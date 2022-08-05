Read on www.wpsdlocal6.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus program would send families hundreds each monthJake WellsLouisville, KY
Jeffersontown Beer Fest Returns for the Seventh TimeJC PhelpsJeffersontown, KY
The Sixth Annual Taste of IndependentsJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Louisville police say 2 shot, including teen, in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teen boy and a man were shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD officer Elizabeth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of South 41st Street, near River Park Drive, around 10 p.m. Police found them with gunshot wounds.
Wave 3
Double shooting in Shawnee neighborhood sends man, teen to hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a double shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood sent two people to the hospital Monday afternoon. It happened just before 10 p.m. Officers were called to the 600 block of South 41st Street and found a man and a teenager...
WLKY.com
Woman stabbed several times outside Louisville church now recovering
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman who was stabbed several times outside Southeast Christian Church’s southwest campus is now recovering. "I walked to my car and then walked back up to the front and sat down on a bench, and it wasn't probably five seconds later I was grabbed and stabbed repeatedly," Kalynn Simpson said.
WLKY.com
Woman injured after 3 men invaded her Portland home, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman suffered minor injuries after three men invaded her home, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. Police said they responded to reports of a home invasion in the 100 block of South 30th Street in the Portland neighborhood. They said the woman reported that three...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
Woman killed in weekend Fern Creek shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a woman killed in a weekend shooting in Fern Creek has been released. Rebecca Richardson, 26, died after being shot on Saturday, August 6. The shooting happened in the 8400 block of Ferndale Road. Louisville Metro police say officers were called there around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a corpse. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office determined that Richardson died from gunshot wounds and ruled the manner of death as murder.
Wave 3
LMPD: Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital and an investigation is underway after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Monday night. Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 4100 block of West Market Street and found a...
wdrb.com
Judge threatens to hold Kentucky Psychiatric Center in contempt for failure to evaluate defendants awaiting trial
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville judge may hold Kentucky's state-run psychiatric center in contempt of court for repeatedly failing to follow orders to evaluate defendants on their competence to stand trial. The inaction by the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in La Grange, or KCPC, has left hundreds of criminal...
LMPD: Double shooting near Algonquin leaves 1 critical, another injured
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition and another injured following a shooting near Algonquin. Metro Police’s Second Division officers responded to the 1700 block of Bernheim Lane Sunday night after they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
Okolona shooting victims struck each other during fight, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a woman shot each other in Okolona early Monday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 4 a.m., LMPD Seventh Division officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road. That is just east of the Interstate 65 exit.
wdrb.com
Louisville security company teaches average citizens how to react in traumatic situations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police officers often undergo training for active shooting situations, and now, a local security company is providing similar training for average citizens. Jarl Security said there have been more than 300 mass shootings so far this year. The company defines mass shootings as incidents where three...
wdrb.com
Louisville files lawsuit to seize historic church buildings through eminent domain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has filed a lawsuit to seize historic church buildings in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. The properties, which include a couple of buildings located at the corner of South 27th and West Chestnut streets, have "deteriorated to such an extent as to constitute a serious and growing menace to the public health, safety and welfare," the lawsuit states.
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 26-year-old woman fatally shot in Louisville's Fern Creek neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities identified a 26-year-old Louisville woman who died over the weekend after she was shot in the Fern Creek neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Rebecca Richardson. The coroner said she died of a gunshot wound. A spokesman...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BET
Kentucky AG Defends Breonna Taylor Probe After Feds Charge Cops Involved In Her Death
In light of the federal charges issued against four former and current Louisville police officers, Kentucky’s attorney general, Daniel Cameron speaks out. On August 4, following the federal civil rights charges handed down to the officers, Cameron took to his Twitter to deliver a series of tweets. “As in...
Wave 3
Victims of overnight double shooting found miles apart
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and a woman found at separate locations are being treated for gunshot wounds that Louisville Metro police say they sustained while they were together. According to Louisville Metro police, officers were called to the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road at the Days Inn...
wdrb.com
Double shooting on Fern Valley Road leaves two in serious condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A double shooting on Fern Valley Road leaves two people in serious condition. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley says Fourth Division officers were notified of a shooting in the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road around 4 a.m. where they determined a woman was shot. Fifteen minutes...
wdrb.com
Double shooting in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood injures man and woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A double-shooting in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood sent a man and woman to the hospital. In a release, Louisville Metro Police said Second Division officers were called to a report of a shooting about noon Sunday near 29th Street and Greenwood Avenue. When police arrived, they found...
wdrb.com
Shively Police investigating Sunday morning shooting on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Dixie Highway. In a release, Detective Sergeant Jordan Brown said investigators were called to a report of a shooting about 10 a.m. on Dixie Highway just north of Shively Park. When officers arrived, they apparently didn't find...
WLKY.com
Officials: 26-year-old woman found shot to death in Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was found shot to death over the weekend where she lived in Fern Creek. Officials said Monday that police were called to the 8400 block of Ferndale Road on Saturday for reports of a body. When they arrived, they confirmed the woman was dead,...
k105.com
Radcliff man convicted of killing Grayson Co. woman
A Radcliff man has been found guilty of killing a Big Clifty woman in March 2021. Joseph Eugene Meredith, 32, was found guilty on Friday in a Hardin County courtroom of murdering his girlfriend, 27-year-old Angela D. Kerr. According to The News-Enterprise, the jury deliberated for only 90 minutes before finding Meredith guilty.
wdrb.com
Man in critical condition after shootings on Bernheim Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting near Algonquin Parkway. LMPD says second division officers were called to the 1700 block of Bernheim Lane on the report of a male shot on Sunday night. A second male, who was shot in the same area,...
Comments / 0