxury yacht with Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and his wife, fashion designer Sarah Staudinger. Photos obtained by FOX Business show Musk being hosed off by Emanuel and enjoying a drink while wrapped in a towel.
