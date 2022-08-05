Read on spotonillinois.com
This Nearly Million Dollar Quincy, Illinois Home Has a Huge Barn
It may not be the most expensive home available in Quincy, Illinois right now, but it's close if that's not the case. It's an epic nearly million dollar estate that also includes a huge barn. The fact that I spent a lot of time at my grandma's farm growing up...
hoiabc.com
Work on IL 116 between Farmington, Hanna City begins Aug. 8
PEORIA COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Traffic on Illinois 116 between Farmington and Hanna City will be reduced to one lane, starting Monday, August 8. IDOT says the project involves applying a microsurface treatment to the pavement and will cause traffic to be controlled by flaggers. Work is expected...
muddyrivernews.com
‘Everything’s going to stay status quo’: New owner of Hess Auto Agency has no plans for change
QUINCY — The new owner of Hess Auto Agency says he has no plans to change what’s going on at the car dealership at 1124 N. 24th. Cloyd Barden Properties LLC, owned by Cloyd Barden of Quincy, bought the business from Boland Properties LLC of Hannibal, Mo., on July 15 for $650,000.
muddyrivernews.com
Amtrak to use chartered buses as substitute for Carl Sandburg trains through Tuesday
QUINCY — Chartered buses will be used as substitute transportation for Carl Sandburg trains 381 (from Chicago to Quincy in the mornings) and 382 (from Quincy to Chicago in the evenings) through Tuesday, Aug. 9. Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said this decision will allow Amtrak’s shop forces more time...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Aug. 4, 2022
Raven C Brandon, 24, 233 Locust St, FTA Suspended Registration and Seatbelt at N 20th St and Broadway St. Lodged 147. Trista A Wade, 36, 1210 N 3rd St, DWLS at N 15th St and Lind St. NTA 122. Shannon N Dean, 38, 820 S 20th St, reports on 07/26/2022...
khqa.com
Gift card scams on the rise in Quincy
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Police Department is warning residents about an uptick in gift card scams in the area. They are reminding everyone that law enforcement agencies will never call with threats of arrest, frozen assets, loss of benefits, etc. unless you pay a fee over the phone.
Central Illinois Proud
Local sheriff’s offices get temporary restraining order against Pritzker, IDHS
UPDATE (5:18 p.m.) — The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) has complied with transport orders allowing the Knox County Sheriff to transport all five unfit defendants in the Knox County jail to IDHS mental health hospitals. MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Six sheriff’s offices across Illinois now have...
muddyrivernews.com
Two from Plainville arrested in Hull on drug charges
HULL, Ill. — A man and a woman from Plainville were arrested July 15 on drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop at 4:42 p.m. July 15 on State Highway 106 on the west edge of Hull on a silver 2007 Dodge truck.
Galesburg man arrested after not paying Cherry Street bar bill…twice
A Galesburg man was arrested on Wednesday, August 3rd, after ordering food and drinks at Cherry Street bar two days in a row and not paying for it. On Tuesday, officers responded to the bar and met with employees who said a male subject came in on July 23rd and on July 24th, ordered food and drinks and left without paying. The man’s server observed the man across the street at Monkey Business and provided police with a picture. Police, due to previous encounters, identified the man as 48-year-old David Heatherly of Galesburg. Employees also provided police with Heatherly’s receipts – which he actually signed his name. Heatherly was located the following day at Casey’s on West Main Street and he was taken into custody. According to police reports, Heatherly stated his “wallet was stolen” and “he knew what this was about.” He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Theft of Services.
1470 WMBD
Two arrested for Pekin attempted murder
PEKIN, Ill. – Two people are now in custody in Tazewell County for allegedly beating and attempting to rob an elderly Pekin resident last month. Pekin Police say prosecutors have charged Gage Burgess, 21, and Savanna McKinley, 18, with Attempted First-Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Battery. Police say...
wcbu.org
Canton man sues YouTube, other websites after son's suicide 'prank' takes a near-fatal turn
A Canton man alleges social media algorithms targeting his children based on their race influenced his son into attempting a prank that left him with permanent brain damage. Damian Johnson is a Black single father of three. In 2021, his 12-year-old son attempted to create a "I Killed Myself Prank" video. The stunts play up the reactions of loved ones who discover a staged suicide scene as a practical joke.
muddyrivernews.com
Baylis man lodged in Pike County Jail after firearms, ammunition seized during search warrant
BAYLIS, Ill. — A Baylis man is in the Pike County Jail after being arrested on firearms charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department executed two court-authorized search warrants at separate locations in Baylis on July 31. During the execution of the warrants, firearms and firearms ammunition were located and seized.
wlds.com
Truck Leads Police on High-Speed Chase Through Jacksonville Sunday Night
A traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase in Jacksonville Sunday night. A Jacksonville Police officer initiated a traffic stop of a pickup truck near the intersection of West College and Prospect Street at approximately 7:30 pm Sunday. According to an initial report by JPD, the pickup initially complied and...
