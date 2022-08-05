ASP releases dash cam footage of LR City Director Ken Richardson's car crash

(Little Rock, KATV) — According to police the body of Arkansas County Northern District Judge Jeremiah T. Bueker, 48 has been recovered. Authorities say Bueker and family spent the weekend in Jefferson County, Arkansas for a get-a-way. It was reported that at some point during their outing, Bueker reportedly ventured off alone. Once Bueker didn't return a search by family and friends began.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO