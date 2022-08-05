Sheldon students and staff clean up high school

EUGENE, Ore.-- A new navigation center, five years in the making, is aimed at tackling the homelessness crisis. “In one way it is a relief, but in another way, it is a call to action. Now the work begins,” said Pat Farr, Lane County Board Chair. “We have done a lot of work getting this place prepared, but it is a sense of relief to finally have it online. But now we start serving people, and that's what it is all about.”

