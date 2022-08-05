Read on www.cbssports.com
CBS Sports
Cubs designate Andrelton Simmons for assignment after activating veteran infielder from injured list
The Chicago Cubs reinstated infielder Andrelton Simmons from the injured list on Saturday and then designated him for assignment. Simmons had not appeared in a game since July 10 because of a strained right shoulder. The Cubs will now have seven days to place him on waivers or release him.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Brad Miller: Settles into reserve role
Miller is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox. After returning from the injured list in Friday's 2-1 loss while going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, Miller looks like he'll serve as a bench bat for the Rangers moving forward. The lefty-hitting veteran will take a seat for the second straight game in the series with the White Sox, with both of his absences coming against right-handed starting pitchers (Michael Kopech and Lucas Giolito).
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Heads to bench Sunday
Merrifield is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins. Merrifield has seen each of his first three starts with the Blue Jays in center field, and he should serve as the team's primary option at the position for at least the next week after George Springer (elbow) went on the injured list Saturday. However, Raimel Tapia will get the nod in center field Sunday in place of Merrifield, who has gotten off to a 5-for-13 start to his Blue Jays career while adding two runs, one RBI and one stolen base.
CBS Sports
MLB weekend recap: Cardinals move into first place with sweep of Yankees; Phillies dominate depleted Nationals
The MLB trade deadline is in the rearview mirror and the dog days of summer have arrived. A little more than eight weeks remain in the 2022 regular season and the postseason races are really beginning to heat up. Let's dive into what you need to know about this weekend's action.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Sent to Triple-A
Schwindel was sent to Triple-A Iowa following Monday's game against the Nationals, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports. Schwindel was just 5-for-31 at the dish with two RBI and one run scored over his last 10 contests. He's presumably being sent down to make room for the addition of Franmil Reyes, who has yet to be officially activated after the Cubs claimed him off waivers earlier in the day.
CBS Sports
Roger Maris' son doesn't want Aaron Judge to break father's AL home run record
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is having a historic season so far. So historic that he has a chance to break Roger Maris' single-season franchise home run record this season -- which also happens to be the American League single-season home run mark. However, Roger Maris' son, Kevin Maris,...
CBS Sports
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Huge day at the plate
LeMahieu went 3-for-6 with two doubles, one homer, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Cardinals. The Yankees infielder led off the game with a double and followed it up with another double in the fourth and a solo home run against Ryan Helsley in the ninth, his 12th of the season. LeMahieu's excellent plate discipline has made him a strong catalyst atop the New York lineup all season. He has had ample opportunity to score hitting in front of Aaron Judge, and he is now in the top 10 in the majors in runs scored.
CBS Sports
Twins' Randy Dobnak: Rehab assignment on tap
Dobnak (finger) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports. Dobnak has been sidelined since late in the 2021 season and his endured multiple setbacks in his recovery from lingering discomfort in his right middle finger. According to MLB.com, Dobnak ruptured two of the pulley tendons in his finger, and while a surgical fix is an option, the 27-year-old has been reluctant to go that route since there isn't any precedent for baseball players having such a procedure and resuming their careers. At least since he received a cortisone shot in the finger July 1, Dobnak seems to be progressing well, as he's been ramping up for nearly a month and reached an important milestone last Thursday, when he threw a live batting practice session. The Twins will likely have Dobnak get stretched out for a potential starting role during what could be a month-long rehab assignment, but it's more likely he pitches out of the bullpen if he rejoins the big club in September.
CBS Sports
Braves' Ian Anderson: Demoted to Triple-A
Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. The right-hander surrendered four runs over 4.2 innings Friday and has a 6.62 ERA across his past eight starts, leading Atlanta to remove him from the rotation and send him to the minors. Anderson could receive another look in the majors down the stretch, but for now he'll look to straighten things out at Triple-A. Huascar Ynoa was recalled from Gwinnett in a corresponding move, though he isn't guaranteed to step into the rotation since Atlanta was employing a six-man rotation following the addition of Jake Odorizzi at the trade deadline.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Slated for rehab assignment
Rogers (back) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rogers threw a bullpen session this week and has been cleared to return to game action with the Marlins' Double-A affiliate. It's not yet clear how many rehab appearances he'll require, but it doesn't seem as though he'll need a lengthy stay in the minors since he's been on the injured list only since July 29.
CBS Sports
Twins' Nick Gordon: Records theft in Saturday's win
Gordon went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jays. Gordon was involved in a scary collision with Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza, who left the game with a dislocated shoulder. Gordon was able to stay in and played the full game in center field. He's made himself valuable to the Twins with Byron Buxton battling nagging injuries lately -- Gordon has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, going 14-for-27 (.519) in that span. The outfielder has a .284/.333/.440 slash line, five steals, five home runs, 20 RBI and 29 runs scored through 254 plate appearances. He should still have a regular path to playing time with Alex Kirilloff (wrist) and Trevor Larnach (abdomen) sidelined, leaving left field wide open as well as center when Buxton needs rest.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Optioned to Triple-A
Toro was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Toro has appeared in 84 games this season for the Mariners, but he hit just .180, and the team decided to send him to Tacoma to open up a roster spot for Mitch Haniger. Toro figures to be among the top candidates next time the Mariners need to bring up a hitter from the minors.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Rylan Bannon: Claimed by Dodgers
Bannon was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Monday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Bannon will return to the organization he was drafted by in 2017 after he was designated for assignment by the Orioles this week. The 26-year-old appeared in four games with Baltimore this year, going 2-for-14 with five strikeouts. Overall, Bannon has produced a .229 average with 11 homers, 58 RBI, 45 runs and six stolen bases over 275 at-bats in 78 games while spending the majority of the season with Triple-A Norfolk.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Chad Smith: Gets demoted
The Rockies optioned Smith to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday. Smith's latest stint in the big leagues lasted all of three days. He made one appearance out of the bullpen for Colorado, striking out three over two scoreless frames in a game Wednesday against the Padres.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Will not start Monday
Kelenic is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees. The player Kelenic has been sharing playing time with, Sam Haggerty, racked up two doubles and four hits in all over the last two games, and manager Scott Servais will lean on the hot hand Monday night.
CBS Sports
Royals' Nick Pratto: Delivers game-winning hit
Pratto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Red Sox. Pratto walked it off in the ninth inning with a two-out solo shot off Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock. After beginning his major-league career with three multi-hit efforts in his first five games, Pratto's cooled off noticeably. Saturday's homer made this just the second time the first baseman has hit safely in consecutive contests this year. He's slashing .196/.313/.393 with two long balls, five RBI, four runs scored, a triple and three doubles through 67 plate appearances. Despite the growing pains, the Royals are likely to give the 23-year-old an extended audition in a lost season for the team.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Louis Head: Called up from minors
The Orioles recalled Head from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. Head will be joining the big club for the first time since the Orioles claimed him off waivers from the Marlins on July 12. During his month-long stay at Norfolk, Head struck out 12 and allowed three earned runs on four hits and seven walks over eight innings.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Resumes baseball activities
Stanton (Achilles) has resumed baseball activities, but a timeline for his return remains undetermined, Meredith Marakovits of the YES Network reports. Stanton is eligible to return from the IL, but it doesn't appear that he'll rejoin the Yankees immediately. The slugger hasn't played since July 23, so he may need a minor-league rehab stint if he doesn't return soon. Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently said that Stanton is "feeling good" and that he "continues to improve," per MLB.com.
CBS Sports
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. begins rehab assignment Saturday; will see action at shortstop and center field
Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. will begin a rehab assignment on Saturday with San Diego's Double-A affiliate. Tatis participated in batting practice with the Padres ahead of their game on Friday night before departing to join the San Antonio Missions. He's slated to serve as the DH and leadoff hitter:
CBS Sports
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Takes seat Saturday
Ruiz is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies. Tres Barrera will step in behind the plate to catch for starter Patrick Corbin. Ruiz has not lived up to expectations this season -- his first full season in the Nationals organization -- after coming over from the Dodgers in the Trea Turner-Max Scherzer deal. However, the Nationals have completely torn it down, and they have every incentive to play Ruiz as much as he can handle down the stretch.
