Louisville, KY

Louisville police say 2 shot, including teen, in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teen boy and a man were shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD officer Elizabeth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of South 41st Street, near River Park Drive, around 10 p.m. Police found them with gunshot wounds.
Double shooting in Shawnee neighborhood sends man, teen to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a double shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood sent two people to the hospital Monday afternoon. It happened just before 10 p.m. Officers were called to the 600 block of South 41st Street and found a man and a teenager...
Woman stabbed several times outside Louisville church now recovering

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman who was stabbed several times outside Southeast Christian Church’s southwest campus is now recovering. "I walked to my car and then walked back up to the front and sat down on a bench, and it wasn't probably five seconds later I was grabbed and stabbed repeatedly," Kalynn Simpson said.
Woman injured after 3 men invaded her Portland home, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman suffered minor injuries after three men invaded her home, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. Police said they responded to reports of a home invasion in the 100 block of South 30th Street in the Portland neighborhood. They said the woman reported that three...
Woman killed in weekend Fern Creek shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a woman killed in a weekend shooting in Fern Creek has been released. Rebecca Richardson, 26, died after being shot on Saturday, August 6. The shooting happened in the 8400 block of Ferndale Road. Louisville Metro police say officers were called there around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a corpse. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office determined that Richardson died from gunshot wounds and ruled the manner of death as murder.
LMPD: Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital and an investigation is underway after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Monday night. Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 4100 block of West Market Street and found a...
Okolona shooting victims struck each other during fight, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a woman shot each other in Okolona early Monday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 4 a.m., LMPD Seventh Division officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road. That is just east of the Interstate 65 exit.
Louisville files lawsuit to seize historic church buildings through eminent domain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has filed a lawsuit to seize historic church buildings in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. The properties, which include a couple of buildings located at the corner of South 27th and West Chestnut streets, have "deteriorated to such an extent as to constitute a serious and growing menace to the public health, safety and welfare," the lawsuit states.
Double shooting on Fern Valley Road leaves two in serious condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A double shooting on Fern Valley Road leaves two people in serious condition. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley says Fourth Division officers were notified of a shooting in the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road around 4 a.m. where they determined a woman was shot. Fifteen minutes...
Shively Police investigating Sunday morning shooting on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Dixie Highway. In a release, Detective Sergeant Jordan Brown said investigators were called to a report of a shooting about 10 a.m. on Dixie Highway just north of Shively Park. When officers arrived, they apparently didn't find...
Officials: 26-year-old woman found shot to death in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was found shot to death over the weekend where she lived in Fern Creek. Officials said Monday that police were called to the 8400 block of Ferndale Road on Saturday for reports of a body. When they arrived, they confirmed the woman was dead,...
Radcliff man convicted of killing Grayson Co. woman

A Radcliff man has been found guilty of killing a Big Clifty woman in March 2021. Joseph Eugene Meredith, 32, was found guilty on Friday in a Hardin County courtroom of murdering his girlfriend, 27-year-old Angela D. Kerr. According to The News-Enterprise, the jury deliberated for only 90 minutes before finding Meredith guilty.
Man in critical condition after shootings on Bernheim Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting near Algonquin Parkway. LMPD says second division officers were called to the 1700 block of Bernheim Lane on the report of a male shot on Sunday night. A second male, who was shot in the same area,...
