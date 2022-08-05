Read on www.wzzm13.com
Two Grand Rapids teens bring home national cornhole title
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two Grand Rapids teams represented West Michigan on the national stage at the 2022 Cornhole USA National Junior Championships in South Carolina. In the juniors doubles championship, 14-year-old Jayden Ellis and 17-year-old Evan Vanos took home the crown, knocking out Tyler Cox and Terry Wilkey in the championship round.
2 people die after being pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich — Two people have died after being pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven Monday, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services. Officials say around 12:39 p.m. Monday, police were called for two possible drownings. When they arrived, bystanders had already pulled the victims from the...
The closer you get to retirement age, the less risk you can tolerate with your money
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — How much time do you spend thinking about retirement? If you’re young, you have time. But if you’re within striking distance of your golden years, you’d better get at it. Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services can help. Give him a call...
West Michigan tourism expected to grow, despite inflation, high gas prices
Grand Rapids played host to the U.S. Travel Association's annual seminar. It's a big boost to local economy in itself, as business travel is slower to grow.
Prosecutor & defense at odds over toxicology report for alleged driver in deadly Ionia crash
IONIA, Mich — An Ionia County judge denied lowering the bond Monday for the driver charged in connection to a crash that killed two bicyclists and critically injured three others. Mandy Marie Benn was arrested back on July 30 after allegedly hitting a group of bicyclists that were taking...
