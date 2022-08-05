ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Sheldon students and staff clean up high school

By Robert Desaulniers
kezi.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kezi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kezi.com

Stomp Out Suicide kids baseball camp

EUGENE, Ore. -- Former Oregon baseball player and "A World Free of Suicide" founder Carson Lydon is holding his first-ever Stomp Out Suicide Skills Camp at Hamlin Sports Complex in Springfield. Session one is scheduled from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M on Friday, August 12, and is open for boys...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
oregoncoasttoday.com

The story of Camp Adair

Learn the fascinating history of Camp Adair straight from John Baker, camp expert and author of “Camp Adair: The Story of a World War II Cantonment,” on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Newport 60+ Activity Center. Baker has been a high school and college teacher, dean and vice-president,...
NEWPORT, OR
kezi.com

Lupoi weighs in on Ducks defense

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi discusses where the defense is at in the early moments of fall camp. Lupoi also talks about linebacker Justin Flowe and the Ducks experienced defensive line. Click below to watch Lupoi's full interview.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Lack of volunteers hampers rural fire departments

COBURG, Ore. -- As wildfires rage across Oregon, some fire departments are worried they don’t have enough volunteers to deal with emergencies. Fire officials say every agency in Lane County has a critical staffing shortage for volunteer firefighters. Chad Minter, the Fire Chief of the Coburg Fire District, said that although it’s always been tough to find volunteer firefighters it’s been particularly hard since the COVID-19 pandemic. Minter says volunteers need to step up because small fire departments like the Coburg Fire District can’t afford to pay for full time staff.
COBURG, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Education
nbc16.com

Pagan Pride Festival ends in Eugene Sunday

EUGENE, Ore. -- Sunday's Pagan Pride Festival at Alton Baker Park wrapped up events over the weekend -- offering more than fair food and carnival rides to guests. It was the first time the event was held since the pandemic, allowing people to share their culture and spritiuality with others in Eugene.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Rodriguez
kezi.com

One male body found in Willamette River

EUGENE, Ore.-- A male body was recovered in the Willamette River Sunday morning, Eugene Springfield Fire officials confirmed. The body was found floating in the river near River Wood Park in Eugene around 10:20 a.m. At this time, it is unclear what the person was doing in the water and...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

New navigation center in Eugene set to open next week

EUGENE, Ore.-- A new navigation center, five years in the making, is aimed at tackling the homelessness crisis. “In one way it is a relief, but in another way, it is a call to action. Now the work begins,” said Pat Farr, Lane County Board Chair. “We have done a lot of work getting this place prepared, but it is a sense of relief to finally have it online. But now we start serving people, and that's what it is all about.”
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Several structures lost in large Springfield fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire crews battled a large fire involving multiple buildings in the 1800 block of Inland Way near Dorris Ranch in Springfield Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were hampered by a lack of hydrants in the area and used water tenders to bring water in to the scene,...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#School Administration#Highschool#Sheldon High School
kezi.com

Crews put out illegal campfire near Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore.-- Crews put out an illegal campfire in the Umpqua National Forest Friday night, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service. According to officials, forest leaders were driving roads in the Steamboat drainage when they came across the fire which had flames close to three feet high. The...
ROSEBURG, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KGW

Some fire-damaged areas reopen in Willamette National Forest

DETROIT, Ore. — Parts of the Willamette National Forest have just reopened after being shut down by the devastating wildfires of 2020. The U.S. Forest Service is welcoming visitors back, but urging them to be aware of hazards that remain. The Willamette National Forest covers a lot of the...
DETROIT, OR
Lebanon-Express

Headed for 10K: More people calling Sweet Home 'home'

Sweet Home’s population is growing and speculated to reach 10,000 people, as residents search for affordability and a small town atmosphere. Bordering the Willamette National Forest and Foster Lake, Sweet Home’s basin-like valley has a history tied to logging. But with the closure of the saw mills, and jobs lost, a lot of residents left in the 1980s, according to records provided by the Sweet Home genealogical society.
SWEET HOME, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CRASH CLAIMS THE LIFE OF ROSEBURG MAN

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Roseburg man on Thursday. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 4:30 p.m. 911 dispatchers received a report of the accident in the 6000 block of Rock Creek Road. O’Dell said DCSO responded to the scene along with Glide Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and a law enforcement officer from the United States Forest Service.
ROSEBURG, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy