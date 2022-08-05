ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerseyville, IL

City of Collinsville City Council met July 12

Here is the agenda provided by the council: A. CALL MEETING TO ORDERB. ROLL CALL C. INVOCATION D. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE E. PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITION/PRESENTATIONS F. BUSINESS PRIOR TO PUBLIC INPUT G. COUNCIL DISCUSSION H. SPEAKERS FROM...
spotonillinois.com

City of Columbia City Council met Aug. 1

Here is the agenda provided by the council: A. Call Meeting to Order B. Roll Call C. Pledge of Allegiance D. Proclamations/Recognition/Presentations 1. Retirement of Columbia Police Department Detective Kelly Bramlett 2. Municipal Treasurer's...
WCIA

Firefighters respond to building explosion, collapse in Litchfield

LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Litchfield responded to a building explosion and subsequent collapse on Saturday. It happened at 319 North State Street just before noon. Officials said that at the time of the incident, a bridal shower was going on there with about 20 people in attendance. Everyone was able to escape with […]
FOX 2

Aquaport closed for season following flooding damage

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Aquaport decided to close for the season on Monday following the damage they sustained from flooding on July 26. The outdoor water park in Maryland Heights said, “While we were initially hopeful the facility would be able to open at some point this summer, it has become apparent that the […]
Central Illinois Proud

Save at the fair with $2 Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Fair has yet another way to save money on all your carnival favorites. On Tuesday, Aug.16, all carnival rides will be just $2 each. “We’re always looking for ways to make the fair more affordable for families,” said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State...
spotonillinois.com

Week ending July 16: Jacksonville home sales

Participating McDonough County Ace Hardware stores are doing their part to help children in need. The 10th annual Miracle Bucket in-store fundraising event for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals kicks off on Aug. 5 through Aug. 7. All customers at participating McDonough County...
spotonillinois.com

Fatal house fire in Waterloo

One person died in an early Sunday afternoon house fire in Waterloo. The Waterloo Fire Department responded shortly before 1 p.m. for a report of a structure fire with visible flames in the 100 block of Quail Run at the corner of North Moore Street. When firefighters arrived on scene,...
5 On Your Side

Second Starbucks coming to this Metro East city

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Collinsville will get a second Starbucks as part of the redevelopment of a prime corner along Illinois Route 159. Construction started in July on a drive-thru location of the national coffee chain and a Total Access Urgent Care that will be one of the Brentwood-based urgent care chain’s first Illinois facilities.
spotonillinois.com

Anderson Hospital's newest Goshen Campus addition opens

EDWARDSVILLE - Shining in the late afternoon sun, Anderson Hospital, in conjunction with area chambers of commerce, welcomed visitors to its newest Goshen Campus addition Thursday, the Anderson Goshen Medical Building. Comprising 50,000 square feet over two stories and located across...
spotonillinois.com

'Observers' lawsuit against Centralia cops rejected at Seventh Circuit; YouTubers recorded driver with baby in lap but refused to give ID

BELLEVILLE - A woman is suing her supervisors, alleging she was harassed after she became aware of an extramarital affair and then terminated for reporting it to company president. Plaintiff Alysha R. Zang filed the lawsuit in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against defendants...
scenicstates.com

The 4 Mysterious Ghost Towns in Missouri

If a road trip with a twist sounds like your perfect weekend, the ghost towns in Missouri are going to be a great pick. Mostly scattered around Route 66, the many ghost towns of Missouri are truly fascinating in history, and somewhat creepy in the atmosphere. These locations are a...
