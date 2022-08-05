Read on spotonillinois.com
Washington Examiner
Democrats will slit their own political throats if they pass the Manchin-Schumer bill
By embracing the Manchin-Schumer tax-and-spend bill, congressional Democrats are poised to commit political hari-kari in the middle of an election year. The public is clamoring for virtually nothing contained in this bloated bill, which meanwhile contains all sorts of provisions that will infuriate large blocs of voters. The single most...
Democrats Increase Chances of Keeping Congress: Poll
The latest Monmouth University poll shows President Joe Biden's approval rating appears to have stabilized with 3 months to the midterms.
Top House Republican McCarthy threatens to investigate search of Trump’s home – live
Kevin McCarthy says he’ll consider creating special committee to investigate FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
FOXBusiness
Larry Kudlow: What is probably the worst part of Manchin-Schumer bill has been removed
Some good news today, in two parts. First, more Americans are working. That is unambiguously good. Corporate payrolls up 471,000 in July, with a 5.2% year-to-year wage increase, 6.2% if you're a blue-collar worker. The unemployment rate is down to 3.5%. The small-business oriented household survey, not quite as strong:...
Sen. Raphael Warnock wants to tweak Manchin inflation deal to expand government-funded healthcare to 4 million people
The senator, who is up for reelection in November, wants to offer an amendment that would expand Medicaid in 12 states.
Critics Who Pinned Gas Prices on Joe Biden Are 'Silent' Now—Pete Buttigieg
"I do think a lot of the settling in oil prices has been influenced by the leadership that the president showed earlier this summer," said the transportation secretary.
AOL Corp
Senate Democrats approve big Biden deal; House to vote next
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats pushed their election-year economic package to Senate passage Sunday, a hard-fought compromise less ambitious than President Joe Biden’s original domestic vision but one that still meets deep-rooted party goals of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing immense corporations. The estimated $740 billion...
Stereogum
Roger Waters Tells CNN Why Biden Is A War Criminal, Says Host Needs To Read More
Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is currently on his This Is Not A Drill tour, which CNN recently covered in a segment with anchor Michael Smerconish. During Smerconish’s interview with Waters, the host questioned the overtly political elements of Waters’ set, particularly one where Waters displays a “War Criminals” montage with a photo of Joe Biden. “Well, he’s fueling the fire in the Ukraine, for a start,” Waters replied. “That’s a huge crime. Why won’t the United States Of America encourage [Volodymyr] Zelensky to negotiate, obviating the need for this horrific, horrendous war?”
Washington Examiner
The latest federal takeover of elections violates federal law
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a new executive order from President Joe Biden undermines states' right to carry out the election process.]. Democrats haven’t stopped trying to take over elections, they just have new tactics to do so under voters’ noses. Employees...
Manchin-Schumer bill has key weakness
It relies on a non-existent electric vehicle supply chain.
NBC News
Biden responds to his low approval ratings while visiting Kentucky flood damage
President Biden stopped to answer questions from the press before departing Lexington, Ky. after meeting with Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) and families affected by flash flooding. Aug. 8, 2022.
Celebrity candidates threaten GOP's hopes of a Senate majority
Inexperienced Republican candidates are threatening to cost Mitch McConnell a long-anticipated Senate majority in this year's midterms. The big picture: The GOP roster is filled with Trump-endorsed celebrities who've never run political campaigns — former NFL star Herschel Walker in Georgia, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and best-selling author J.D. Vance in Ohio.
NFL・
Kyrsten Sinema Approval Rating Struggles Amid Inflation Reduction Act Fight
Sinema is more popular among Arizona's Republican voters than among those in her own party.
Biden's Giveaways Largely Benefit Well-Off Americans
During his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, Joe Biden repeatedly insisted that his primary goal as president would be to help the struggling American middle class. "Ordinary middle-class Americans built America," he declared during a June 2019 Democratic primary debate. Under President Donald Trump's policies, he said, "too many people who are in the middle class and who are poor have the bottom fall out."
Democrats See Light At The End Of The Midterms Tunnel
And for once, it doesn’t look like an oncoming train.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for FBI Purge Over Crackdown on Militia Logos
The congresswoman decried the agency for seemingly listing a U.S. Capitol riot shooting victim as someone considered a "martyr" by militia violent extremists.
Democrats' Rejection of Permit Streamlining Resolution Doesn't Bode Well for Joe Manchin's 'Side Deal'
With yea votes from centrist Sens. Joe Manchin (D–W.V.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D–Ariz.), the U.S. Senate narrowly passed the $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act on Sunday before adjourning for its August recess. Manchin had conditioned his support for the bill on a "side deal" that would streamline the...
