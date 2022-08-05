ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, IL

22% of households in Milton received food stamps in 2020

By West Central Reporter
 3 days ago
Central Illinois Proud

Save at the fair with $2 Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Fair has yet another way to save money on all your carnival favorites. On Tuesday, Aug.16, all carnival rides will be just $2 each. “We’re always looking for ways to make the fair more affordable for families,” said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
khqa.com

Gift card scams on the rise in Quincy

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Police Department is warning residents about an uptick in gift card scams in the area. They are reminding everyone that law enforcement agencies will never call with threats of arrest, frozen assets, loss of benefits, etc. unless you pay a fee over the phone.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Aug. 6, 2022

Nicole Griggs, 34, for littering at 5th/Spring on 8/5/22. NTA 128. Pamela Moorman, 73, for disobey traffic control device at 18th/Vermont on 8/2/22. 123. Jashia S Bias, 21, Quincy, for operating an uninsured vehicle at 8th and Washington. N.T.A. 177. Joannie U Mulholland, 67, of Canada, for improper backing at...
QUINCY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Sangamon County Executive Committee met July 11

Here is the agenda provided by the committee:I. Call Meeting to Order II. Approval of Minutes from June 13, 2022 III. Review of County Board Agenda for July 12, 2022 * Zoning Cases * Resolutions * ProclamationsIV. Reports from...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Firefighters respond to building explosion, collapse in Litchfield

LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Litchfield responded to a building explosion and subsequent collapse on Saturday. It happened at 319 North State Street just before noon. Officials said that at the time of the incident, a bridal shower was going on there with about 20 people in attendance. Everyone was able to escape with […]
LITCHFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Illinois sandwich shop menu causing controversy

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — One of the newest businesses in Quincy, Psycho-Riffic Sandwich Shop, has come under fire on social media because of its menu. The controversy is something the owner says was never his intent. Local resident Ashlea Goerlich shared her feelings in a Facebook post about the...
QUINCY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day. Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
muddyrivernews.com

St. Louis woman in Pike County Jail facing drug charges

PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A St. Louis woman was arrested in Pittsfield and now is in the Pike County Jail facing drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a 2001 Mazda at 2:14 a.m. July 30 on Washington Street near Shetland Drive in Pittsfield. After an investigation, the driver, Christina A. Casteel, 44, was arrested on the following charges:
PITTSFIELD, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Amtrak to use chartered buses as substitute for Carl Sandburg trains through Tuesday

QUINCY — Chartered buses will be used as substitute transportation for Carl Sandburg trains 381 (from Chicago to Quincy in the mornings) and 382 (from Quincy to Chicago in the evenings) through Tuesday, Aug. 9. Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said this decision will allow Amtrak’s shop forces more time...
spotonillinois.com

Friends say goodbye to Yvonne Campbell

ALTON - The St. Boogie Brass Brand of St. Louis performed outside My Just Desserts on Friday as the funeral procession of its late owner, Yvonne Campbell, passed on East Broadway in Alton. Campbell, 44, died July 12 from injuries suffered in a car accident in Jamaica. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
ALTON, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Two from Plainville arrested in Hull on drug charges

HULL, Ill. — A man and a woman from Plainville were arrested July 15 on drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop at 4:42 p.m. July 15 on State Highway 106 on the west edge of Hull on a silver 2007 Dodge truck.
HULL, IL
WAND TV

Unclaimed property auction set for Aug 20

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs has set the annual Illinois State Fair auction for unclaimed property for Saturday, August 20th. Financial institutions turn over unclaimed assets, frequently from safe deposit boxes, to the Treasurer whose office then attempts to locate owners or heirs. People will die and relatives may not be aware the boxes existed. Items that go another 10 years without being claimed are then put up for auction.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police recover drugs and guns

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield law enforcement served a search warrant on Friday that resulted in drugs and weapons being recovered and a man being arrested. Officials said the Springfield Police Department’s Pro-Active Crime Unit and Emergency Response Team served a search warrant at 232 East Pine Street. They recovered 19 grams of crack cocaine, […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL

