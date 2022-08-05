Sheldon students and staff clean up high school

Read on www.kezi.com
kezi.com
Stomp Out Suicide kids baseball camp
EUGENE, Ore. -- Former Oregon baseball player and "A World Free of Suicide" founder Carson Lydon is holding his first-ever Stomp Out Suicide Skills Camp at Hamlin Sports Complex in Springfield. Session one is scheduled from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M on Friday, August 12, and is open for boys...
oregoncoasttoday.com
The story of Camp Adair
Learn the fascinating history of Camp Adair straight from John Baker, camp expert and author of “Camp Adair: The Story of a World War II Cantonment,” on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Newport 60+ Activity Center. Baker has been a high school and college teacher, dean and vice-president,...
kezi.com
Lupoi weighs in on Ducks defense
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi discusses where the defense is at in the early moments of fall camp. Lupoi also talks about linebacker Justin Flowe and the Ducks experienced defensive line. Click below to watch Lupoi's full interview.
kezi.com
Lack of volunteers hampers rural fire departments
COBURG, Ore. -- As wildfires rage across Oregon, some fire departments are worried they don’t have enough volunteers to deal with emergencies. Fire officials say every agency in Lane County has a critical staffing shortage for volunteer firefighters. Chad Minter, the Fire Chief of the Coburg Fire District, said that although it’s always been tough to find volunteer firefighters it’s been particularly hard since the COVID-19 pandemic. Minter says volunteers need to step up because small fire departments like the Coburg Fire District can’t afford to pay for full time staff.
nbc16.com
Pagan Pride Festival ends in Eugene Sunday
EUGENE, Ore. -- Sunday's Pagan Pride Festival at Alton Baker Park wrapped up events over the weekend -- offering more than fair food and carnival rides to guests. It was the first time the event was held since the pandemic, allowing people to share their culture and spritiuality with others in Eugene.
‘Profoundly devastating’: Invasive emerald ash borer threatens Oregon trees
Jennifer Killian knew the inevitable was coming. She just didn’t know how soon. As an urban forester for the city of Corvallis, her biggest fear was that the emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle, would be found in Oregon. “I was telling people, ‘20 years, it’ll be here in...
Shifting NCAA landscape leaves Beavers in limbo as Oregon State begins 2022 football season
On the first day of Oregon State football practice, the music pulsating from the speakers shook Prothro Field. Coming off their best season since 2013, the energy and optimism of the players seemed to match the music in the air. “They love this game,” coach Jonathan Smith, “and you can...
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Steven Jones at left guard on Day 2 of fall camp
EUGENE — Oregon held its second of two jersey-only practices to start fall camp once again with nearly the entire roster fully available. Besides walk-on offensive lineman Kanen Rossi, every player at least went through stretching and the first two periods of practice Saturday afternoon at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
kezi.com
One male body found in Willamette River
EUGENE, Ore.-- A male body was recovered in the Willamette River Sunday morning, Eugene Springfield Fire officials confirmed. The body was found floating in the river near River Wood Park in Eugene around 10:20 a.m. At this time, it is unclear what the person was doing in the water and...
kezi.com
Cedar Creek Fire expands, officials commit more resources to containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- The Cedar Creek Fire burning near Oakridge is burning 3,234 acres as of Monday morning, but officials say more crews and equipment is on the way to battle the blaze. Officials said that on Sunday, August 7, the fire was burning most intensely on its northwest and...
kezi.com
New navigation center in Eugene set to open next week
EUGENE, Ore.-- A new navigation center, five years in the making, is aimed at tackling the homelessness crisis. “In one way it is a relief, but in another way, it is a call to action. Now the work begins,” said Pat Farr, Lane County Board Chair. “We have done a lot of work getting this place prepared, but it is a sense of relief to finally have it online. But now we start serving people, and that's what it is all about.”
kezi.com
Several structures lost in large Springfield fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire crews battled a large fire involving multiple buildings in the 1800 block of Inland Way near Dorris Ranch in Springfield Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were hampered by a lack of hydrants in the area and used water tenders to bring water in to the scene,...
Victims of Oregon’s historic wildfires face tough tradeoffs: To rebuild or leave?
After nearly two years of construction delays, price spikes and fights with her insurance company, Debbie Fawcett finally has a home again, one with a foundation instead of wheels. The 58-year-old school counselor had been living in an RV on her property just outside Gates since the Beachie Creek fire...
kezi.com
Crews put out illegal campfire near Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore.-- Crews put out an illegal campfire in the Umpqua National Forest Friday night, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service. According to officials, forest leaders were driving roads in the Steamboat drainage when they came across the fire which had flames close to three feet high. The...
philomathnews.com
Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations
The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona. Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Corvallis Municipal Airport, the...
kezi.com
Volunteer divers in Lane County find lost wallet stuck in river for five years
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- A group of volunteer divers with the Lane County Sheriff's Office does a river clean-up every year, and each time, they find some of the most interesting items. Jim Emery, one of the volunteer search and rescue divers, said they use this opportunity to train. "You...
kezi.com
Two years after Michael Bryson's disappearance, family and friends host 5k shuffle
HARRISBURG, Ore.-- It's been two years since Michael Bryson went missing near Dorena. The day started early for dozens of people at Harrisburg High School for the first annual Michael Bryson 5K Shuffle. Every day, parents Tina and Parrish Bryson have been looking for answers for the last two years.
Some fire-damaged areas reopen in Willamette National Forest
DETROIT, Ore. — Parts of the Willamette National Forest have just reopened after being shut down by the devastating wildfires of 2020. The U.S. Forest Service is welcoming visitors back, but urging them to be aware of hazards that remain. The Willamette National Forest covers a lot of the...
Lebanon-Express
Headed for 10K: More people calling Sweet Home 'home'
Sweet Home’s population is growing and speculated to reach 10,000 people, as residents search for affordability and a small town atmosphere. Bordering the Willamette National Forest and Foster Lake, Sweet Home’s basin-like valley has a history tied to logging. But with the closure of the saw mills, and jobs lost, a lot of residents left in the 1980s, according to records provided by the Sweet Home genealogical society.
kqennewsradio.com
CRASH CLAIMS THE LIFE OF ROSEBURG MAN
A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Roseburg man on Thursday. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 4:30 p.m. 911 dispatchers received a report of the accident in the 6000 block of Rock Creek Road. O’Dell said DCSO responded to the scene along with Glide Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and a law enforcement officer from the United States Forest Service.
