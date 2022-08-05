ASP releases dash cam footage of LR City Director Ken Richardson's car crash

Read on katv.com
Faulkner County deputies make arrest in Saturday homicide of juvenile female
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a Saturday morning homicide where a juvenile victim was killed near Mayflower. 22-year-old Zaveon Griffin was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder, theft by receiving, and possession of a firearm by a certain person.
NLRPD identifies victim in West Scenic homicide; suspect arrested
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock Police have made an arrest and identified the victim of a Friday afternoon homicide at West Scenic apartments. Officers of the department said they responded to 605 West Scenic Drive at apartment M in reference to an accidental shooting. When police arrived,...
Faulkner County Sheriff's Office investigating a Saturday shooting; young female dead
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a shooting incident that resulted in a female juvenile being shot in the head. According to deputies of the office, deputies were dispatched to Grassy Lake Apartments in reference to a shooting at around 5:45 a.m. When...
Body of Arkansas Co. Northern District Court Judge found
(Little Rock, KATV) — According to police the body of Arkansas County Northern District Judge Jeremiah T. Bueker, 48 has been recovered. Authorities say Bueker and family spent the weekend in Jefferson County, Arkansas for a get-a-way. It was reported that at some point during their outing, Bueker reportedly ventured off alone. Once Bueker didn't return a search by family and friends began.
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
(Little Rock, KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of July 31 - August 6 :. 1. BOLO Alert: 2 wanted by sheriff's office for incident at Park Plaza Mall. Update 7:30 p.m.: Two suspects wanted by the Pulaski County...
North Little Rock Electric pays Entergy Arkansas$350,000 to expand electrical services
The City of North Little Rock (NLR) is expanding electrical services along Highway 70, east of the Amazon Distribution Center. Terry Hartwick, Mayor of North Little Rock, said NLR paid Entergy Arkansas, LLC $350,000 in late July for permission to sell electric services in Tulip Farm Lots 2, 3 and 4 located in Ward 2.
City of Hot Springs says $110 million water project to be complete in two years
The city of Hot Springs is expanding its water system through a $110 million dollar bond project that officials told KATV it's been a decade in the making. The city's utility director, Monty Ledbetter said water is the new gold, the new oil, and that the future of Hot Springs depends on this expansion project.
'Political attacks': LR Mayor Scott addresses opponent supporter for 'false narratives'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Just ahead of Little Rock City Mayor, Frank Scott Jr.'s filing for re-election Monday, he addressed the "political attacks" he said were being made against the city's administration by a non-Little Rock resident supporting a mayoral campaign opponent. According to Mayor Scott, Jimmie Cavin is...
